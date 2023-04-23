Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
Venue: Prenton Park

Sunday 23rd April 2023

  • Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women14:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
  • Reading WomenReading Women14:00Everton WomenEverton Women
  • Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women14:00Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
  • Man City WomenManchester City Women18:45West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Chelsea Women16131242142840
3Arsenal Women17122340112938
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women179263228429
6Everton Women177372119224
7West Ham Women1752101730-1317
8Liverpool Women164481627-1116
9Tottenham Women1740132036-1612
10Brighton Women1633102152-3112
11Reading Women1732121938-1911
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
