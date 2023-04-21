Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz made his comeback from a long-term knee injury as an 81st-minute substitute against Leeds on Monday night

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have the same squad available to him as for Monday's 6-1 win at Leeds, when Luis Diaz made a cameo appearance after six months out.

They remain without Naby Keita and long-term absentees Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay.

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns.

Jack Colback is still out following concussion, while injured keeper Dean Henderson has suffered a minor setback.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is probably the game I am most confident about this week - mostly based on Nottingham Forest's terrible away form.

Forest boss Steve Cooper got a vote of confidence last week from the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis but was told that results must improve. They haven't.

Based on what Marinakis said, I am surprised Cooper is still in a job, not that I in any way think he should be sacked. I don't see Forest ending their 10-game winless run at Anfield, though.

Liverpool look stronger up front now Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are back from injury and Jurgen Klopp has copied Pep Guardiola's playbook by using Trent Alexander-Arnold in a new inverted role.

It is working really well, and I can see them scoring more goals here.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October but are winless in 25 away games versus Liverpool in all competitions since a 2-0 top-flight victory in February 1969 (D7, L18).

Liverpool host Forest in a competitive fixture for the first time since October 1998, when Michael Owen scored four goals in a 5-1 Premier League home victory.

There has not been an away win in any of the 11 Premier League meetings, with seven home victories and four draws.

Liverpool

Liverpool's two most recent victories were 7-0 versus Manchester United and 6-1 against Leeds; the Reds were winless in the intervening five games in all competitions.

They are in danger of dropping points in consecutive home league matches for the first time since October 2021.

Liverpool's last two Premier League fixtures versus promoted opposition were 1-0 defeats at Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

The Reds have scored 39% of their league goals this season in three matches: 9-0 versus Bournemouth, 7-0 against Manchester United and 6-1 at Leeds.

Their only defeat in the past 37 Premier League fixtures at Anfield was 2-1 by Leeds last October (W27, D9.)

Mohamed Salah can score in six successive Liverpool home appearances in all competitions for the second time, after December 2017 to March 2018.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are winless in 10 Premier League matches, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of them and losing the last three, since beating Leeds United on 5 February.

They could lose six consecutive top-flight away fixtures for the first time since October to December 1979 under Brian Clough.

Their solitary victory in 16 league games this season against teams currently in the top half of the table came against Liverpool in the reverse fixture.

Forest are winless in all 24 league fixtures in which they've conceded a goal this season (D8, L16).

Steve Cooper's side have only scored five goals in 15 away league matches this season. The fewest away goals scored in a Premier League season is seven by Norwich City in 2019-20.

Nottingham Forest also have the fewest points (6), joint-fewest wins (1), and worst goal difference (-31) in the division away from home.

Cooper was a youth coach at Liverpool from 2008 to 2013.

