National League
WrexhamWrexham3Boreham WoodBoreham Wood1

Wrexham promoted back to Football League as Paul Mullin scores twice

By Aled WilliamsBBC Sport Wales at the Racecourse

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments193

Paul Mullin celebrates his first goal against Boreham Wood
Paul Mullin has now scored 38 goals in the National League this season

Paul Mullin was the hero as Wrexham sealed the National League title and a return to the Football League after a 15-year absence in front of 10,000 jubilant fans.

Wrexham's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood sparked a joyous pitch invasion, with the club's owners - Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - tearfully hugging in the stands.

Star striker Mullin took selfies with the celebrating fans who poured onto the pitch at full-time.

Manager Phil Parkinson led the chanting of 'We Are Going Up' from the stands, after what he had previously described as "15 years of pain" in non-league football.

Actors Reynolds, McElhenney, and Paul Rudd - pictured drinking in local pubs with fans before the crucial match - joined in the celebrations.

Fans spilled onto the pitch with red flares at the final whistle and the rain-sodden trophy presentation had to be delayed as fans were requested to leave the field.

When the trophy lift did take place, Wrexham players sprayed champagne around as Queen's 'We Are The Champions' played out over the PA system.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Parkinson. "I feel so emotional after what the club has been through in the last 15 years. I am so proud of the performance and the fans to go down and to come back."

Mullin, the man who swapped the prospect of League One for the National League when he joined Wrexham from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021, scored the goals that finally sealed a return to the Football League.

The striker added: "We are ecstatic. To deal with the pressure we have had, I am so proud of the lads.

"We had to deal with a lot and people think with the biggest budget you'll win it easy and it's not like that."

Wrexham's return came 15 years to the day since they dropped out of the EFL following a 2-0 defeat at Hereford on 22 April 2008.

Since relegation from League Two, the club endured play-off disappointment five times and was also on the brink of going out of business.

But since Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney took over in early 2021, the club has been transformed.

With the airing of the Disney+ documentary Welcome to Wrexham, interest in the club has grown globally and coincided with an epic National League title race.

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Foster
  • 29Barnett
  • 15O'Connell
  • 30Jones
  • 22O'Connor
  • 4Tozer
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 38Lee
  • 10MullinSubstituted forPalmerat 89'minutes
  • 18Dalby

Substitutes

  • 7Davies
  • 9Palmer
  • 14Forde
  • 21Howard
  • 32Cleworth

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3IlesanmiBooked at 30mins
  • 5Evans
  • 17PayneSubstituted forReesat 75'minutes
  • 9NdlovuSubstituted forNewtonat 80'minutes
  • 8Broadbent
  • 10MarshSubstituted forLewisat 70'minutes
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 7Rees
  • 11Newton
  • 12Fyfield
  • 15Lewis
Referee:
Scott Jackson
Attendance:
10,126

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wrexham 3, Boreham Wood 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wrexham 3, Boreham Wood 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. Ollie Palmer replaces Paul Mullin.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Danny Newton replaces Lee Ndlovu.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Josh Rees replaces Jack Payne.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 3, Boreham Wood 1. Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Boreham Wood. Dennon Lewis replaces Tyrone Marsh.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 2, Boreham Wood 1. Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Boreham Wood 1.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Boreham Wood 1.

  11. Booking

    Femi Ilesanmi (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 1, Boreham Wood 1. Elliot Lee (Wrexham).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Wrexham 0, Boreham Wood 1. Lee Ndlovu (Boreham Wood).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

194 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Magpie, today at 20:46

    Congratulations on winning the title Wrexham. We pushed you all the way but fine margins decided it. We just need to focus on winning the playoffs now and hopefully see you next season to do it all again! 👍🏻 👏🏻

    • Reply posted by None Of The Above, today at 20:50

      None Of The Above replied:
      Yes, and with the play your team as play this season I hope you do it.

  • Comment posted by Mike Devlin, today at 20:35

    Supported Wrexham for over 50 years. Feeling emotional but also thinking about Notts County. Hope they reset and get a deserved promotion through the play offs.

    • Reply posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 20:37

      GhettoDefendant replied:
      Any chance of you loaning Mullin to us for a few weeks pal?
      You pies

  • Comment posted by David Gilmour, today at 20:49

    Warmest congrats from a Notts County fan.
    Two great teams and what a race.
    It’s squeaky bum time for us now.

    • Reply posted by None Of The Above, today at 20:51

      None Of The Above replied:
      Your team will do it, they deserve it

  • Comment posted by MK_Hatter, today at 20:41

    Congratulations from a Luton fan. We know how hard it is to get out of the National League. Look forward to seeing your rise through the divisions.

    • Reply posted by Patricia Sharp, today at 20:52

      Patricia Sharp replied:
      We Tranmere fans know too. Will be a derby for us next season.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 20:38

    Welcome to Wrexham season 2 is going to be EPIC! Massive congratulations to Wrexham. As a Birmingham fan, what I'd do for owners that actually care for my club, even just 10% of that passion and dedication. Massive commiserations to Notts County though, it's very unfortunate that only one team can go up automatically. They also deserved it too.

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 20:36

    Congratulations to Wrexham on getting promoted as champions 🏆.
    Hope you do well next year in League 2.
    And I hope my team Notts County join you too😉
    All the best 👍

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 20:38

      Robert replied:
      Two great clubs - amongst the oldest in the Football leagues

  • Comment posted by Glaisian, today at 20:38

    Saved by the fans, then saved by stardust. What a story. Congratulations and up the town!

  • Comment posted by Geordie Dave, today at 20:39

    Absolutely brilliant. A refreshing change from Premier League BS! Well done Wrexham!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wrexham being in the National League gave it a huge profile. Now it will be League Two who gets that profile and finally might get some decent exposure for once

  • Comment posted by i swear on my mums life the dog ate it, today at 20:39

    For those that didn't get to see the game, Mullins goals were stunning, well worthy of crowning the champions. I sincerely hope Notts County go up via play offs though, to get 106pts and counting is incredible, both deserve to go up.

  • Comment posted by YNFA, today at 20:37

    Wrexham are one of the most historic teams in the world. They have not just sprung out of the wood work. A town who has found its mojo and brought fans back from all over north wales and beyond. It's wonderful to see and congratulations. If there is any justice Notts County will join them.

  • Comment posted by Toffeeman, today at 20:36

    Congratulations to Wrexham.It will be an absolute travesty if Notts .County don't go up with you.

    • Reply posted by jonnybanana, today at 21:08

      jonnybanana replied:
      No it won't they are the rules.

  • Comment posted by gaz, today at 20:41

    Excellent- well done Wrexham. Proper football unlike the bloated fraudulent www type nonsense served up by the Premier League

  • Comment posted by AnyonebutGordon, today at 20:38

    Now they can make a Hollywood film and get all their money back then onwards and upwards. Stories like these are what we want to see in the news. We'll done Wrexham !!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Ryan Reynolds will get top billing. But this would be all about Wrexham first

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:39

    When was the last time there were over ten thousand fans at a game in the National League. Thats some going guys

    • Reply posted by Mr Standfast, today at 20:59

      Mr Standfast replied:
      Last time wrexham were at home probably. Notts got 16k v Yeovil.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:40

    Well done Wrexham, the owners,fans and the team. With due respect hope Notts County get through the playoffs. Its not fair that a team gets over a 100 hundred points and has to go through the play offs. Should be the top 2 and the 3rd one a po winner

    • Reply posted by jonnybanana, today at 21:09

      jonnybanana replied:
      Yes it is they are the rules.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 20:45

    Congratulations to Wrexham. Mickey Thomas would’ve loved all this. Great man and great player.
    Good luck next year.

  • Comment posted by Isotope24, today at 20:36

    Well done, from a Bromley fan .. well deserved

  • Comment posted by scooby doo, today at 20:38

    Congratulations to you, thoroughly deserved from a very disgruntled oldham fan.

    • Reply posted by Robert, today at 20:42

      Robert replied:
      Very sad to see your descent down the leagues I well remember the days when you graced Division 1. Take heart from the Wrexham and Swansea examples- miracles happen if you believe

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 20:36

    A Hollywood ending to the season.

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 20:40

    This makes up for The Green Lantern

Top Stories

  • A split image of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah being challenged by Manchester City's Joao Cancelo and a screengrab of City's notifications page in the BBC Sport app