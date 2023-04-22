Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen16:30RangersRangers
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Rangers - team news, stats & selector

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen v Rangers

Ylber Ramadani is set to return from illness for Aberdeen, while Connor Barron is available after a groin problem.

But fellow midfielder Graeme Shinnie starts a four-game suspension after the failure of their appeal against last week's red card against Ross County.

Back-up goalkeeper Jay Gorter is back after missing two games for personal reasons, while Callum Roberts continues building up his fitness after hamstring trouble.

Rangers welcome back Scott Wright, but fellow winger Ryan Kent and centre-half Connor Goldson will not return until next week.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Alex Lowry, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and striker Antonio Colak are also not ready for a return, while Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Leon King have longer-term injuries.

Did you know? Aberdeen haven't beaten Rangers in the league since September 2016, with six wins for the visitors in that time. The Dons won a 2018 League Cup tie 1-0.

Pick your Aberdeen XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Rangers XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic323011102247891
2Rangers32254381324979
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts33137135048246
5St Mirren32128123847-944
6Hibernian32134154851-343
7Livingston32126143350-1742
8Motherwell32106164347-436
9St Johnstone3295183353-2032
10Ross County3377192746-1928
11Dundee Utd3277183458-2428
12Kilmarnock3277182758-3128
View full Scottish Premiership table

