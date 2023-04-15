Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Joel Latibeaudiere (centre) and Ryan Manning (right) have been key figures for Swansea under Russell Martin

Russell Martin says Swansea City must do all they can to keep Joel Latibeaudiere, but fears any hope of Ryan Manning staying beyond this season has already gone.

Defenders Latibeaudiere, 23, and Manning, 26, are out of contract this summer.

Manning served up another reminder of his quality with a deflected winner against Huddersfield.

"I'm not in charge of that side of it," Swansea head coach Martin said.

"Ryan knows how I feel about it and us as a coaching staff feel about him, with how important he's been for us over the two years or so we've been here.

"It's Ryan's prerogative to not sign currently and I think the club feels we've offered a really good contract, which I would agree with.

"Ryan's had an amazing season, statistically for a left-back he's been brilliant.

"I'll never say never, but at this moment in time he looks likely to leave. It's another lesson to learn, about players going into the last year of their contract."

Martin says a contract offer made to Republic of Ireland left-back Manning earlier this season has "never been taken off the table".

The situation is similar with former Manchester City youngster Latibeaudiere, although Martin is more optimistic about the chances of him recommitting to Swansea.

"I think that's a simpler one than Ryan because he's under 24, that obviously means it's a bit more difficult for other clubs to take him [as they would need to pay compensation]," Martin added.

"The big picture with Joel is he's a leader - intensity, courage, aggression, the way he is around the place with the staff, he's so respectful.

"It would be mad to let him go. He played four positions in the game today, he has unbelievable flexibility and it's been unfair on him that he's been judged as a wing-back for large parts because we didn't sign a wing-back.

"We've had to put him there because we've trusted him. It's not his position, but he gives us everything.

"When he's played centre-half or full-back he's been outstanding, so we have to try and keep him as well."