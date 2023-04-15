Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real had lost two of their previous three La Liga games before beating Cadiz

Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea with victory at lowly Cadiz in La Liga.

Defender Nacho scored the opening goal with a brilliant strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Marco Asensio slotted in a second for the visitors from inside the area.

Madrid named a strong team despite being almost out of the title race, and with a trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday looking to defend a 2-0 lead.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Cadiz and Real both hit the woodwork, with Alfonso Espino striking a post and Karim Benzema hammering a shot off the crossbar.

Barcelona are 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and visit Getafe on Sunday in their game in hand.