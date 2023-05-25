Close menu
Premier League
Man UtdManchester United4ChelseaChelsea1

Manchester United 4-1 Chelsea: Hosts secure Champions League place with thumping win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments780

Casemiro heads Manchester United in front
Casemiro has scored four Premier League goals this season and set United on their way with the opener

Manchester United booked their Champions League place with a game to spare thanks to a comfortable win over a dismal Chelsea side at Old Trafford.

Casemiro headed the hosts in front, with Anthony Martial sweeping in Jadon Sancho's pass from close range to double their advantage.

Bruno Fernandes added United's third from the penalty spot after being fouled by Wesley Fofana.

And another Fofana error saw Marcus Rashford score a fourth before Joao Felix's late consolation for the Blues, who suffered their eighth defeat in 10 games under Frank Lampard and their 16th overall in a desperate campaign.

The result meant United consigned old rivals Liverpool to Europa League football next season.

It was not all good news for the home side though as Brazilian winger Antony was taken off on a stretcher in tears after suffering a lower leg injury in an innocuous challenge with Trevoh Chalobah - with the FA Cup final against Manchester City less than two weeks away.

For Chelsea, their sorry season - their worst in almost two decades - cannot come to an end quickly enough, although their fans have at least retained their sense of humour as they sang "we've scored a goal" as they celebrated Felix's effort.

Easy night but work ahead for United

United manager Erik ten Hag made it clear in his programme notes that he wanted the Champions League place made secure immediately rather than let the situation drag on to create a tense finale against Fulham at the weekend.

It never looked likely they would fail to get the point they needed once Casemiro had been allowed to meet Christian Eriksen's free-kick unchallenged in a crowded penalty area to give the hosts a sixth-minute lead.

The Brazilian midfielder was the key component of a glorious second for the hosts, when he played a chipped, no-look pass beyond the Chelsea defence that allowed Sancho to present Martial with a tap-in.

Fernandes took the spot-kick himself after he had been fouled in the box 17 minutes from time, having also hit the bar and had another penalty claim turned down.

Nothing encapsulated the hapless nature of Chelsea's season more than United's fourth as somehow, in taking their own goal kick, the visitors presented the ball to Fernandes, who squared for Rashford to finish at the second attempt after Kepa Arrizabalaga had kept out his initial effort.

At that point, United were heading for their biggest win of the season and Chelsea their worst defeat.

Felix's effort changed that but the hosts were still the better team.

With the EFL Cup already won this has arguably been a successful season at Old Trafford no matter what the outcome of the FA Cup final.

However, given the knowledge that defeat to Manchester City at Wembley would leave their rivals two-thirds of the way towards winning a Treble only United have previously achieved, there is still a lot of work ahead of Ten Hag's side before the end of the season.

Lampard and Chelsea's misery continues

In the moments between Martial's goal and the half-time whistle, the TV cameras panned to Lampard, who sat on the bench, in silence, with his arms crossed.

What must have seemed like a free hit when he was asked to take over from Graham Potter until the end of the season at the beginning of last month has instead cast a major question mark over his future job prospects.

Eight defeats from 10 games, with little sign of even the semblance of a solution to the conundrum about how to mould a team out of the, theoretically, talented squad at his disposal.

At Old Trafford, Lampard named Chelsea's youngest-ever Premier League line-up.

He was rewarded with an excellent performance from 18-year-old full-back Lewis Hall, who had been wanted for England Under-20 World Cup duty in Argentina.

Hall delivered two superb crosses into the United box. Mykhaylo Mudryk failed to connect with the first. Kai Havertz headed the second wide from a central position when completely unmarked. In the second-half, Hall decided to go on his own, only for David de Gea to beat away his thunderous drive.

A precise Enzo Fernandez through ball set up Conor Gallagher but the England man was equally profligate as he dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Chelsea are heading for their worst league finish since 1994 and the end of the campaign, and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, cannot come quickly enough.

If there is any crumb of comfort for the Chelsea fans who continued to support their team despite their present state, it comes from the knowledge that 12 months ago United were similarly shambolic, their own interim manager Ralf Rangnick having failed to restore the club's fortunes following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 8.61

Manchester United

  1. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    8.61

  2. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    7.63

  3. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    7.52

  4. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    7.51

  5. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.49

  6. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    7.42

  7. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    7.34

  8. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.30

  9. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    7.25

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    7.10

  11. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.10

  12. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.73

  13. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    6.57

  14. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    6.34

  15. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.33

  16. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.31

Chelsea

  1. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    5.88

  2. Squad number67Player nameHall
    Average rating

    5.14

  3. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    4.71

  4. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.60

  5. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    4.39

  7. Squad number31Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    4.31

  8. Squad number30Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    4.24

  9. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    3.91

  10. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    3.80

  11. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    3.79

  12. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    3.72

  13. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    3.62

  14. Squad number27Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    3.58

  15. Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    3.54

  16. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    3.25

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19Varane
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23ShawSubstituted forMalaciaat 45'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forFredat 70'minutes
  • 21AntonySubstituted forRashfordat 29'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forMcTominayat 86'minutes
  • 25Sancho
  • 9MartialSubstituted forGarnachoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 10Rashford
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 20Dalot
  • 27Weghorst
  • 31Butland
  • 39McTominay
  • 49Garnacho

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 33Fofana
  • 14Chalobah
  • 67Hall
  • 30ChukwuemekaSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 82'minutes
  • 5FernándezBooked at 75mins
  • 23GallagherSubstituted forFofanaat 82'minutes
  • 31MaduekeSubstituted forZiyechat 82'minutes
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forJoão Félixat 64'minutes
  • 15MudrykSubstituted forPulisicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11João Félix
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 16Mendy
  • 22Ziyech
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 27Fofana
  • 58Gilchrist
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
73,561

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home18
Away14
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 4, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 4, Chelsea 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fred.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 4, Chelsea 1. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a fast break.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Datro Fofana.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Noni Madueke.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. David Datro Fofana replaces Conor Gallagher.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    David de Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

771 comments

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:01

    Ten Hag moving Liverpool to Thursday nights.
    Well played Utd.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:02

    Frank Lampard has to go down as the worst interim manager in Premier League history, no make that top flight history.

    • Reply posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 22:04

      whole_world_gone_mad replied:
      Surely he is better than Ralf Rangnick

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:02

    Well played, Wednesday nights here we come.

    Confirmed, Thursday nights for the scousers, haha

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:05

      Brass Eye replied:
      Hi CL.

  • Comment posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 22:04

    Liverpool fans have slated Thursday night football
    Karma is good tonight

    • Reply posted by eric, today at 22:10

      eric replied:
      Scouse free champions league, music to our ears

  • Comment posted by radar, today at 22:02

    After a few games BBC radio 5 had an interview with an “experienced football manager” who said it would take 5 years for Man Utd to rebuild and Ten Hag was definitely not the guy to do it!! Please play it again 😂

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      You do know the second season is the most important one

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 22:01

    Oh dear ... Oh dear looks like pain of this defeat will be felt somewhere near Merseyside.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Not really. We could be celebrating on Sunday and in the next few weeks we could be celebrating even more

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 22:03

    The whole world celebrating Utd beating Liverpool to 4th.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 22:04

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      is that Newcastle Utd?

  • Comment posted by ColesyBCFC, today at 22:03

    Liverpool's Thursday night football! I hear Azerbaijan have a catchy national anthem. Learn it scousers & sing it with gusto!!

    • Reply posted by Youwhat, today at 22:06

      Youwhat replied:
      Ignominable their support.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:04

    Well done Utd. Can’t wait to hear the Liverpool fans trying to convince everyone that Thursday night football will actually be okay 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 22:14

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Brighton were doing handstands about it yesterday.

  • Comment posted by different gravy, today at 22:03

    The nation thanks you, Utd 🙏

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:18

      Sport Report replied:
      Brexitball from Chelsea

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 22:01

    Enjoy Europa Scousers

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is it that bad to play in the Europa League when Man United fans were enjoying beating Barcelona

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 22:02

    This is some run Frank is on now: P10 W1 D1 L8

    Imagine what he could do next season if given the chance.

    • Reply posted by FORTHKNUCKLE, today at 22:06

      FORTHKNUCKLE replied:
      I think his career stats are buoyed by his time at Derby, his prem record isn't the worst ever but probably getting close

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 22:03

    Ha ha, no champions league for Liverpool, Newcastle are back amongst the big boys

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 22:08

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Yes, they were among the big boys a generation ago.

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 22:03

    Outstanding first season for ETH.

    • Reply posted by jamjar, today at 22:17

      jamjar replied:
      Outstanding and the team should be a lot stronger next season.