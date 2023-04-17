Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paddy McLaughlin has quit as manager of Irish Premiership club Cliftonville.

The Reds announced on Monday night that McLaughlin has stepped down and that they will "announce interim arrangements in due course".

The north Belfast outfit have won the League Cup and County Antrim Shield since the 43-year-old replaced Barry Gray in 2019.

Reports have linked McLaughlin with a return to hometown club Derry City as manager Ruaidhrí Higgins' assistant.

