Gregoire Defrel scored the winner just after the hour mark at Mapei Stadium

Gregoire Defrel scored a second-half winner as Sassuolo dented Juventus' chances of European qualification in Serie A.

Defrel reacted fastest to an attempted clearance by the visitors before pivoting and firing past Mattia Perin.

Perin was standing in for regular goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who midweek reported chest pains.

The defeat leaves Juve, who were docked 15 points for illicit transfer activity in January, below the European spots.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are seventh in the Serie A table, four points behind sixth-placed Atalanta, who have played one game fewer.

Victory for Sassuolo moves them up to 11th.