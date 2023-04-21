Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Uruguay international Matias Vina scored his first Premier League goal in Bournemouth's 3-2 win against Spurs last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil is hopeful defender Matias Vina will be available despite being forced off against Tottenham after hurting his back.

Hamed Traore, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas remain injured.

West Ham manager David Moyes is optimistic his team suffered no new injury concerns following Thursday's 4-0 win against Gent.

Angelo Ogbonna was banned for that game but has also been nursing a back issue, leaving his availability uncertain.

Fellow Italian Gianluca Scamacca is recovering from knee surgery.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

In the last hour of their draw with Arsenal, West Ham looked more like the team they were in the previous two seasons. I was impressed.

But Bournemouth continue to prove me wrong, with their results and performances, and last week's win over Tottenham makes me think they are going to stay up. That was such a huge moment for them.

Prediction: 0-0

Sutton's full predictions v Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham's solitary victory in their seven away matches against Bournemouth in all competitions was by 3-1 in a Premier League match on 12 January 2016 (D4, L2).

The 11 previous top-flight meetings have produced four wins apiece and three draws.

Bournemouth

The Cherries won four of their opening 22 Premier League games this season but have earned five victories in their subsequent nine matches, losing the other four.

They are vying to win three consecutive top-flight fixtures in the same season for the first time since March 2016.

Gary O'Neil's side have come from behind to win four Premier League matches this season - prior to the latest round of fixtures, only Crystal Palace and Arsenal had better records, with six and five victories respectively.

Dominic Solanke has scored once from 36 efforts at goal in this season's Premier League at the Vitality Stadium, a conversion rate of 3%, compared to four goals from 26 shots away from home this term (15%).

West Ham United

The Hammers ended an 11-match winless away league run by beating Fulham and are vying for consecutive top-flight away victories, a feat they last achieved in January 2022.

They are also aiming to win five consecutive Premier League matches against promoted opposition for the first time since 1998.

Their tally of eight away league goals is the second lowest in this season's top flight, and includes two penalties and an own goal.

West Ham are the only team not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a Premier League match this season, while opponents Bournemouth have conceded 10 goals in the first quarter of an hour, a joint high.

Jarrod Bowen has not scored or assisted in any of his last 15 Premier League away appearances, with all eight of his goal involvements coming at home this season.

My Bournemouth line-up Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My West Ham United line-up Predict West Ham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team