Match ends, Cadiz 0, Real Madrid 2.
Real Madrid warmed up for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea with victory at lowly Cadiz in La Liga.
Defender Nacho scored the opening goal with a brilliant strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.
Marco Asensio slotted in a second for the visitors from inside the area.
Madrid named a strong team despite being almost out of the title race, and with a trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday looking to defend a 2-0 lead.
Frank Lampard's Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday.
Cadiz and Real both hit the woodwork, with Alfonso Espino striking a post and Karim Benzema hammering a shot off the crossbar.
Barcelona are 10 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and visit Getafe on Sunday in their game in hand.
Line-ups
Cádiz
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Gil
- 2ParraSubstituted forMeréat 55'minutes
- 23Hernández
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 22Espino
- 10Bongonda
- 24San Emeterio DíazSubstituted forMartí Salvadorat 70'minutes
- 4AlcarazBooked at 29mins
- 7SobrinoSubstituted forFernández Iglesiasat 70'minutes
- 19Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forAlejoat 70'minutes
- 16Ramos de la FlorSubstituted forNegredoat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mbaye
- 6Martín-Bejarano Serrano
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 9Lozano
- 11Alejo
- 15Martí Salvador
- 18Negredo
- 21Arzamendia
- 25Meré
- 26Aznar Ussen
- 32Chust
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forCamavingaat 67'minutes
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 6Nacho
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 80'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19Ceballos
- 11Asensio
- 9Benzema
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forE Hazardat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 4Alaba
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 19,833
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away35
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cadiz 0, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Théo Bongonda.
Post update
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roger (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Meré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacho.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Nacho is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jorge Meré.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfonso Espino (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iván Alejo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Roger (Cadiz) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Alejo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Cadiz) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Luka Modric.