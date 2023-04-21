Close menu
Scottish League One
Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: Palmerston Park

Queen of the South v Montrose

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline332111158193974
2Falkirk341710763372661
3Airdrieonians33168976463056
4Alloa331661151411054
5FC Edinburgh34155145749850
6Queen of Sth33146135054-448
7Montrose33129124647-145
8Kelty Hearts3399153447-1336
9Clyde3348213164-3320
10Peterhead3336241678-6215
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories