Rangers are eyeing up 26-year-old Nantes winger Marcus Coco on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports in France. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are interested in taking 20-year-old Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torres on loan. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale will aim to complete the majority of his transfer business during his side's pre-season schedule to ensure they can hit the ground running at home and abroad next term. (The Herald, print edition)

Rangers have denied their former midfielder Christian Nerlinger's claims that he was offered the job of sporting director after Ross Wilson's exit earlier this week. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Bristol City want to sign Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie but face stiff competition, with Cardiff City, Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion also having representatives in Dingwall to watch the 25-year-old against Ross County on Friday. (Daily Record, print edition)

Aberdeen forward Duk, who scored his 18th goal of the season to secure a win over Ross County on Friday, has declared himself happy at Pittodrie as Everton, Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday sent representatives to Dingwall to watch him in action. (Sky Sports via The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone winger Jamie Murphy says he has seen players down tools in the final months of their contracts, but the 33-year-old has vowed not to be one of them. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United forward Kai Fotheringham says his form on loan to Stirling Albion helped secure a new contract at Tannadice. (Daily Record, print edition)

Former Hibernian forward Kevin Harper is disappointed not to have found a new management job since leaving Albion Rovers but says he can look back and say he possibly saved the Coatbridge club from extinction. (The Scotsman) external-link

John Hughes has been updating his CV in his determination to get back into football management and insists he still has plenty to offer. (The Herald) external-link

Striker Lawrence Shankland reckons the Heart of Midlothian squad should feel guilty for getting manager Robbie Neilson the sack. (Daily Record, print edition)

New South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann will travel to Ayrshire on Sunday to watch Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu face Kilmarnock as the former Germany striker plans for the forthcoming Asia Cup. (The National) external-link

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu is planning peace talks with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou having left striker Kyogo Furuhashi and midfielder Reo Hatate out of his squad after questioning the standard of Scottish football. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has hinted that the club will appeal against the red card shown to midfielder Graeme Shinnie during Friday's win over Ross County. (Football Scotland) external-link

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is hopeful that a possible summer takeover could spark a promotion push next season. (Scottish Sun, print edition)