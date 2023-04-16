Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony (left) has scored four Premier League goals for Manchester United this season

Is Antony starting to live up to his £81m price tag?

The Manchester United winger scored one and assisted another as his side moved up to third in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Antony joined United for an initial fee of 95m euros (£81.3m) in August, making him the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

So far, the Brazilian has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

His strike against Forest ended a run of six games without a goal and he was hailed after the game for his "quality" which proved the difference between the sides.

"We said we wanted more goals and assists out of Antony and he produced," former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live after United's win.

"I think he was the difference between the two teams."

Antony broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute, stabbing home after Forest keeper Keylor Navas had kept out Anthony Martial.

And he played through Diogo Dalot following a driving run, with the full-back slotting in United's second with 14 minutes remaining.

"It's important he's getting the 1-0, not the 4-0. He needs to score more goals," ex-Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told Sky Sports after full-time.

"He's got the quality to pick Dalot out [for the second goal]. He had a good game, he was comfortable even on his weaker foot."

Match-winner or showboater?

Antony's moment of trickery during a Europa League match did not impress Erik ten Hag in October

Antony's individual season highlights include goals against Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as the winner against Barcelona in the Europa League round of 32.

However, the Brazilian was criticised by United boss Erik ten Hag for unnecessarily showboating in October.

The 23-year-old, who joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020 and played for them under Ten Hag, scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for the Dutch champions.

He has also scored two goals in 15 appearances for Brazil.

"He had a fantastic game too," Dalot said of his team-mate to Sky Sports. "He is getting rewards from his effort all season."

