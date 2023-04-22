Scunthorpe United v Southend United

ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00SouthendSouthend United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|44
|33
|8
|3
|112
|41
|71
|107
|2
|Notts County
|44
|31
|10
|3
|111
|39
|72
|103
|3
|Chesterfield
|44
|24
|9
|11
|77
|50
|27
|81
|4
|Woking
|43
|22
|10
|11
|68
|46
|22
|76
|5
|Barnet
|44
|21
|10
|13
|74
|64
|10
|73
|6
|Boreham Wood
|43
|18
|15
|10
|50
|35
|15
|69
|7
|Bromley
|44
|17
|16
|11
|65
|52
|13
|67
|8
|Eastleigh
|44
|19
|8
|17
|55
|56
|-1
|65
|9
|Southend
|44
|18
|9
|17
|52
|43
|9
|63
|10
|Dag & Red
|44
|17
|8
|19
|59
|72
|-13
|59
|11
|Solihull Moors
|43
|15
|12
|16
|62
|62
|0
|57
|12
|Oldham
|44
|15
|12
|17
|59
|63
|-4
|57
|13
|Halifax
|43
|15
|11
|17
|47
|47
|0
|56
|14
|Wealdstone
|43
|15
|11
|17
|51
|68
|-17
|56
|15
|Altrincham
|44
|14
|12
|18
|65
|79
|-14
|54
|16
|Gateshead
|43
|13
|15
|15
|60
|60
|0
|53
|17
|Dorking
|44
|15
|8
|21
|63
|88
|-25
|53
|18
|Aldershot
|44
|14
|9
|21
|61
|73
|-12
|51
|19
|York
|44
|13
|10
|21
|52
|60
|-8
|49
|20
|Maidenhead United
|44
|13
|10
|21
|46
|61
|-15
|49
|21
|Torquay
|44
|12
|10
|22
|55
|77
|-22
|46
|22
|Yeovil
|44
|7
|19
|18
|35
|56
|-21
|40
|23
|Scunthorpe
|44
|8
|10
|26
|47
|82
|-35
|34
|24
|Maidstone United
|44
|5
|10
|29
|43
|95
|-52
|25
