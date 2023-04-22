West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

West BromWest Bromwich Albion12:00SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Palmer
- 2Furlong
- 6Ajayi
- 15Pieters
- 3Townsend
- 14Molumby
- 35Yokuslu
- 17J Wallace
- 19Swift
- 18Grant
- 21Thomas-Asante
Substitutes
- 5Bartley
- 7Rogic
- 8Livermore
- 22Albrighton
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 33Griffiths
- 40Faal
Sunderland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Patterson
- 11Gooch
- 32Hume
- 13O'Nien
- 3Cirkin
- 17Ba
- 24Neil
- 39Ekwah
- 16Diallo
- 28Gelhardt
- 20Clarke
Substitutes
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 18Taylor
- 21Pritchard
- 22Lihadji
- 25Michut
- 45Anderson
- Referee:
- John Busby
Match report to follow.