Manchester City 3-1 Leicester: Lose to Arsenal and title almost over - Pep Guardiola

By Shamoon Hafez

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has scored 32 Premier League goals this season

Manchester City have Arsenal within their sights.

Saturday's comfortable 3-1 victory over Leicester City leaves the defending champions trailing the league leaders by just three points.

City now face a pivotal three games which could make or break their season as they aim to complete a Treble of trophies.

They travel to Bayern Munich with a healthy 3-0 advantage after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, before playing Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side should progress from both of those ties, but their next league game is a potential title decider against Mikel Arteta's men, at home on Wednesday, 26 April at Etihad Stadium.

"Like I said in the previous press conference, it is to win win win," said Guardiola.

"They [Arsenal] have had an incredible run so far this season, I don't think they will drop many points and we have to be in there.

"It is important for us to arrive at the match by winning today and [it is] a final against them in the next Premier League game."

Arsenal can re-establish their six-point advantage when they face West Ham on Sunday and the gap could be nine points by the time they meet City as they play an extra league game against bottom club Southampton next Friday.

"It is a final to play more finals," Guardiola said about facing Arsenal. "If we lose this game it will be almost over.

"We have to arrive in this position having the chance to be close to Arsenal. We want this opportunity knowing how difficult it will be but before that we have a Champions League semi-final chance and the FA Cup."

Guardiola wants Haaland to break more records

Against Leicester, striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring feats this season with his two goals taking his tally to record-extending 47 in 40 matches.

He netted a penalty and added a sumptuous finish following John Stones' opener to reach 32 top-flight goals in his maiden Premier League campaign.

Now he looks like breaking the landmarks set by former England strikers Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, who both netted 34 goals in a single season.

Guardiola said: "I want, I desire he breaks all the records possible, that means he scores a lot of goals which helps us. I think he wants titles and we are still there but it is impressive and still eight games to play to break all of them."

But he missed the chance of an astonishing seventh hat-trick of the campaign as he was withdrawn as a precaution at half-time alongside defender Stones.

"Excellent as always," said Guardiola when asked about Haaland's reaction to being taken off.

"John and Erling return from injury, he played 90 minutes against Bayern after 15 days out and you have to take care with John. After 45 minutes it was good for them to rest.

"All the statistics I don't know about but I am impressed."

