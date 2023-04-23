Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women18:45West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Venue: Academy Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1814224793844
2Chelsea Women16131242142840
3Arsenal Women17122340112938
4Man City Women17122335161938
5Aston Villa Women189363531430
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women175481828-1019
8West Ham Women1752101730-1317
9Tottenham Women1841132339-1613
10Brighton Women1733112254-3212
11Reading Women1832132141-2011
12Leicester City Women173113939-3010
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport