LutonLuton Town2MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Luton Town 2-1 Middlesbrough: Carlton Morris' controversial penalty wins it for Hatters

By Chris LepkowskiBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Carlton Morris wins penalty
There appeared to be minimal contact between Carlton Morris and Boro keeper Zack Steffen for Luton's penalty

Luton Town claimed a controversial victory over Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough to strengthen their place in third.

The visitors took the early initiative in an entertaining meeting at Kenilworth Road, with Cameron Archer scoring a cool opener to put Michael Carrick's side ahead.

Luton hit back through Tom Lockyer's header after the break, before Carlton Morris scored from the spot after appearing to fall with minimal contact from Boro keeper Zack Steffen while trying to round him.

Luton's win - the first time they have won five consecutive home games since December 2018 - keeps their slim hopes of automatic promotion alive for at least a further 48 hours.

But, realistically, the Hatters will be preparing for the play-offs knowing that a Sheffield United victory against West Brom on Wednesday will see the Blades join Burnley in the Premier League.

With Boro likely to finish fourth the two could meet again in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on 29 May.

Middlesbrough had the better of things early on and wasted the first big chance in the 19th minute. Anfernee Dijksteel released Isaiah Jones down the right flank - the wing-back rolled the ball into the feet of the on-coming Matt Crooks, who scooped his shot over.

Luton fashioned an opportunity at the other end eight minutes later when Morris was picked out by Elijah Adebayo only for Jonny Howson to hook the ball away. Luton tried again, only for Cody Drameh's cross to be scrambled away.

Boro opened the scoring late in the first half when Archer made an intelligent run to finish off a slick move. Crooks played a brilliant long-ball down into the path of the Aston Villa loanee after Howson had cleared a corner. Ethan Horvath came out to smother, but Archer chased down the ball, touched it past the Luton keeper, before rolling his final touch calmly into the empty net.

Luton went close to equalising just before the break. Adebayo brushed his way into the penalty area, trying his luck with a deflected cross-shot which almost caught Steffen out. Boro cleared just as Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu threatened to pounce onto the loose ball.

The hosts finally drew level early in the second half. Wales defender Lockyer raced into the box unmarked to head in Alfie Doughty's corner.

Neither side were willing to settle. Luton needed to keep their wits about them, not least when the pacy Middlesbrough man Jones burst into the box only to see his effort beaten away at the near post.

The hugely controversial moment came midway through the second half when Morris raced onto a long ball and appeared to be brought down by Steffen. Referee Graham Scott awarded the spot-kick, despite replays showing the Luton player fell without any contact by the goalkeeper.

Morris converted the penalty, sending Steffen the wrong way, for his 20th goal of the season.

Boro continued to push for a second goal, but were unable to breach the Luton defence despite late pressure.

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 29BellBooked at 90mins
  • 2Drameh
  • 17MpanzuSubstituted forBerryat 76'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 13Nakamba
  • 22CampbellSubstituted forClarkat 56'minutes
  • 45DoughtySubstituted forJohnsonat 83'minutes
  • 9MorrisSubstituted forTaylorat 75'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forFreemanat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 8Berry
  • 12Lansbury
  • 18Clark
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Freeman
  • 48Johnson

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 16Howson
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 7Barlaser
  • 4Mowatt
  • 2Jones
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 78'minutes
  • 27Bola
  • 25Crooks

Substitutes

  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 23Roberts
  • 29Akpom
  • 30Hackney
  • 32Bilongo
  • 46Stott
  • 47Sykes
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
10,063

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Middlesbrough 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Sonny Bradley.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Jonny Howson tries a through ball, but Isaiah Jones is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Amari'i Bell (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Giles with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Joseph Johnson.

  9. Post update

    Daniel Barlaser (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Clark (Luton Town).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Freeman replaces Elijah Adebayo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Joseph Johnson replaces Alfie Doughty.

  13. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Bola (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Cameron Archer.

  18. Booking

    Luke Berry (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Luke Berry (Luton Town).

Comments

Join the conversation

88 comments

  • Comment posted by Red Beetle Red Polo Red Golf, today at 22:27

    Premier League referee shouldn't get a decision like the Luton penalty so badly wrong.

    The irony is someone called badger who claims to be a Luton supporter but hasn't posted on any of your games has appeared on the Sunderland HYS ( including yesterday) demanding action be taken against divers.

    It will be interesting to see if he responds

    • Reply posted by KJPoulton, today at 22:29

      KJPoulton replied:
      Look below he has..

  • Comment posted by david, today at 22:27

    PL teams will be delighted if Luton are promoted as that will be one of the relegation places occupied next season.

  • Comment posted by moochel33, today at 22:26

    Get in there luton. I don't care about the penalty. The amount of stonewalls that refs haven't given us this year. Refereeing has been atrocious all season. Get in

  • Comment posted by badger, today at 22:26

    Dive all day long.

    I’ve been commenting on Sunderland’s cheating and diving and happy to say that about my own team.

    It’s ruining football.

  • Comment posted by Markthehorn, today at 22:25

    I hope they don't get so lucky in the play-offs.



    Final will have VAR but that didn't help Huddersfield last season.

  • Comment posted by Lee Clayton, today at 22:25

    An unusually poor performance by Luton but still good enough to beat an overrated Middlesbrough.

  • Comment posted by Howard, today at 22:25

    Conclusions. Boro a great footballing team. Luton long ball. Boro careless at the back - pen was a blatant cheating dive but still from a Boro mistake, one of far to many. Boro had half a team and passed Luton to death. Boro would beat Luton nine times out of ten on a decent sized pitch like Wembley, if they meet again in the play off final.

    • Reply posted by badger, today at 22:28

      badger replied:
      Course you will dear.

      You are so convinced you felt the need to post about it.

  • Comment posted by electric, today at 22:24

  • Comment posted by Albert Adomah, today at 22:24

    boro fan here. If we get luton In the final I'm certain we will beat them to tbh....

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 22:27

      Rodney chops replied:
      It's anyone's on the day so what is certain

  • Comment posted by jazzback, today at 22:24

    People saying boro were robbed, but you have to remember no var so ref has to decide on what he sees, no checking anything. People making comments after seeing from multiple angles. Just look where the ref is and what he sees. Don't blame ref, blame the player for conning the ref by going over. And I prefer football without var, gives us more to chat about. Don't support either side.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:23

    I don't blame the ref, he hasn't deliberately made an error. Morris deliberately deceived for the penalty. This will continue until the clubs and players are penalised eg. Morris suspended for 5 games (hence missing PO's). Money is nothing to an individual player. Ban them and hurt the club and managers will soon put an end to this cheating, sorry, gamesmanship.

    • Reply posted by cmac, today at 22:27

      cmac replied:
      Just call it cheating as that's what it is, often encouraged as well. Using terms like, he won the penalty makes me cringe. You do not win a penalty, unless you are cheating, simple. It is despicable. Rules need changing, ban the players, then the managers etc might actually speak out about it if it hurts the clubs from a personnel point of view. PS: I wonder of Harry was impressed ?

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 22:21

    Cheating still rife, and little done to tackle it. Retrospective bans needed, 5 games, no appeal system. It's disgusting. Bad enough that grown men go down with a feather touch, but that tonight, along with the comments are pathetic. Seems Sean Dyche's words from a few years back had no impact. Amazing that no other managers can man up and speak out about it

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:25

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Wow. Another person with the same thoughts as myself. Superb.

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 22:21

    Carlton Morris diving credentials. Tottenham will be interested

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:20

    As a neutral…I thought that there was some contact that led to the award of the penalty

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 22:27

      Neil replied:
      Really !!!!!!!! ( Specsavers are ok, try them ).

  • Comment posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 22:20

    Luton get and score their first penalty of the entire season - that's why it's controversial! Terribly biased by the BBC, they really do hate Luton.

    Sky just showing the reverse angle, there was contact, it was not much but no other team would get this response from the media.

    • Reply posted by Penelope Poopsalot, today at 22:22

      Penelope Poopsalot replied:
  • Comment posted by Michael X, today at 22:19

    Boro will definitely go up

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 22:28

      Rodney chops replied:
      That's what Norwich thought hehe

  • Comment posted by sirjuice79, today at 22:19

    Clear foul for the first goal and ridiculous penalty decision. It’s not really going to matter anyway. Boro played attractive football but missed Chuba linking things up. Bit worried about us not winning defensive headers hope we can get Fry back. Think the final games will be just avoiding injuries and am feeling optimistic about the play offs UTB

    • Reply posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 22:23

      NotSingingAnymore replied:
      Clear foul, go on tell us, what fiction is this?

  • Comment posted by Eamon Mahon, today at 22:19

    If I went into a Casino and was caught on Camera cheating I would be arrested for theft. If this was a clear dive by Carlton Morris and is on Camera he should be banned for 3 games and Luton should forfeit the game. If he did deliberately dive he has put some people’s jobs at risk. No doubt any footballer cheating by diving will still get his fat pay check at the end of the week. Luton . Response.

    • Reply posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 22:23

      NotSingingAnymore replied:
      Hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 22:18

    As a neutral certainly two contrasting styles of football.
    One played hoof ball the other attractive football. Hoof ball won tonight but only through cheating.

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 22:25

      Rodney chops replied:
      So glad to have spoilt your viewing armchair fan #teamslikeluton

  • Comment posted by CovCityKid, today at 22:17

    Interesting comment from Morris on Sky, "whether I felt contact or not". He cheated. Remember Matty Godden vs Fulham at the CBS. Was judged to have cheated and was rightly given a four match ban. Same should happen to Morris. He Knew exactly what he was doing.

    • Reply posted by Rodney chops, today at 22:21

      Rodney chops replied:
      For all those that think luton got lucky check out the dive by diallo sunderland v luton

