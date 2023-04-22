Last updated on .From the section National League

Paul Mullin has now scored 38 goals in the National League this season

Paul Mullin was the hero as Wrexham sealed the National League title and a return to the Football League after a 15-year absence in front of 10,000 jubilant fans.

Wrexham's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood sparked a joyous pitch invasion, with the club's owners - Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - tearfully hugging in the stands.

Star striker Mullin took selfies with the celebrating fans who poured onto the pitch at full-time.

Manager Phil Parkinson led the chanting of 'We Are Going Up' from the stands, after what he had previously described as "15 years of pain" in non-league football.

Actors Reynolds, McElhenney, and Paul Rudd - pictured drinking in local pubs with fans before the crucial match - joined in the celebrations.

Fans spilled onto the pitch with red flares at the final whistle and the rain-sodden trophy presentation had to be delayed as fans were requested to leave the field.

When the trophy lift did take place, Wrexham players sprayed champagne around as Queen's 'We Are The Champions' played out over the PA system.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Parkinson. "I feel so emotional after what the club has been through in the last 15 years. I am so proud of the performance and the fans to go down and to come back."

Mullin, the man who swapped the prospect of League One for the National League when he joined Wrexham from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021, scored the goals that finally sealed a return to the Football League.

The striker added: "We are ecstatic. To deal with the pressure we have had, I am so proud of the lads.

"We had to deal with a lot and people think with the biggest budget you'll win it easy and it's not like that."

Wrexham's return came 15 years to the day since they dropped out of the EFL following a 2-0 defeat at Hereford on 22 April 2008.

Since relegation from League Two, the club endured play-off disappointment five times and was also on the brink of going out of business.

But since Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney took over in early 2021, the club has been transformed.

With the airing of the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, interest in the club has grown globally and coincided with an epic National League title race.