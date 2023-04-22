Match ends, Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2.
Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool won a five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest at Anfield to boost their hopes of claiming an unlikely Champions League place.
After a drab opening half, the second half was an end-to-end classic as relegation-threatened Forest twice levelled.
Diogo Jota scored twice, with former Liverpool player Neco Williams as well as Morgan Gibbs-White responding for the visitors.
Salah netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season to put Jurgen Klopp's side ahead for the third time - and another equaliser proved beyond Steve Cooper's men, who remain in the relegation zone.
Forest have now collected three points from 11 games since their last victory, which was against Leeds United in February.
They have lost four games in a row and all three since a statement released by owner Evangelos Marinakis in support of Cooper that included the line "results and performances must improve immediately".
Liverpool have picked up successive wins since the superb comeback against Arsenal a fortnight ago and with Tottenham Hotspur still to play at Anfield at the end of the month and Newcastle United stuttering of late, Klopp's men cannot be dismissed from the top-four race.
- Relive Liverpool v Nottingham Forest and all of Saturday's Premier League action
- How did you rate Liverpool's performance? Have your say here.
- What did you make of Forest's display? Send us your views here.
Jota continues return to form
The half-time music was still being played around the stadium well after play re-started, almost as if the club perhaps decided the fans required alternative entertainment given they were getting little on the pitch.
In fact, the second period could barely have been more exciting, with the previously out-of-touch Jota the star of the show.
The Portugal forward has struggled for form since a bad injury in the autumn, putting a dent in his previously good scoring record.
Indeed prior to last week's win at Leeds United, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger had not scored a club goal in more than a year.
Now he has scored more than once in successive games for the first time in his Liverpool career.
His opener was a poacher's effort as Jota advanced onto Fabinho's header across goal before applying a close-range finish.
He then exploited some slack Forest defending, with the visitors allowing him time to bring down a looping free-kick and fire home with a neat finish.
Stuffy draws at Chelsea and at home to Arsenal were the springboard to wins against Leeds and Forest and they have given Klopp and his side the chance to end a campaign containing so much negativity on a high.
Forest's battle goes on
Given the chaotic nature of their season, it could be argued Forest have done well just to reach this point with their survival hopes still alive.
However, with two of their next three games at home, including a meeting with bottom side Southampton on 8 May, they are reaching the point of no return - and Marinakis might need to be brave to stick with Cooper, even though he retains the support of Forest's fans.
The acute disappointment on this occasion will come from the goals they conceded immediately after scoring.
Having found the net just five times in 15 away games this season, getting two in one game - at one of the top sides - was scarcely believable.
Yet Forest conceded again within four and three minutes respectively following their levellers.
Cooper will take solace from a decent performance though, after Williams exploited space to punish his old club via a deflection and Gibbs-White converted an excellent first-time effort - via a double deflection - after Liverpool failed to clear a corner.
But Forest need points more than performances now and the sight of Renan Lodi turning away in disbelief as Salah celebrated Liverpool's third illustrated the desperate basic mistakes they simply must eradicate.
Touch of class from Forest fans
Tragedy chanting has become one of the scourges of the modern game.
But given they were Liverpool's opponents on the day of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, Forest are acutely aware of the human suffering created by such events.
The spontaneous applause that broke out as Forest fans unfurled a banner that both paid respect to the 97 victims of Hillsborough and called for an end to tragedy chanting, underlined the desire from the vast majority for it to stop.
Player of the match
Diogo JotaDiogo Jota
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number23Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.21
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number6Player nameThiago AlcántaraAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.08
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number12Player nameNavasAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number28Player nameDaniloAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number38Player nameFelipeAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number19Player nameNiakhatéAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
5.23
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number34Player nameA AyewAverage rating
4.85
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 60'minutes
- 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 81'minutes
- 11Salah
- 18GakpoSubstituted forNúñezat 60'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Milner
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 23Díaz
- 27Núñez
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Navas
- 38FelipeSubstituted forDennisat 87'minutes
- 19Niakhaté
- 26McKennaSubstituted forWorrallat 30'minutes
- 7N WilliamsBooked at 83mins
- 23FreulerSubstituted forJohnsonat 76'minutes
- 5Mangala
- 32LodiSubstituted forA Ayewat 87'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
- 28dos Santos de Oliveira
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forSurridgeat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 11Lingard
- 13Hennessey
- 15Toffolo
- 16Surridge
- 20Johnson
- 25Dennis
- 34A Ayew
- 41Hammond
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Jordan Henderson is caught offside.
Post update
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Post update
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
Post update
Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. André Ayew replaces Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Felipe.
Booking
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Yes, it was at Anfield
Yes, it was not a clean sheet once again
Yes, it was a mediocre performance yet again.
Yes, it is most likely too late to claim a top four finish
But, at the end of the day, 3 points are 3 points.
So good to see Jota has finally found his goal scoring boots again. He is now on a mission to make up for lost time.
Fair play to Forrest, hopefully they find a way to stay up 👍
The defence is diabolical.