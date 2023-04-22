Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool have scored 10 times in the first 15 minutes of the second half in Premier League games this season - only Arsenal (17) and Manchester City (15) have more goals in that time

Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool won a five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest at Anfield to boost their hopes of claiming an unlikely Champions League place.

After a drab opening half, the second half was an end-to-end classic as relegation-threatened Forest twice levelled.

Diogo Jota scored twice, with former Liverpool player Neco Williams as well as Morgan Gibbs-White responding for the visitors.

Salah netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season to put Jurgen Klopp's side ahead for the third time - and another equaliser proved beyond Steve Cooper's men, who remain in the relegation zone.

Forest have now collected three points from 11 games since their last victory, which was against Leeds United in February.

They have lost four games in a row and all three since a statement released by owner Evangelos Marinakis in support of Cooper that included the line "results and performances must improve immediately".

Liverpool have picked up successive wins since the superb comeback against Arsenal a fortnight ago and with Tottenham Hotspur still to play at Anfield at the end of the month and Newcastle United stuttering of late, Klopp's men cannot be dismissed from the top-four race.

Jota continues return to form

After a run of 20 Premier League games without a goal, Diogo Jota has scored four goals in his last two appearances for Liverpool

The half-time music was still being played around the stadium well after play re-started, almost as if the club perhaps decided the fans required alternative entertainment given they were getting little on the pitch.

In fact, the second period could barely have been more exciting, with the previously out-of-touch Jota the star of the show.

The Portugal forward has struggled for form since a bad injury in the autumn, putting a dent in his previously good scoring record.

Indeed prior to last week's win at Leeds United, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger had not scored a club goal in more than a year.

Now he has scored more than once in successive games for the first time in his Liverpool career.

His opener was a poacher's effort as Jota advanced onto Fabinho's header across goal before applying a close-range finish.

He then exploited some slack Forest defending, with the visitors allowing him time to bring down a looping free-kick and fire home with a neat finish.

Stuffy draws at Chelsea and at home to Arsenal were the springboard to wins against Leeds and Forest and they have given Klopp and his side the chance to end a campaign containing so much negativity on a high.

Forest's battle goes on

Given the chaotic nature of their season, it could be argued Forest have done well just to reach this point with their survival hopes still alive.

However, with two of their next three games at home, including a meeting with bottom side Southampton on 8 May, they are reaching the point of no return - and Marinakis might need to be brave to stick with Cooper, even though he retains the support of Forest's fans.

The acute disappointment on this occasion will come from the goals they conceded immediately after scoring.

Having found the net just five times in 15 away games this season, getting two in one game - at one of the top sides - was scarcely believable.

Yet Forest conceded again within four and three minutes respectively following their levellers.

Cooper will take solace from a decent performance though, after Williams exploited space to punish his old club via a deflection and Gibbs-White converted an excellent first-time effort - via a double deflection - after Liverpool failed to clear a corner.

But Forest need points more than performances now and the sight of Renan Lodi turning away in disbelief as Salah celebrated Liverpool's third illustrated the desperate basic mistakes they simply must eradicate.

Touch of class from Forest fans

Nottingham Forest fans displayed a banner in solidarity with Liverpool supporters

Tragedy chanting has become one of the scourges of the modern game.

But given they were Liverpool's opponents on the day of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, Forest are acutely aware of the human suffering created by such events.

The spontaneous applause that broke out as Forest fans unfurled a banner that both paid respect to the 97 victims of Hillsborough and called for an end to tragedy chanting, underlined the desire from the vast majority for it to stop.

Player of the match Diogo Jota Diogo Jota with an average of 7.51 Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Nottm Forest Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Liverpool Avg Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 7.51 Squad number 23 Player name Díaz Average rating 7.32 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 7.21 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 6.85 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 6.85 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 6.77 Squad number 18 Player name Gakpo Average rating 6.73 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 6.58 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 6.55 Squad number 5 Player name Konaté Average rating 6.44 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 6.41 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 6.38 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.37 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 6.22 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 6.08 Nottingham Forest Avg Squad number 7 Player name N Williams Average rating 6.59 Squad number 12 Player name Navas Average rating 6.13 Squad number 10 Player name Gibbs-White Average rating 6.06 Squad number 9 Player name Awoniyi Average rating 5.91 Squad number 20 Player name Johnson Average rating 5.90 Squad number 26 Player name McKenna Average rating 5.88 Squad number 28 Player name Danilo Average rating 5.72 Squad number 32 Player name Renan Lodi Average rating 5.71 Squad number 38 Player name Felipe Average rating 5.71 Squad number 19 Player name Niakhaté Average rating 5.71 Squad number 4 Player name Worrall Average rating 5.67 Squad number 5 Player name Mangala Average rating 5.62 Squad number 23 Player name Freuler Average rating 5.57 Squad number 16 Player name Surridge Average rating 5.23 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.11 Squad number 34 Player name A Ayew Average rating 4.85

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 11 Salah 18 Gakpo 20 Jota 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho Substituted for Thiago Alcántara at 60' minutes

17 Jones Substituted for Milner at 81' minutes

11 Salah

18 Gakpo Substituted for Núñez at 60' minutes

20 Jota Substituted for Díaz at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

6 Thiago Alcántara

7 Milner

19 Elliott

21 Tsimikas

23 Díaz

27 Núñez

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Nottm Forest Formation 3-4-2-1 12 Navas 38 Felipe 19 Niakhaté 26 McKenna 7 N Williams 23 Freuler 5 Mangala 32 Lodi 10 Gibbs-White 28 dos Santos de Oliveira 9 Awoniyi 12 Navas

38 Felipe Substituted for Dennis at 87' minutes

19 Niakhaté

26 McKenna Substituted for Worrall at 30' minutes

7 N Williams Booked at 83mins

23 Freuler Substituted for Johnson at 76' minutes

5 Mangala

32 Lodi Substituted for A Ayew at 87' minutes

10 Gibbs-White

28 dos Santos de Oliveira

9 Awoniyi Substituted for Surridge at 87' minutes Substitutes 4 Worrall

11 Lingard

13 Hennessey

15 Toffolo

16 Surridge

20 Johnson

25 Dennis

34 A Ayew

41 Hammond Referee: Michael Oliver Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Nottingham Forest 2. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Andrew Robertson tries a through ball, but Jordan Henderson is caught offside. Post update Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (Nottingham Forest). Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joe Worrall. Post update Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation. Post update Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). Post update Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt missed. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Danilo. Post update Attempt saved. Orel Mangala (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Brennan Johnson with a cross. Post update Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest). Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. André Ayew replaces Renan Lodi. Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Sam Surridge replaces Taiwo Awoniyi. Substitution Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Emmanuel Dennis replaces Felipe. Booking Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Luis Díaz (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward