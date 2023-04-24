Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town0MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0

Luton Town v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 34Horvath
  • 4Lockyer
  • 5Bradley
  • 29Bell
  • 2Drameh
  • 13Nakamba
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 45Doughty
  • 22Campbell
  • 9Morris
  • 11Adebayo

Substitutes

  • 1Shea
  • 8Berry
  • 12Lansbury
  • 18Clark
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Freeman
  • 48Johnson

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 3Giles
  • 26Lenihan
  • 27Bola
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 16Howson
  • 4Mowatt
  • 2Jones
  • 7Barlaser
  • 25Crooks
  • 10Archer

Substitutes

  • 9Muniz Carvalho
  • 23Roberts
  • 29Akpom
  • 30Hackney
  • 32Bilongo
  • 46Stott
  • 47Sykes
Referee:
Graham Scott

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley432614381344792
2Sheff Utd422571065362982
3Luton442016854371776
4Middlesbrough442291382523075
5Coventry4417151255451066
6Sunderland4417141363531065
7Millwall441811155144765
8Blackburn43198164749-265
9West Brom431712145547863
10Preston441712154452-863
11Norwich441711165651562
12Swansea441711166461362
13Watford441514155251159
14Bristol City441414165254-256
15Hull441414165060-1056
16Stoke441411195551453
17Birmingham441411194654-853
18QPR441211214369-2647
19Rotherham431016174758-1146
20Cardiff431210213852-1446
21Huddersfield431111214261-1944
22Reading441310214565-2043
23Blackpool441011234569-2441
24Wigan441013213764-2740
