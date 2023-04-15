Close menu

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester: Lose to Arsenal and title almost over - Pep Guardiola

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Erling Haaland has scored 32 Premier League goals this season

Manchester City have Arsenal within their sights.

Saturday's comfortable 3-1 victory over Leicester City leaves the defending champions trailing the league leaders by just three points.

City now face a pivotal three games which could make or break their season as they aim to complete a Treble of trophies.

They travel to Bayern Munich with a healthy 3-0 advantage after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before playing Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side should progress from both of those ties, but their next league game is a potential title decider against Mikel Arteta's men, at home on Wednesday, 26 April at Etihad Stadium.

"Like I said in the previous press conference, it is to win win win," said Guardiola.

"They [Arsenal] have had an incredible run so far this season, I don't think they will drop many points and we have to be in there.

"It is important for us to arrive at the match by winning today and [it is] a final against them in the next Premier League game."

Arsenal can re-establish their six-point advantage when they face West Ham on Sunday and the gap could be nine points by the time they meet City as they play an extra league game against bottom club Southampton next Friday.

"It is a final to play more finals," Guardiola said about facing Arsenal. "If we lose this game it will be almost over.

"We have to arrive in this position having the chance to be close to Arsenal. We want this opportunity knowing how difficult it will be but before that we have a Champions League semi-final chance and the FA Cup."

Guardiola wants Haaland to break more records

Against Leicester, striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring feats this season with his two goals taking his tally to record-extending 47 in 40 matches.

He netted a penalty and added a sumptuous finish following John Stones' opener to reach 32 top-flight goals in his maiden Premier League campaign.

Now he looks like breaking the landmarks set by former England strikers Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both netted 34 goals in a single season.

Guardiola said: "I want, I desire he breaks all the records possible, that means he scores a lot of goals which helps us. I think he wants titles and we are still there but it is impressive and still eight games to play to break all of them."

But he missed the chance of an astonishing seventh hat-trick of the campaign as he was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time alongside defender Stones.

"Excellent as always," said Guardiola when asked about Haaland's reaction to being taken off.

"John and Erling return from injury, he played 90 minutes against Bayern after 15 days out and you have to take care with John. After 45 minutes it was good for them to rest.

"All the statistics I don't know about but I am impressed."

Comments

Join the conversation

147 comments

  • Comment posted by HammyH, at 22:47 15 Apr

    Bottled it? Very few Arsenal supporters have said they would win it. City’s resources are too great. BUT what an achievement to run a wonderful squad like that so close. Arsenals season is about Champions league and being above Spurs. 6 points taken off them and they are miles off Arsenal! Job done.

    • Reply posted by Hello, at 23:03 15 Apr

      Hello replied:
      Spurs rent free in your head forever

      If you set your standards by spurs then you are dont have great standards and it’s been a long long time since arsenal finished above spurs 🤡

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, at 23:00 15 Apr

    No matter what, Arsenal have had an amazing season. City, have had a standard league season. Arsenal will be in the champions league, which was the target. Obviously it'd be amazing to win the league, but no matter what, we've been incredible.

    & As surprising as it may seem, I hope city go the distance in the Champions League. Good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 22:22 15 Apr

    I will be very proud of our season no matter the outcome. I'll obviously be gutted if don't win the league but man city are the best team on their day right now. I honestly can't see us getting anything at their ground. I'm clutching at straws that the volume of games they have may mean they lose focus in one or two in the league. But that's the hope talking, not the expectation.

    • Reply posted by Name, at 23:21 15 Apr

      Name replied:
      What's annoying is we should have 2 more points from the Brentford VAR mistake. Oh well at least we have an apology which sorts everything out

  • Comment posted by conradk, at 22:26 15 Apr

    I don’t see how any other English team can mount a sustained challenge to City season on season. Chelsea did for a few, then Liverpool and now maybe it’s Arsenal’s turn, but realistically it’s impossible to spend the kind of money City do for more than a couple of seasons.

    A bottomless chequebook funded by state backed oil companies and creative financing is how you win now.

    • Reply posted by Akimbo, at 22:34 15 Apr

      Akimbo replied:
      and yet they are not the biggest spenders..........

  • Comment posted by Akimbo, at 22:33 15 Apr

    As a City supporter I'm just as concerned about Brighton.

    • Reply posted by David, at 23:08 15 Apr

      David replied:
      Will be a difficult game, but Arsenal also have to play them

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, at 22:30 15 Apr

    By Friday evening, Arsenal could have a lead of nine points having played two more than City.
    Can City haul them back again?
    I think they can, yes indeed.
    But football, eh?
    Predictions are merely fantasy by and large.

    • Reply posted by Hello, at 23:04 15 Apr

      Hello replied:
      They could also lose to West Ham and Southampton and the league could be over 👍

  • Comment posted by dan, at 22:17 15 Apr

    As an Arsenal fan it definitely feels that way. We need to do the business between now and then by winning our next 2 games.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, at 22:35 15 Apr

    I wouldn't mind if they switched this tie to the last game of the season.

    • Reply posted by David, at 23:07 15 Apr

      David replied:
      Would be a bit pointless as no way of knowing what the other results would be. As it stands the game between City and Arsenal will be important, if it was the last game one or other might have already won the title

  • Comment posted by stewie, at 22:33 15 Apr

    MCFC OK

  • Comment posted by Odin, at 23:02 15 Apr

    For City a final, not for us. If we lose, it will go down to the wire.

    • Reply posted by paulycity, at 23:33 15 Apr

      paulycity replied:
      Bigger fist to fry

  • Comment posted by Al_plus_boots, at 23:01 15 Apr

    Arsenal have got this. End of.

    • Reply posted by maineroad8, at 23:41 15 Apr

      maineroad8 replied:
      Yup. Agreed. And happy about it too. AFC will get the draw they need to keep it in their own hands, then fight to the finish.

  • Comment posted by OutsidersPOV, at 22:52 15 Apr

    Haaland has turned a lot of completed passes from De Bruyne into assists. Great player.

  • Comment posted by Wonderful Dame Thatcher, at 22:50 15 Apr

    Can't see Leicester part II

    • Reply posted by max, at 23:43 15 Apr

      max replied:
      U mean liverpool part 2

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, at 22:15 15 Apr

    Be nice to see Arsenal win. Too much dominance ruins leagues

    • Reply posted by Mark de Man, at 22:29 15 Apr

      Mark de Man replied:
      Somewhat true, but then people are drawn to watching games to see if City can be beaten.

  • Comment posted by Come the Glorious Day, at 22:53 15 Apr

    Only over 100 charges of irregularities but, hey, that supposedly doesn’t matter.

    • Reply posted by Hello, at 23:06 15 Apr

      Hello replied:
      One big charge against an arsenal midfielder who played on and the charge suddenly disappeared

  • Comment posted by stewie, at 22:18 15 Apr

    Alex you probably support Swindon no disrespect to Swindon like

    • Reply posted by Alex Mufti, at 23:05 15 Apr

      Alex Mufti replied:
      Err no, just like a bit of jeopardy and excitement, what’s not to understand about that?

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 00:02

    To fair be fair good season by goners.

    The fans may Braughing stock of London but decent side ans they may yet win it.

    But AG just palace wannabees

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Two-Times, today at 00:01

    Oh yes very important discussion this

  • Comment posted by Brad Cruise, today at 00:01

    Arsenal are 3pts ahead at the moment, fact.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 00:00

    I dislike city buy goners more ...

    Blue moon ......

