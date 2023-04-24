Last updated on .From the section Championship

There appeared to be minimal contact between Carlton Morris and Boro keeper Zack Steffen for Luton's penalty

Luton Town claimed a controversial victory over Championship play-off rivals Middlesbrough to strengthen their place in third.

The visitors took the early initiative in an entertaining meeting at Kenilworth Road, with Cameron Archer scoring a cool opener to put Michael Carrick's side ahead.

Luton hit back through Tom Lockyer's header after the break, before Carlton Morris scored from the spot after appearing to fall with minimal contact from Boro keeper Zack Steffen while trying to round him.

Luton's win - the first time they have won five consecutive home games since December 2018 - keeps their slim hopes of automatic promotion alive for at least a further 48 hours.

But, realistically, the Hatters will be preparing for the play-offs knowing that a Sheffield United victory against West Brom on Wednesday will see the Blades join Burnley in the Premier League.

With Boro likely to finish fourth the two could meet again in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on 29 May.

Middlesbrough had the better of things early on and wasted the first big chance in the 19th minute. Anfernee Dijksteel released Isaiah Jones down the right flank - the wing-back rolled the ball into the feet of the on-coming Matt Crooks, who scooped his shot over.

Luton fashioned an opportunity at the other end eight minutes later when Morris was picked out by Elijah Adebayo only for Jonny Howson to hook the ball away. Luton tried again, only for Cody Drameh's cross to be scrambled away.

Boro opened the scoring late in the first half when Archer made an intelligent run to finish off a slick move. Crooks played a brilliant long-ball down into the path of the Aston Villa loanee after Howson had cleared a corner. Ethan Horvath came out to smother, but Archer chased down the ball, touched it past the Luton keeper, before rolling his final touch calmly into the empty net.

Luton went close to equalising just before the break. Adebayo brushed his way into the penalty area, trying his luck with a deflected cross-shot which almost caught Steffen out. Boro cleared just as Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu threatened to pounce onto the loose ball.

The hosts finally drew level early in the second half. Wales defender Lockyer raced into the box unmarked to head in Alfie Doughty's corner.

Neither side were willing to settle. Luton needed to keep their wits about them, not least when the pacy Middlesbrough man Jones burst into the box only to see his effort beaten away at the near post.

The hugely controversial moment came midway through the second half when Morris raced onto a long ball and appeared to be brought down by Steffen. Referee Graham Scott awarded the spot-kick, despite replays showing the Luton player fell without any contact by the goalkeeper.

Morris converted the penalty, sending Steffen the wrong way, for his 20th goal of the season.

Boro continued to push for a second goal, but were unable to breach the Luton defence despite late pressure.