The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women6Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Chelsea 6-0 Leicester City: Blues move a point behind WSL leaders Man Utd

By Marissa ThomasBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder scores Chelsea's fourth goal against Leicester City at Kingsmeadow
Chelsea forward Pernille Harder scored twice and provided an assist for the second game running

Chelsea thrashed Leicester City to move a point behind Women's Super League leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

The Blues were 3-0 up after 32 minutes following goals from Guro Reiten, Erin Cuthbert and Pernille Harder.

Denmark's Harder added a second just before half-time as Chelsea further exerted their dominance.

Goals from Lauren James and Jelena Cankovic rounded off the success in the second half.

Harder also assisted the opener, crossing into the box for Reiten to send a sliding finish into the bottom corner.

Cuthbert scored her 50th Chelsea goal when she robbed Josie Green of the ball and rounded Leicester goalkeeper Janina Leitzig to tap it into an empty net and make it 2-0.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 7Carter
  • 16ErikssonSubstituted forBuchananat 76'minutes
  • 21Charles
  • 8Leupolz
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forIngleat 66'minutes
  • 10JamesSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 65'minutes
  • 28Cankovic
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 66'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forFlemingat 65'minutesBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 5Ingle
  • 13Svitková
  • 17Fleming
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 20Kerr
  • 26Buchanan
  • 27Abdullina

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 30Mace
  • 2Nevin
  • 23Purfield
  • 14GreenSubstituted forRobinsonat 64'minutes
  • 3Tierney
  • 19SiemsenSubstituted forO'Brienat 75'minutes
  • 20Goodwin
  • 10Whelan
  • 21CainBooked at 73minsSubstituted forPikeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 16Jones
  • 27O'Brien
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 41Reavill
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
1,308

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home22
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 6, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 6, Leicester City Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 6, Leicester City Women 0. Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shannon O'Brien.

  7. Post update

    Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jelena Cankovic (Chelsea Women).

  12. Post update

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Alsu Abdullina (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Molly Pike (Leicester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Monique Robinson tries a through ball, but Shannon O'Brien is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Courtney Nevin tries a through ball, but Jemma Purfield is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Kadeisha Buchanan replaces Magdalena Eriksson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Molly Pike replaces Hannah Cain.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Shannon O'Brien replaces Remy Siemsen.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jess Carter (Chelsea Women).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Man City Women18132341182341
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women189363531430
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women175481828-1019
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1841132339-1613
10Brighton Women1733112254-3212
11Reading Women1832132141-2011
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

