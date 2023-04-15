Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Julio Enciso's goal was his second in the Premier League for Brighton

Brighton teenager Julio Enciso scored a stunning long-range winner to help his side beat Chelsea in the Premier League, but even he could not escape criticism from manager Roberto de Zerbi.

"It was a wonderful goal," De Zerbi told BBC Match of the Day.

"Enciso played a fantastic game until the goal and then he finished the game."

With the scoreline locked at 1-1 at Stamford Bridge the 19-year-old Paraguayan hammered a shot into the top corner after 69 minutes.

Brighton were on the back foot in the closing stages but ultimately held on to win 2-1 and continue their push towards European qualification.

"It's not a surprise," said De Zerbi. "He's a very young player, he's a good guy, but he has to progress and improve in his mentality - to explain to him the importance of the last 10 minutes.

"If we conceded a goal then his goal is not important like if you win. You have to think about the team."

Who is Enciso?

Brighton signed Enciso on a four-year deal last June

Enciso is the latest rising star to hit the headlines for Brighton, joining the likes of Evan Ferguson, Kaoru Mitoma and Alexis Mac Allister who have already impressed this season.

"Julio is another because we have a lot of important younger players," added De Zerbi. "I'm happy for him. It is an important goal for us and for him."

He joined for a reported £9.5m from Paraguayan club Libertad Asuncion in the summer and has since made 10 substitute appearances for the Seagulls.

He has also been capped 10 times by Paraguay, helping his national team reach the quarter-finals of the 2021 Copa America.

On 4 April he coolly swept home his first goal for the Seagulls in a 2-0 Premier League win against Bournemouth.

And 11 days later at Stamford Bridge, the Paraguay forward looked electric, coming on for the injured Joel Veltman in the first half and striking the post from a tight angle shortly after the restart.

With forward Ferguson now a doubt for next Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United, Enciso is coming into form at the perfect time for his side.