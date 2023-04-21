Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Sean Longstaff could return to Newcastle's starting line-up after only featuring as a substitute against Aston Villa following a bout of tonsillitis.

Fit-again Miguel Almiron is also in contention to start but Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth remain out.

Tottenham will assess Clement Lenglet, who was forced off against Bournemouth.

If he is unavailable, the centre-back is likely to be replaced by Davinson Sanchez, who was booed by Spurs fans last weekend, or Japhet Tanganga.

Lucas Moura completes a three-game ban, while Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are still injured.

Ben Davies is back in training after recovering from a hamstring problem but this game will probably come too soon for him.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I know Tottenham have got Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, who is coming into form, but I am not backing them any more.

It has been a strange old season for Spurs and I don't think they will get in the Champions League places from here. They don't deserve to.

I feel like we are approaching the stage of the season where all that Tottenham fans will be hoping for is that Arsenal don't win the Premier League but, for now, Spurs still have a chance of making the top four.

So this is a big one. Newcastle will take the game to Tottenham, and I can see it being quite open.

I also think the Magpies will bounce back from their defeat by Aston Villa, and they know they can take a big step towards the Champions League themselves if they win this one.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are vying to complete a league double against Tottenham for the first time since the 2015-16 season, in which the Magpies were relegated.

Spurs have won six of their eight most recent top-flight matches at St James' Park (D1, L1), including a 3-2 victory last season.

The Londoners have scored in each of their past 16 fixtures away to Newcastle in all competitions since a 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat in March 2005.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's tally of 56 points is their highest after 30 games of a top-flight campaign since 2002-03, when they had 58 and went on to finish third.

They are unbeaten in all eight of their league matches on a Sunday this season, winning five of those fixtures.

The Magpies have conceded 24 Premier League goals this term, four fewer than any other team - though they have only kept one clean sheet in their past 10 league matches.

Eddie Howe has lost eight of his 12 Premier League matches as a manager against Tottenham (W2, D2). The only teams he has a worse record against are Manchester City and Liverpool, with 13 and 12 defeats respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have lost five of six league matches this season against sides currently in the top four, with the exception a 1-0 home win against Manchester City on 5 February.

Tottenham are winless in six away games in all competitions since beating Preston 3-0 in the FA Cup on 28 January (D2, L4). It is their longest such streak since an eight-match run from August to November 2019 at the end of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure.

Spurs have scored a league-high 65% of their goals this season after half-time, though opponents Newcastle have conceded just 13 second-half Premier League goals, fewer than any other side.

They have not won a league match outside of London since beating Bournemouth 3-2 on 29 October. Since then they have taken two points from a possible 15 outside the capital, conceding 13 goals.

Harry Kane is two goals shy of matching Wayne Rooney's total of 208 Premier League goals, a figure bettered only by all-time top scorer Alan Shearer (260).

Kane has netted six Premier League goals at St James' Park - only Rooney, with nine, has a better record among visiting players.

