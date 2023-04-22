Close menu
FulhamFulham2LeedsLeeds United1

Fulham 2-1 Leeds United: Relegation concerns deepen for Javi Gracia's visitors

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments244

Andreas Pereira celebrates scoring Fulham's second against Leeds
Leeds United have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine matches, since beating Southampton 1-0 on 25 February

Leeds United's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League were dealt another blow as Fulham condemned Javi Gracia's side to a third successive defeat at Craven Cottage.

Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira proved enough to earn victory for the hosts, who reinforced their bid to seal a top-half finish and climbed one place to ninth.

But the loss means Leeds remain just two points above the relegation places, in 16th, before Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City directly below them play later on Saturday.

A quality first-time finish by Wilson, after Illan Meslier had got an unconvincing hand to Willian's cross, broke the deadlock after 58 minutes.

Pereira then slotted in after Meslier again failed to effectively deal with a cross on a difficult afternoon for the Leeds goalkeeper.

Somewhat belatedly, the two goals eventually sparked Leeds into action, and Joao Palhinha's own goal, after Patrick Bamford had redirected the ball with an outstretched leg, offered Leeds hope with 11 minutes remaining.

But despite a late rally and 10 minutes of stoppage time they were unable to force an equaliser.

Meslier errors leave Leeds in perilous position

Leeds desperately needed a response at Craven Cottage after a damaging 6-1 thrashing by Liverpool on Monday, which followed a similarly concerning collapse in a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace a week earlier.

Gracia's side arrived in London having lost all five of their league games in the capital this season - and fully aware of the importance of a result before their rivals played later in the day.

Having watched his side concede 16 goals in four games so far in April - letting in at least four in their three defeats during that run - the Leeds boss said prior to kick-off that his side had reached a "crucial moment".

However, the visitors were initially tentative in their approach before Fulham forced their hand.

Meslier gave his confidence levels a boost after a torrid night against Liverpool with a superb early save from Tosin Adarabioyo's - albeit offside - header, while Liam Cooper underlined the role he could yet play this season with an assured performance.

However, Meslier's position will come under further scrutiny after the 23-year-old failed to deal with two crosses.

He first misjudged Willian's lifted cross, allowing Wilson to crash in an emphatic strike off the underside of the crossbar, before pushing Antonee Robinson's pass into Pereira's path for an easy finish.

Meslier did make an impressive save to prevent Willian's whipped free-kick finding the top corner, but Leeds' revival proved too little, too late against a Fulham side who have earned a rare comfortable finish to a top-flight campaign.

The hosts, not burdened by relegation pressure and with manager Marco Silva back on the touchline after a two-match ban, made the more purposeful start but struggled to create any clear-cut openings before the break.

That changed in a far more clinical second-half performance which ensured Fulham remain on target to achieve the club's best Premier League total, with them now eight points away from their record tally of 53 in 2008-09 with seven games to play.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 4Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forLukicat 82'minutes
  • 26João PalhinhaBooked at 16mins
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forSolomonat 86'minutes
  • 18PereiraSubstituted forCairneyat 86'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forKebanoat 90+4'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 5Duffy
  • 7Kebano
  • 10Cairney
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cédric Soares
  • 28Lukic
  • 30Alves Morais
  • 31Diop

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25Kristensen
  • 5Koch
  • 6CooperBooked at 67mins
  • 39WöberBooked at 62mins
  • 8RocaBooked at 90mins
  • 28McKennieBooked at 37minsSubstituted forForshawat 80'minutes
  • 10Summerville
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forSinisterraat 65'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forGnontoat 80'minutes
  • 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 3Firpo
  • 4Forshaw
  • 9Bamford
  • 21Struijk
  • 22Robles
  • 23Sinisterra
  • 24Rutter
  • 29Gnonto
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  6. Post update

    Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Willian.

  9. Booking

    Marc Roca (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Manor Solomon (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roca (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United).

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Willian (Fulham).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Harry Wilson.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

