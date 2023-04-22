Aberdeen v Rangers - team news, stats & selector

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ylber Ramadani is set to return from illness for Aberdeen, while Connor Barron is available after a groin problem.

But fellow midfielder Graeme Shinnie starts a four-game suspension after the failure of their appeal against last week's red card against Ross County.

Back-up goalkeeper Jay Gorter is back after missing two games for personal reasons, while Callum Roberts continues building up his fitness after hamstring trouble.

Rangers welcome back Scott Wright, but fellow winger Ryan Kent and centre-half Connor Goldson will not return until next week.

Midfielders Ryan Jack and Alex Lowry, left-back Ridvan Yilmaz and striker Antonio Colak are also not ready for a return, while Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis, Filip Helander and Leon King have longer-term injuries.

Did you know? Aberdeen haven't beaten Rangers in the league since September 2016, with six wins for the visitors in that time. The Dons won a 2018 League Cup tie 1-0.

