LiverpoolLiverpool3Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2

Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest: Mohamed Salah scores winner in Anfield thriller

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool against Forest
Liverpool have scored 10 times in the first 15 minutes of the second half in Premier League games this season - only Arsenal (17) and Manchester City (15) have more goals in that time

Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool won a five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest at Anfield to boost their hopes of claiming an unlikely Champions League place.

After a drab opening half, the second half was an end-to-end classic as relegation-threatened Forest twice levelled.

Diogo Jota scored twice, with former Liverpool player Neco Williams as well as Morgan Gibbs-White responding for the visitors.

Salah netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season to put Jurgen Klopp's side ahead for the third time - and another equaliser proved beyond Steve Cooper's men, who remain in the relegation zone.

Forest have now collected three points from 11 games since their last victory, which was against Leeds United in February.

They have lost four games in a row and all three since a statement released by owner Evangelos Marinakis in support of Cooper that included the line "results and performances must improve immediately".

Liverpool have picked up successive wins since the superb comeback against Arsenal a fortnight ago and with Tottenham Hotspur still to play at Anfield at the end of the month and Newcastle United stuttering of late, Klopp's men cannot be dismissed from the top-four race.

Jota continues return to form

Diogo Jota
After a run of 20 Premier League games without a goal, Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last two appearances for Liverpool

The half-time music was still being played around the stadium well after play re-started, almost as if the club perhaps decided the fans required alternative entertainment given they were getting little on the pitch.

In fact, the second period could barely have been more exciting, with the previously out-of-touch Jota the star of the show.

The Portugal forward has struggled for form since a bad injury in the autumn, putting a dent in his previously good scoring record.

Indeed prior to last week's win at Leeds United, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger had not scored a club goal in more than a year.

Now he has scored more than once in successive games for the first time in his Liverpool career.

His opener was a poacher's effort as Jota advanced onto Fabinho's header across goal before applying a close-range finish.

He then exploited some slack Forest defending, with the visitors allowing him time to bring down a looping free-kick and fire home with a neat finish.

Stuffy draws at Chelsea and at home to Arsenal were the springboard to wins against Leeds and Forest and they have given Klopp and his side the chance to end a campaign containing so much negativity on a high.

Forest's battle goes on

Given the chaotic nature of their season, it could be argued Forest have done well just to reach this point with their survival hopes still alive.

However, with two of their next three games at home, including a meeting with bottom side Southampton on 8 May, they are reaching the point of no return - and Marinakis might need to be brave to stick with Cooper, even though he retains the support of Forest's fans.

The acute disappointment on this occasion will come from the goals they conceded immediately after scoring.

Having found the net just five times in 15 away games this season, getting two in one game - at one of the top sides - was scarcely believable.

Yet Forest conceded again within four and three minutes respectively following their levellers.

Cooper will take solace from a decent performance though, after Williams exploited space to punish his old club via a deflection and Gibbs-White converted an excellent first-time effort - via a double deflection - after Liverpool failed to clear a corner.

But Forest need points more than performances now and the sight of Renan Lodi turning away in disbelief as Salah celebrated Liverpool's third illustrated the desperate basic mistakes they simply must eradicate.

Touch of class from Forest fans

Nottingham Forest banner
Nottingham Forest fans displayed a banner in solidarity with Liverpool supporters

Tragedy chanting has become one of the scourges of the modern game.

But given they were Liverpool's opponents on the day of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, Forest are acutely aware of the human suffering created by such events.

The spontaneous applause that broke out as Forest fans unfurled a banner that both paid respect to the 97 victims of Hillsborough and called for an end to tragedy chanting, underlined the desire from the vast majority for it to stop.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 60'minutes
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 81'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forNúñezat 60'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Milner
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 27Núñez
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 38FelipeSubstituted forDennisat 87'minutes
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 26McKennaSubstituted forWorrallat 30'minutes
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 83mins
  • 23FreulerSubstituted forJohnsonat 76'minutes
  • 5Mangala
  • 32LodiSubstituted forA Ayewat 87'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forSurridgeat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 20Johnson
  • 25Dennis
  • 34A Ayew
  • 41Hammond
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Comments

Join the conversation

352 comments

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:27

    A big thanks to Forest fans for their respect for the Hillsborough victims unlike some other clubs who know who they are. True class and hope they stay up.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:30

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I remember the Forest fans were there in the stadium when the disaster happened and they helped the people who were injured. We will never forget what you all did that day

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 17:26

    Credit to the Forest fans for the Hillsborough banner, huge respect

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:53

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Brilliant wasn’t it, it just goes to show that there are some decent match going fans out there, respect to Arsenal, Leeds, Everton and Fulham for their tributes too

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:10

    Yes, it was only Forest
    Yes, it was at Anfield
    Yes, it was not a clean sheet once again
    Yes, it was a mediocre performance yet again.
    Yes, it is most likely too late to claim a top four finish

    But, at the end of the day, 3 points are 3 points.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan Shields, today at 17:21

    As a Forest fan we need points but actually the performance was improved from recent ones. We could easily have had a draw. Its a shame we didn't play like that against Wolves.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Or played like that away from home all season

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:11

    What a great second half, after taking the lead, it felt as if Liverpool were waiting for Forest to score, so they could then respond back with a goal of their own.
    So good to see Jota has finally found his goal scoring boots again. He is now on a mission to make up for lost time.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:18

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A game of football tennis in the second half.

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 17:16

    Credit to Nottingham Forest, they are a decent side and the relegation battle looks still extremely tight.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How come they cant play like that away from home more often

  • Comment posted by GD1892, today at 17:12

    Made a right meal of that. Credit to Forest, hope they stay up at the expense of Everton.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:08

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Right now my dad agrees with you but my grandad is turning on his grave

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:11

    Would have though Liverpool would have had a much easier time with Forest, but then again that is Liverpool this season, one great performance followed by a series of disastrous and middling performances. They need to kick this habit before next season or that season could be a re-run of this season.

    • Reply posted by BBCaregutterPress, today at 17:16

      BBCaregutterPress replied:
      Nothing you say ever matters with the moniker you have. Big baby

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 17:52

    Most people are applauding Forest for displaying a very respectful banner, yet there are some pathetic low lives who are giving the thumbs down. Why would you do that? Grow up, life's to short. Just hope you don't have to face tragic circumstances.

  • Comment posted by wiz, today at 17:23

    TTA got to be moved to right mid.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:28

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      He is a midfielder that is trying to get away with being a defender.

  • Comment posted by Ramsgate red, today at 17:24

    Much much better from Forest, however, I fear it's too little too late, another massive game against Brighton to come, same team and tactics please Coops.

    • Reply posted by deanm92, today at 17:29

      deanm92 replied:
      Definitely not too late, every point is massive at this stage and playing like that Forrest are very capable of picking up points...and hopefully they do 👍

  • Comment posted by deanm92, today at 17:18

    Entertaining 2nd half, both teams going for it! Terrible "defending" from Konate today, he was a disaster, Awoniyi had him on toast all game 🤦‍♂️

    Fair play to Forrest, hopefully they find a way to stay up 👍

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 17:35

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Liverpool 3 - 2 Forest
      Liverpool 7 - 0 Man Utd

      Hmmm, what is wrong with this picture?

  • Comment posted by buster21, today at 17:14

    Some pundit predicted a Liverpool goal fest lol.
    The defence is diabolical.

    • Reply posted by deanm92, today at 17:20

      deanm92 replied:
      Konate was shocking! Terrible defending against Awoniyi, terrible defending at set pieces, terrible on the ball (apart from one lovely ball up to jota)...every long ball from Forrest went ontop of him and Forrest had success everytime!

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 17:16

    Don't do it the easy way, but 3 important points. Onto the next game. COME ON REDMEN !!!!

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:11

    Well done, back to back wins, will be difficult to get 4th place, but you never know!

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:13

      Brass Eye replied:
      Dream on, Europa Conference League at best.

  • Comment posted by Le Saq, today at 17:12

    Good win for us, Forres played well. Jota with a brace was great to see. TAA in midfield definitely seems the right switch.