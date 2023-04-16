Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic cut Glasgow City's advantage to five points by inflicting the leaders' first league loss of the SWPL season.

Natalie Ross got Celtic's opener and Natasha Flint's lob put the visitors in a commanding position by half-time.

Priscila Chinchilla pulled one back for City but Caitlin Hayes netted Celtic's third after teammate Chloe Craig had a penalty saved by Lee Gibson.

Flint netted again before Hayley Lauder got the hosts' second to round off a thrilling match.

Gibson made another penalty save to deny Flint a hat-trick.

Also at Petershill Park, Sam Kerr scored three of third-placed Rangers' five without reply against hosts Partick Thistle. Kirsty Howat's opener and Kirsty MacLean's effort bookended Kerr's treble.

Aberdeen were 2-1 victors over visitors Hamilton Academical. Bayley Hutchison's header and Eva Thomson's drive put Aberdeen in control before Hannah Coakley nodded one back for Hamilton.

Spartans and Motherwell played out a 2-2 draw at Ainslie Park. Kayla Jardine gave Motherwell the lead but Caley Gibb and Becky Galbraith turned the match in the hosts' favour before Carla Boyce brought Well level again.

Rachel Todd scored a three-minute treble in Dundee United's 6-0 win over Glasgow Women. Georgie Robb, two from Jade McLaren and another from Cassie Cowper added to Todd's tally.

Hibernian and Hearts play their game in hand on Saturday evening.