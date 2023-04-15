Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lens were the only opponents Kylian Mbappe had not scored against in Ligue 1, prior to kick-off

Kylian Mbappe became Paris St-Germain's all-time leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 as they beat 10-man Lens to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Mbappe, who netted his 139th goal in his 169th league match, surpassed Edinson Cavani's tally.

In a crucial match between the league's top two, Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off after 19 minutes.

Lionel Messi and Vitinha also scored for PSG before Lens' Przemyslaw Frankowski scored a penalty.

Second-placed Lens created numerous chances despite trailing 3-0 at half-time but were unable to add to Frankowski's spot-kick as PSG edged closer to an 11th league title.