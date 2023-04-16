Last updated on .From the section Stranraer

Jamie Hamill took over at Stranraer in 2021

Stranraer have "mutually parted ways" with manager Jamie Hamill and assistant Darryl Duffy.

The Scottish League 2 club lost 8-0 away to East Fife on Saturday and are seventh in their division after four games without a win.

Former Kilmarnock, Hearts and Queen of the South midfielder Hamill, 36, joined Stranraer as a player in 2017 and became manager in 2021.

He won 29 of his 81 games in charge at Stair Park.