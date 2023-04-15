Close menu
Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti's side prepare for Chelsea tie with win

European Football

Real Madrid celebrate
Real had lost two of their previous three La Liga games before beating Cadiz

Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea with victory at lowly Cadiz in La Liga.

Defender Nacho scored the opening goal with a brilliant strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Marco Asensio slotted in a second for the visitors from inside the area.

Madrid named a strong team despite being almost out of the title race, and with a trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday looking to defend a 2-0 lead.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Cadiz and Real both hit the woodwork, with Alfonso Espino striking a post and Karim Benzema hammering a shot off the crossbar.

Barcelona are 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and visit Getafe on Sunday in their game in hand.

Line-ups

Cádiz

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Gil
  • 2ParraSubstituted forMeréat 55'minutes
  • 23Hernández
  • 3Jiménez Jarque
  • 22Espino
  • 10Bongonda
  • 24San Emeterio DíazSubstituted forMartí Salvadorat 70'minutes
  • 4AlcarazBooked at 29mins
  • 7SobrinoSubstituted forFernández Iglesiasat 70'minutes
  • 19Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forAlejoat 70'minutes
  • 16Ramos de la FlorSubstituted forNegredoat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mbaye
  • 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
  • 8Fernández Iglesias
  • 9Lozano
  • 11Alejo
  • 15Martí Salvador
  • 18Negredo
  • 21Arzamendia
  • 25Meré
  • 26Aznar Ussen
  • 32Chust

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forCamavingaat 67'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 6Nacho
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 80'minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 11Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 4Alaba
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
19,833

Match Stats

Home TeamCádizAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home12
Away35
Shots on Target
Home3
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cadiz 0, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cadiz 0, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Théo Bongonda.

  4. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Roger (Cadiz).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Meré.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Nacho is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Meré.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  15. Post update

    Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iván Alejo with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roger (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Alejo with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Luka Modric.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2823325394472
2Real Madrid29195561243762
3Atl Madrid28176545202557
4Real Sociedad2915683728951
5Real Betis2914693730748
6Villarreal291451038281047
7Ath Bilbao291271040291143
8Rayo Vallecano29101093534140
9Osasuna29108112530-538
10Celta Vigo2899103639-336
11Girona2898114242035
12Mallorca2897122530-534
13Sevilla2888123344-1132
14Real Valladolid2995152548-2332
15Cádiz29710122342-1931
16Getafe2879122736-930
17Almería2886143448-1430
18Valencia2876153034-427
19Espanyol2969143549-1427
20Elche2827192057-3713
View full Spanish La Liga table

