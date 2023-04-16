Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City had to settle for a point in a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The game turned on its head in the 71st minute as the Lilywhites scored twice in 60 seconds through Robbie Benson and Johannes Yli-Kokko, after Ben Doherty had given Derry the lead just before half-time.

A looping header from Cian Kavanagh did restore parity however but it's now three games without a win for the Candystripes.

They move to third, five points off league leaders Bohemians.

Following successive defeats, Derry travelled to take on a Dundalk side who too had been beaten in each of their last three outings.

Sadou Diallo crashed an effort off the crossbar inside three minutes for the visitors, but it was a low-key first 45 minutes.

However, Doherty's curling effort with half-time approaching saw Derry go in 1-0 ahead at the break.

The Foylesiders had won their previous three away matches but having left the door open, Dundalk took full advantage.

First Benson nodded home from Keith Ward's free-kick, before Yli-Kokko steered home as Derry squandered possession from the restart.

Both meetings between these clubs ended in a tie last season and Ruaidhri Higgins' side managed to respond on 79 minutes when Kavanagh's header sailed over Nathan Shepperd.

Wasiri Williams was sent off in the closing stages for the hosts following a poor challenge on Ollie O'Neill, but the score remained level and Derry now have just one win in five games.