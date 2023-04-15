Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich1Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1

Bayern Munich 1-1 Hoffenheim: Bayern stay two points clear of Dortmund after draw

Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim
Thomas Tuchel has only beaten Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg in his five games so far

Bayern Munich's poor form under Thomas Tuchel continued with a draw against Hoffenheim, although they remain two points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after Borussia Dortmund conceded a 97th-minute equaliser against Stuttgart.

Tuchel has only won two of his first five games, with two losses including last week's 3-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat by Manchester City.

"It is a setback in terms of performance and our missing conviction and self-confidence," said former Chelsea boss Tuchel, who replaced the sacked Julian Nagelsmann last month.

"Today was the moment to show what we have, to win the game at all cost, show energy and light a fire in the stadium."We failed to do any of that. We are not without chances [against City in Wednesday's return leg] but our task did not become any easier after today."

Benjamin Pavard gave Bayern the lead but Andrej Kramaric's free-kick earned the visitors a point.

Dortmund looked set to move level on points with Bayern, who have won the past 10 Bundesligas, until a remarkable collapse against Stuttgart.

Sebastien Haller and Donyell Malen gave Dortmund a 2-0 lead and Stuttgart had Konstantinos Mavropanos sent off before half-time.

Tanguy Coulibaly and Josha Vagnoman got 10-man Stuttgart level before Giovanni Reyna scored what looked set to be an injury-time winner for Dortmund.

But five minutes later Silas Katompa Mvumpa scored to make it 3-3.

"It is difficult to find words to describe this," Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. "We thought we had already experienced dumb things this season but this tops everything.

"We had a huge chance here today but we wasted it as a team and it is extremely disappointing."

Elsewhere, Timo Werner scored his 100th Bundesliga goal with a double as third-placed Leipzig beat Augsburg 3-2.

