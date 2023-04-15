Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Burns double helps Glens to win over Reds

Glentoran eased to a 3-0 win over Cliftonville which sees the Oval side go third in the Premiership.

Linfield tightened their grip on second place with a 1-0 victory at Coleraine while Glenavon edged Newry City 1-0 to seal the final European play-off spot.

Bottom side Portadown are now just two points behind Dungannon Swifts after beating Carrick Rangers 2-0 while the Swifts lost 2-0 at Ballymena United.

Loughgall defeated Dundela 3-1 to seal promotion to the Premiership.

A Bobby Burns double helped Glentoran leapfrog the Reds into third spot with a comfortable win at the Oval.

Junior Uzokwe scored his first goal for the east Belfast side after the forward got the better of Odhran Casey before slotting past Gerard Doherty on the 19th minute.

Burns doubled the Glens lead after the former Hearts man struck first-time into the bottom corner following Conor McMenamin's pull-back.

And the double was completed on the stroke of half-time after rifling into Doherty's top corner after McMenamin was dispossessed in the Cliftonville penalty area.

Things could have got even better for Rodney McAree's men in the first half with Niall McGinn striking the outside of the post following a shot from distance after Doherty's clearance.

Glentoran weathered early Cliftonville pressure in the second half when Ronan and Rory Hale had chances to pull one back before the Glens reaffirmed their dominance.

The hosts should have had a penalty when Doherty bundled over Junior in the box before substitute Danny Purkis missed two gilt-edged chances in a matter of minutes with the second seeing the former Glenavon man shoot over the bar yards from goal.

Quinn strikes late at Showgrounds

Watch: Quinn snatches win for Linfield

Linfield claimed a vital three points in the battle for second place and automatic European qualification with this narrow victory at Coleraine.

The Blues had the first real opening when Chris Shield advanced forward from midfield and his 25-yard shot was pushed away at full stretch by Gareth Deane.

Kirk Millar flashed a shot wide for the visitors before Eetu Vertainen wriggled his way into the Coleraine penalty area and teed up Matthew Clarke, but the full-back could only scoop his shot over.

Coleraine's best opening of the first half came when Conor McKendry swung in a dangerous cross and Jimmy Callacher, under pressure from Matthew Shevlin, headed the ball narrowly wide of his own post.

The best move of the second period came from the home side on 70 minutes when Andy Scott cut in from the left and his curling shot looked to be dipping in to the top corner but Chris Johns brilliantly flicked the effort over with an outstretched hand.

The decisive moment came with three minutes left when Kyle Lafferty's cross was half-cleared as far as substitute Niall Quinn, who drilled a shot through a crowded goalmouth and past Gareth Deane.

Lurgan Blues set for play-offs

Watch: Glenavon seal seventh with win over Newry

Glenavon secured seventh place and a spot in the European play-offs after Jack Malone's second-half goal was enough to beat Newry.

The midfielder drilled a low shot past Steven Maguire just after the hour mark after Newry failed to clear a cross, but it was a rare moment of quality in an otherwise drab game at the Showgrounds.

Glenavon struggled to piece anything together in a disjointed first half, and it was Newry who looked the more threatening.

Olajuwon Adeyemo came closest to breaking the deadlock, but his shot from the edge of the penalty area came back off the post.

Glenavon improved after the break and Matthew Fitzpatrick had a header saved before Malone's decisive strike.

Jamie Doran had a late effort saved, but Newry rarely looked like getting themselves back into the game. The defeat keeps Newry in the relegation fight, five points above 11th-placed Dungannon with two games remaining.

Late double clinches win for Sky Blues

Highlights Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Two late goals gave Ballymena their first three league points since 14 January.

The Sky Blues opened the scoring on the 87th minute when David McDaid skilfully passed the ball across the box to Jordan Gibson, who fired home from close range.

In additional time Kym Nelson's strike from 40-yards out added more suffering to a deflated Dungannon side when his shot looped over Declan Dunne.

Dean Shiels' men had a flurry of chances to score in the first half and they were to be punished for their wasteful finishing.

Their best opportunity came when James Knowles' dangerous corner was originally cleared, but only back to the midfielder, who played the ball back into the box before Michael O'Connor took a strong strike. However, Ross Redman cleared the danger off the line.

Jordan Williamson saved Cahal McGinty's header and then Marc Walsh's strike from the edge of the box in the opening 45 minutes.

At the other end, McDaid latched onto Jordan Gibson's pass with his resulting strike being deflected by Dunne before Steven Scott made the final goal-line clearance to deny the Sky Blues' top-scorer his seventh league goal of the season.

The second half was a more even affair and Ballymena should have netted on 57 minutes when eventual scorer Gibson was left one-on-one after McDaid again played an unselfish ball to the forward, but Dunne skilfully palmed the strike away.

In the final 10 minutes Mikey Place nodded Kym Nelson's pass goal-bound but once again Dunne made the save.

Ports boost survival hopes

Watch: Ports win to keep survival hopes alive

Portadown got back to winning ways with the Shamrock Park win over Carrick to keep their hopes alive of avoiding relegation.

Two goals from Cathair Friel and a Josh Archer strike gave the Co Armagh side the three points while Ben Tilney netted Carrick's goal on 59 minutes.

Portadown opened the scoring on the 14th minute when Friel's curling free-kick from 25 yards found the bottom right corner.

On 32 minutes the hosts doubled their lead when Archer made the most of a defensive error by Jim Ervin, rounded Ross Glendinning and slotted into an empty net.

Friel scored his second on 86 minutes as he fired hard and low into the bottom left corner after receiving a pass from Alan O'Sullivan.

Carrick did have chances in the first half with David Cushley's header on the 30th minute tested the hands of Jethren Barr.

Carrick pulled a goal back when Tilney reacted quickest to a Lloyd Anderson shot that was pushed out to Tilney.

Rangers pushed for an equaliser and on 80 minutes they nearly got it when Alexander Gawne's close-range effort was cleared of the line. The result, combined with Dungannon's defeat, means Portadown can still escape automatic relegation.