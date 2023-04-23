Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen2RangersRangers0

Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers: Celtic close to title after Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski goals

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski scores for Aberdeen against Rangers
Bojan Miovski (bottom right) doubled Aberdeen's lead

Liam Scales' incredible opener set Aberdeen on course to a shock victory over Rangers and gave his parent club Celtic the chance to seal the Scottish Premiership title in their first post-split game.

The on-loan defender's cross from wide on the left swept over Allan McGregor and into the net to give Aberdeen an early second-half breakthrough.

Bojan Miovski soon headed in the hosts' second - awarded after a VAR offside check - to give interim manager Barry Robson a seventh consecutive win and a five-point cushion in third place.

Rangers could not mount a comeback similar to their 3-2 Pittodrie win in December and they stay 13 points behind Celtic, who can retain the league by winning their first game after the Scottish Premiership split early next month.

Although the second half would belong to Aberdeen, Rangers had ample opportunity to gain a foothold in the first.

Alfredo Morelos' volley on the turn was superbly cleared off the line by the head of Leighton Clarkson, with John Lundstram thrashing over in the aftermath.

Malik Tillman then sent Fashion Sakala racing beyond Mattie Pollock and Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos was quick off his line to make a fine save, although the striker should have done better.

Borna Barisic's effort from the left hit the outside of Roos' near post and Pollock slid in to block Nicolas Raskin's effort after further Rangers probing.

Aberdeen had been timid but Ben Davies' mistake gave Ylber Ramadani a run and shot at goal, which McGregor saved, and a loose pass by James Tavernier ended with Ryan Duncan sweeping wide.

And the hosts found themselves in front after the break when Scales intercepted a pass towards Morelos and crossed from a deep position on the left, the ball deceiving everyone as it flew into the net.

Robson's side were buoyant and they had the ball in the net again when Clarkson's superb cross was headed past McGregor by the diving Miovski. VAR checked for offside but the goal stood.

An early penalty appeal following Rangers defender John Souttar's challenge on Luis Lopes had been waved away by Nick Walsh and the official was unmoved again when Jonny Hayes went down under pressure from Lundstram.

Rangers have been used to being behind in games this season and recovering to win - including at Pittodrie in December with efforts in the 95th and 97th minutes - but the two goals left them deflated and short of ideas.

James Tavernier did force a save from Roos with a close-range volley and Raskin's replacement Rabbi Matondo should have netted when sent through by Tillman, his effort grazing a post.

But Aberdeen were good value for their win and will be hard to stop as they press for the coveted third place.

Player of the match - Leighton Clarkson

Liam Scales and Leighton Clarkson
The midfielder (right) made valuable contributions at both ends to help Aberdeen continue their winning run

Aberdeen seize their moment - analysis

Aberdeen, as one of the form teams in the division, may have been expected to offer more in attack in the early part of the match but it became apparent their best route to goal was trying to force defensive mistakes.

Alhough likely unintentional, the Scales goal came from slackness by Morelos, while Rangers' marking at the Miovski goal was poor.

The main ingredient missing from Rangers' work was decision making in the final third. Approach play by Tillman and Raskin got the visitors into good areas but too often the wrong choice of shot or pass made Aberdeen's task easier.

The Premiership title has long been a faint hope for Rangers, given Celtic's largely flawless campaign, but a fourth league defeat of the season does little for the Ibrox side's confidence before next Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with the league leaders.

What the managers said

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "The boys were terrific, they gave us everything we asked. It was a real difficult game. Once we got the press right, we stuck with it and were brave and we kept going after them and it paid dividends in the end. Second half, we were really, really good.

"Liam Scales was outstanding. He was aggressive. He deserved a bit of luck there. I've never got carried away once and I still don't. It's the best I've heard Pittodrie in a long time and it was really pleasing to get the three points. We've still got things that we want to achieve for this season, we've not achieved it yet."

What's next?

Rangers face Celtic in next Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-finals, and both the Ibrox club and Aberdeen begin their Premiership post-split fixtures over the first week in May.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 4ScalesBooked at 83mins
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20Clarkson
  • 17Hayes
  • 23Duncan
  • 9Miovski
  • 11de Barros LopesBooked at 86minsSubstituted forWatkinsat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 8Barron
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 19Gorter
  • 22Coulson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 16Souttar
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 4Lundstram
  • 43RaskinSubstituted forMatondoat 64'minutes
  • 20Morelos
  • 13CantwellBooked at 38mins
  • 71Tillman
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forArfieldat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Yilmaz
  • 7Hagi
  • 17Matondo
  • 18Kamara
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 72Lovelace
  • 92Rice
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
18,666

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Rangers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Rangers 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCrorie.

  4. Post update

    John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Borna Barisic (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Souttar (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Liam Scales.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ylber Ramadani with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Fashion Sakala.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Todd Cantwell.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Duk.

  15. Booking

    Duk (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Duk (Aberdeen).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bojan Miovski.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bojan Miovski.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Malik Tillman (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a set piece situation.

