Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Darvel
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
South Korea manager Jurgen Klinsmann says Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is in the perfect environment to take his career and play to the next level. (Daily Record)
Kris Commons predicts his old club Celtic will "hit double figures" against a league opponent under Ange Postecoglou one day as they head for a record points tally. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Ange Postecoglou reckons Yuki Kobayashi has barely put a foot wrong at Celtic and says the Japanese centre-half is up for the challenge of battling Carl Starfelt and Cameron Carter-Vickers for a regular starting place. (Daily Record)
Hibs' derby hero Kevin Nisbet believes his side "absolutely battered" Hearts in Saturday's 1-0 success at Easter Road - and should have won by more. (Scotsman)
"It's time for tough men and tough characters," says Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday, who also reckons the chances of catching Aberdeen in third place are "far from impossible" despite a dreadful slump in form. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Defender Mattie Pollock says there are no nerves or fear at in-form Aberdeen ahead of next Sunday's showdown with second-placed Rangers. (Press & Journal)
Rangers midfielder Nico Raskin is developing a siege mentality at his new club and is looking forward to a hostile atmosphere against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. (Football Scotland)
"I'm ready to move on," says Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso after receiving a phone call apology from Rangers coach Craig McPherson, who was given a six-match ban for headbutting the Spaniard. (Scottish Sun)
Watford were watching Kilmarnock loanee Luke Chambers against Celtic yesterday as they consider a summer move for the Liverpool teenager. (Daily Record)
Mick Kennedy has resigned as Darvel manager just months after leading them to one of the biggest Scottish Cup shocks of all time against Aberdeen. (Football Scotland)