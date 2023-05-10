Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder scored twice and provided an assist for the second game running

Chelsea thrashed Leicester City to move a point behind Women's Super League leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

The Blues were 3-0 up after 32 minutes following goals from Guro Reiten, Erin Cuthbert and Pernille Harder.

Denmark's Harder added a second just before half-time as Chelsea further exerted their dominance.

Goals from Lauren James and Jelena Cankovic rounded off the success in the second half.

Harder also assisted the opener, crossing into the box for Reiten to send a sliding finish into the bottom corner.

Cuthbert scored her 50th Chelsea goal when she robbed Josie Green of the ball and rounded Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig to tap it into an empty net and make it 2-0.