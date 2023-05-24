Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Teenagers have scored 11 Premier League goals for Brighton this season, two more than the other 19 teams combined

Brighton's Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as the Seagulls confirmed Europa League qualification with an entertaining draw against champions Manchester City.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Treble-chasing City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on the goalline after Erling Haaland's assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded.

The Seagulls deservedly levelled through 19-year-old Enciso's stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw that ends City's 12-match winning run in the Premier League.

As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season's Europa League group stage.

Brilliant Brighton secure sixth

Brighton were good value for their point and on another day could have handed City their first defeat since 5 February.

Danny Welbeck struck the crossbar direct from a free-kick in the 19th minute, while Kaoru Mitoma bundled home from a corner after 31 minutes only to see his goal rightly ruled out for the ball hitting his arm.

Enciso's leveller was brilliant. The Paraguayan midfielder capitalised on City's defenders backing away and sweetly stuck the ball into the top-right corner to net his fourth goal since joining the Sussex club in January.

The hosts continued to push with Welbeck having a goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.

And after the restart City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega did well to keep out both Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, while Pervis Estupinan fired a long-range effort narrowly wide.

Brighton's 20 shots was the most the Citizens have faced in the league this season.

Roberto de Zerbi's side travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday, safe in the knowledge they have already achieved the club's highest ever top-flight finish.

More to follow.

Man City Manchester City Manchester City Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 7.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name van Hecke Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 7.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 8.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 40 Player name Buonanotte Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 8.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.58 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 7.62 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 7.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 6.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 18 Player name Ortega Average rating 6.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 6.73 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 6.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 6.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 6.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 6.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 6.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 6.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Gómez Average rating 6.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 80 Player name Palmer Average rating 6.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Steele 13 Groß 29 van Hecke 6 Colwill 30 Estupiñán 27 Gilmour 25 Caicedo 40 Buonanotte 20 Enciso 22 Mitoma 18 Welbeck 23 Steele

13 Groß

29 van Hecke Booked at 90mins

6 Colwill

30 Estupiñán

27 Gilmour Substituted for Mac Allister at 52' minutes

25 Caicedo

40 Buonanotte Substituted for Veltman at 75' minutes Booked at 89mins

20 Enciso Substituted for Ferguson at 52' minutes

22 Mitoma

18 Welbeck Substituted for Undav at 75' minutes Substitutes 4 Webster

5 Dunk

10 Mac Allister

21 Undav

26 Ayari

28 Ferguson

34 Veltman

38 McGill

51 Peupion Man City Formation 4-3-3 18 Ortega 2 Walker 5 Stones 16 Rodri 82 Lewis 17 De Bruyne 8 Gündogan 20 Bernardo Silva 26 Mahrez 9 Haaland 47 Foden 18 Ortega

2 Walker

5 Stones Substituted for Gómez at 84' minutes

16 Rodri

82 Lewis

17 De Bruyne Substituted for Álvarez at 57' minutes

8 Gündogan

20 Bernardo Silva Booked at 41mins Substituted for Phillips at 84' minutes

26 Mahrez

9 Haaland

47 Foden Substituted for Palmer at 51' minutes Substitutes 4 Phillips

19 Álvarez

21 Gómez

31 Ederson

62 Charles

75 O'Reilly

80 Palmer

93 Robertson

96 Knight Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 31,388 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 1. Booking Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a set piece situation. Booking Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City). Post update Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Bernardo Silva. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces John Stones because of an injury. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward