BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1Man CityManchester City1

Brighton 1-1 Manchester City: Julio Enciso scores stunning equaliser to seal Europa League place

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments102

Brighton's Julio Enciso celebrates his goal
Teenagers have scored 11 Premier League goals for Brighton this season, two more than the other 19 teams combined

Brighton's Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as the Seagulls confirmed Europa League qualification with an entertaining draw against champions Manchester City.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Treble-chasing City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on the goalline after Erling Haaland's assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded.

The Seagulls deservedly levelled through 19-year-old Enciso's stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw that ends City's 12-match winning run in the Premier League.

As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season's Europa League group stage.

Brilliant Brighton secure sixth

Brighton were good value for their point and on another day could have handed City their first defeat since 5 February.

Danny Welbeck struck the crossbar direct from a free-kick in the 19th minute, while Kaoru Mitoma bundled home from a corner after 31 minutes only to see his goal rightly ruled out for the ball hitting his arm.

Enciso's leveller was brilliant. The Paraguayan midfielder capitalised on City's defenders backing away and sweetly stuck the ball into the top-right corner to net his fourth goal since joining the Sussex club in January.

The hosts continued to push with Welbeck having a goal ruled out for offside on the stroke of half-time.

And after the restart City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega did well to keep out both Mitoma and Evan Ferguson, while Pervis Estupinan fired a long-range effort narrowly wide.

Brighton's 20 shots was the most the Citizens have faced in the league this season.

Roberto de Zerbi's side travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the season on Sunday, safe in the knowledge they have already achieved the club's highest ever top-flight finish.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 13Groß
  • 29van HeckeBooked at 90mins
  • 6Colwill
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 27GilmourSubstituted forMac Allisterat 52'minutes
  • 25Caicedo
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forVeltmanat 75'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 20EncisoSubstituted forFergusonat 52'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 21Undav
  • 26Ayari
  • 28Ferguson
  • 34Veltman
  • 38McGill
  • 51Peupion

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Ortega
  • 2Walker
  • 5StonesSubstituted forGómezat 84'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 82Lewis
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 57'minutes
  • 8Gündogan
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forPhillipsat 84'minutes
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9Haaland
  • 47FodenSubstituted forPalmerat 51'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 31Ederson
  • 62Charles
  • 75O'Reilly
  • 80Palmer
  • 93Robertson
  • 96Knight
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
31,388

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home20
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester City 1.

  3. Booking

    Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  6. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Booking

    Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Cole Palmer (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  15. Post update

    Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Bernardo Silva.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Gómez replaces John Stones because of an injury.

Comments

  • Comment posted by Oedipus Rex, today at 22:06

    Dead rubber.

  • Comment posted by Reg Varney, today at 22:06

    The last there was any kind of European competition held in Brighton, ABBA won it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:05

    Brighton showing they can go toe to toe with the best team in the prem

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 22:05

    Brighton’s loss to Everton has to be critically investigated… dark arts elements written all over

  • Comment posted by 4ASC, today at 22:05

    Finally...a team with skills, stamina & passion give us a challenging game instead of the usual ‘training ground’ levels...B&HA enjoy your European journey CTID

  • Comment posted by nontribal, today at 22:05

    Great to see a side like Brighton play good football and doing well.

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Paisley Pieters, today at 22:05

    city are just amazing at passing teams to death ,another flawless performance from three in a row champions manchester city.

  • Comment posted by seeeeegullzzzzz, today at 22:05

    As it stands right now, the two best teams in the league.
    Who’d have believed it !
    Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 22:05

    Brighton you should have won game, unlucky

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 22:05

    Brilliant Brighton, well done! Cant help but think that Man City were happy to sit back in the second half and give them the draw. Loved the mutual respect between managers also. Good times.

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 22:05

    Brighton can go deep into the knockout stage of Europa League. Happy to see them cementing their Europa League qualification bid.