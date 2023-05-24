Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 1.
Brighton's Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as the Seagulls confirmed Europa League qualification with an entertaining draw against champions Manchester City.
Phil Foden opened the scoring for Treble-chasing City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on the goalline after Erling Haaland's assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded.
The Seagulls deservedly levelled through 19-year-old Enciso's stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.
Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw that ends City's 12-match winning run in the Premier League.
As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season's Europa League group stage.
Brilliant Brighton secure sixth
Brighton were good value for their point and on another day could have handed City their first defeat since 5 February.
Danny Welbeck struck the crossbar direct from a free-kick in the 19th minute, while Kaoru Mitoma bundled home from a corner after 31 minutes only to see his goal rightly ruled out for the ball hitting his arm.
Enciso's leveller was brilliant. The Paraguayan midfielder capitalised on City's defenders backing away and sweetly stuck the ball into the top-right corner to net his fourth goal since joining the Sussex club in January.
The hosts continued to push with Welbeck having a goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.
And after the restart City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega did well to keep out both Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, while Pervis Estupinan fired a long-range effort narrowly wide.
Brighton's 20 shots was the most the Citizens have faced in the league this season.
Roberto de Zerbi's side travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday, safe in the knowledge they have already achieved the club's highest ever top-flight finish.
More to follow.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number29Player namevan HeckeAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number6Player nameColwillAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number27Player nameGilmourAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number40Player nameBuonanotteAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
7.62
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.65
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameOrtegaAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number82Player nameLewisAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.38
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number21Player nameGómezAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number80Player namePalmerAverage rating
6.70
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 13Groß
- 29van HeckeBooked at 90mins
- 6Colwill
- 30Estupiñán
- 27GilmourSubstituted forMac Allisterat 52'minutes
- 25Caicedo
- 40BuonanotteSubstituted forVeltmanat 75'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 20EncisoSubstituted forFergusonat 52'minutes
- 22Mitoma
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 10Mac Allister
- 21Undav
- 26Ayari
- 28Ferguson
- 34Veltman
- 38McGill
- 51Peupion
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Ortega
- 2Walker
- 5StonesSubstituted forGómezat 84'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 82Lewis
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 57'minutes
- 8Gündogan
- 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 84'minutes
- 26Mahrez
- 9Haaland
- 47FodenSubstituted forPalmerat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 31Ederson
- 62Charles
- 75O'Reilly
- 80Palmer
- 93Robertson
- 96Knight
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 31,388
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 1.
Booking
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).
Post update
Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Bernardo Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces John Stones because of an injury.
Who’d have believed it !
Up The Albion!