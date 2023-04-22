Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine matches, since beating Southampton 1-0 on 25 February

Leeds United's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League were dealt another blow as Fulham condemned Javi Gracia's side to a third successive defeat at Craven Cottage.

Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira proved enough to earn victory for the hosts, who reinforced their bid to seal a top-half finish and climbed one place to ninth.

But the loss means Leeds remain just two points above the relegation places, in 16th, before Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City directly below them play later on Saturday.

A quality first-time finish by Wilson, after Illan Meslier had got an unconvincing hand to Willian's cross, broke the deadlock after 58 minutes.

Pereira then slotted in after Meslier again failed to effectively deal with a cross on a difficult afternoon for the Leeds goalkeeper.

Somewhat belatedly, the two goals eventually sparked Leeds into action, and Joao Palhinha's own goal, after Patrick Bamford had redirected the ball with an outstretched leg, offered Leeds hope with 11 minutes remaining.

But despite a late rally and 10 minutes of stoppage time they were unable to force an equaliser.

Meslier errors leave Leeds in perilous position

Leeds desperately needed a response at Craven Cottage after a damaging 6-1 thrashing by Liverpool on Monday, which followed a similarly concerning collapse in a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace a week earlier.

Gracia's side arrived in London having lost all five of their league games in the capital this season - and fully aware of the importance of a result before their rivals played later in the day.

Having watched his side concede 16 goals in four games so far in April - letting in at least four in their three defeats during that run - the Leeds boss said prior to kick-off that his side had reached a "crucial moment".

However, the visitors were initially tentative in their approach before Fulham forced their hand.

Meslier gave his confidence levels a boost after a torrid night against Liverpool with a superb early save from Tosin Adarabioyo's - albeit offside - header, while Liam Cooper underlined the role he could yet play this season with an assured performance.

However, Meslier's position will come under further scrutiny after the 23-year-old failed to deal with two crosses.

He first misjudged Willian's lifted cross, allowing Wilson to crash in an emphatic strike off the underside of the crossbar, before pushing Antonee Robinson's pass into Pereira's path for an easy finish.

Meslier did make an impressive save to prevent Willian's whipped free-kick finding the top corner, but Leeds' revival proved too little, too late against a Fulham side who have earned a rare comfortable finish to a top-flight campaign.

The hosts, not burdened by relegation pressure and with manager Marco Silva back on the touchline after a two-match ban, made the more purposeful start but struggled to create any clear-cut openings before the break.

That changed in a far more clinical second-half performance which ensured Fulham remain on target to achieve the club's best Premier League total, with them now eight points away from their record tally of 53 in 2008-09 with seven games to play.

Player of the match Willian Willian with an average of 7.19 Fulham Fulham Fulham

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Fulham Avg Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 7.19 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 6.93 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 6.63 Squad number 2 Player name Tete Average rating 6.41 Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 6.40 Squad number 4 Player name Tosin Average rating 6.28 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 6.20 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 6.15 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 6.05 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 6.03 Squad number 11 Player name Solomon Average rating 5.95 Squad number 7 Player name Kebano Average rating 5.85 Squad number 14 Player name De Cordova-Reid Average rating 5.77 Squad number 28 Player name Lukic Average rating 5.59 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 5.29 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 5.23 Leeds United Avg Squad number 39 Player name Wöber Average rating 5.70 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 5.36 Squad number 29 Player name Gnonto Average rating 5.26 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 4.82 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 4.63 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 4.56 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 4.56 Squad number 23 Player name Sinisterra Average rating 4.49 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 4.40 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 4.21 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 4.16 Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 3.85 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 3.85 Squad number 28 Player name McKennie Average rating 3.69 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 3.42

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 17 Leno 2 Tete 4 Tosin 13 Ream 33 Robinson 6 Reed 26 João Palhinha 8 Wilson 18 Pereira 20 Willian 14 De Cordova-Reid 17 Leno

2 Tete

4 Tosin

13 Ream

33 Robinson

6 Reed Substituted for Lukic at 82' minutes

26 João Palhinha Booked at 16mins

8 Wilson Substituted for Solomon at 86' minutes

18 Pereira Substituted for Cairney at 86' minutes

20 Willian Substituted for Kebano at 90+4' minutes

14 De Cordova-Reid Substituted for Alves Morais at 82' minutes Substitutes 1 Rodák

5 Duffy

7 Kebano

10 Cairney

11 Solomon

12 Cédric Soares

28 Lukic

30 Alves Morais

31 Diop Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 25 Kristensen 5 Koch 6 Cooper 39 Wöber 8 Roca 28 McKennie 10 Summerville 7 Aaronson 11 Harrison 19 Rodrigo 1 Meslier

25 Kristensen

5 Koch

6 Cooper Booked at 67mins

39 Wöber Booked at 62mins

8 Roca Booked at 90mins

28 McKennie Booked at 37mins Substituted for Forshaw at 80' minutes

10 Summerville

7 Aaronson Substituted for Sinisterra at 65' minutes

11 Harrison Substituted for Gnonto at 80' minutes

19 Rodrigo Substituted for Bamford at 65' minutes Substitutes 2 Ayling

3 Firpo

4 Forshaw

9 Bamford

21 Struijk

22 Robles

23 Sinisterra

24 Rutter

29 Gnonto Referee: Peter Bankes Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 1. Post update Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo. Post update Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United). Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Willian. Booking Marc Roca (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card. Post update Manor Solomon (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Marc Roca (Leeds United). Post update Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Willian (Fulham). Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira. Substitution Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Harry Wilson. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United). Post update Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward