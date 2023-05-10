Match ends, Chelsea Women 6, Leicester City Women 0.
Chelsea thrashed Leicester City to move a point behind Women's Super League leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.
The Blues were 3-0 up after 32 minutes following goals from Guro Reiten, Erin Cuthbert and Pernille Harder.
Denmark's Harder added a second just before half-time as Chelsea further exerted their dominance.
Goals from Lauren James and Jelena Cankovic rounded off the success in the second half.
Harder also assisted the opener, crossing into the box for Reiten to send a sliding finish into the bottom corner.
Cuthbert scored her 50th Chelsea goal when she robbed Josie Green of the ball and rounded Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig to tap it into an empty net and make it 2-0.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 7Carter
- 16ErikssonSubstituted forBuchananat 76'minutes
- 21Charles
- 8Leupolz
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forIngleat 66'minutes
- 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 65'minutes
- 28Cankovic
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 66'minutes
- 23HarderSubstituted forFlemingat 65'minutesBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 5Ingle
- 13Svitková
- 17Fleming
- 18Mjelde
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 20Kerr
- 26Buchanan
- 27Abdullina
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 30Mace
- 2Nevin
- 23Purfield
- 14GreenSubstituted forRobinsonat 64'minutes
- 3Tierney
- 19SiemsenSubstituted forO'Brienat 75'minutes
- 20Goodwin
- 10Whelan
- 21CainBooked at 73minsSubstituted forPikeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 8Pike
- 16Jones
- 27O'Brien
- 28Levell
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 41Reavill
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 1,308
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 6, Leicester City Women 0.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 6, Leicester City Women 0. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.
Post update
Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Monique Robinson tries a through ball, but Shannon O'Brien is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Courtney Nevin tries a through ball, but Jemma Purfield is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Kadeisha Buchanan replaces Magdalena Eriksson.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Molly Pike replaces Hannah Cain.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Shannon O'Brien replaces Remy Siemsen.
Post update
Foul by Jess Carter (Chelsea Women).