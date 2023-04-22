Match ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 1.
Leeds United's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League were dealt another blow as Fulham condemned Javi Gracia's side to a third successive defeat at Craven Cottage.
Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira proved enough to earn victory for the hosts, who reinforced their bid to seal a top-half finish and climbed one place to ninth.
But the loss means Leeds remain just two points above the relegation places, in 16th, before Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City directly below them play later on Saturday.
A quality first-time finish by Wilson, after Illan Meslier had got an unconvincing hand to Willian's cross, broke the deadlock after 58 minutes.
Pereira then slotted in after Meslier again failed to effectively deal with a cross on a difficult afternoon for the Leeds goalkeeper.
Somewhat belatedly, the two goals eventually sparked Leeds into action, and Joao Palhinha's own goal, after Patrick Bamford had redirected the ball with an outstretched leg, offered Leeds hope with 11 minutes remaining.
But despite a late rally and 10 minutes of stoppage time they were unable to force an equaliser.
Meslier errors leave Leeds in perilous position
Leeds desperately needed a response at Craven Cottage after a damaging 6-1 thrashing by Liverpool on Monday, which followed a similarly concerning collapse in a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace a week earlier.
Gracia's side arrived in London having lost all five of their league games in the capital this season - and fully aware of the importance of a result before their rivals played later in the day.
Having watched his side concede 16 goals in four games so far in April - letting in at least four in their three defeats during that run - the Leeds boss said prior to kick-off that his side had reached a "crucial moment".
However, the visitors were initially tentative in their approach before Fulham forced their hand.
Meslier gave his confidence levels a boost after a torrid night against Liverpool with a superb early save from Tosin Adarabioyo's - albeit offside - header, while Liam Cooper underlined the role he could yet play this season with an assured performance.
However, Meslier's position will come under further scrutiny after the 23-year-old failed to deal with two crosses.
He first misjudged Willian's lifted cross, allowing Wilson to crash in an emphatic strike off the underside of the crossbar, before pushing Antonee Robinson's pass into Pereira's path for an easy finish.
Meslier did make an impressive save to prevent Willian's whipped free-kick finding the top corner, but Leeds' revival proved too little, too late against a Fulham side who have earned a rare comfortable finish to a top-flight campaign.
The hosts, not burdened by relegation pressure and with manager Marco Silva back on the touchline after a two-match ban, made the more purposeful start but struggled to create any clear-cut openings before the break.
That changed in a far more clinical second-half performance which ensured Fulham remain on target to achieve the club's best Premier League total, with them now eight points away from their record tally of 53 in 2008-09 with seven games to play.
Player of the match
WillianWillian
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number7Player nameKebanoAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number28Player nameLukicAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
5.23
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number39Player nameWöberAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number23Player nameSinisterraAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
4.16
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number28Player nameMcKennieAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
3.42
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 2Tete
- 4Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forLukicat 82'minutes
- 26João PalhinhaBooked at 16mins
- 8WilsonSubstituted forSolomonat 86'minutes
- 18PereiraSubstituted forCairneyat 86'minutes
- 20WillianSubstituted forKebanoat 90+4'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forAlves Moraisat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 7Kebano
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 12Cédric Soares
- 28Lukic
- 30Alves Morais
- 31Diop
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 25Kristensen
- 5Koch
- 6CooperBooked at 67mins
- 39WöberBooked at 62mins
- 8RocaBooked at 90mins
- 28McKennieBooked at 37minsSubstituted forForshawat 80'minutes
- 10Summerville
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forSinisterraat 65'minutes
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forGnontoat 80'minutes
- 19RodrigoSubstituted forBamfordat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 3Firpo
- 4Forshaw
- 9Bamford
- 21Struijk
- 22Robles
- 23Sinisterra
- 24Rutter
- 29Gnonto
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Liam Cooper (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Roca with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Post update
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Neeskens Kebano replaces Willian.
Booking
Marc Roca (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Manor Solomon (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marc Roca (Leeds United).
Post update
Kenny Tete (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Willian (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tom Cairney replaces Andreas Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Harry Wilson.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Maximilian Wöber (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
He's a good goalkeeper. Unfortunately, we don't have a great defence in front of him, or a good enough midfield.
Not only that, but our tactics are woeful at the moment.
I lost count of the times Aaronson fell over, Roca made a clumsy foul and numerous players throwing their arms in the air rather than trying to win back a ball they have lost.
Too many gloomy weekends watching this so poor team.
Useless owners employ inept manager that cannot pick an effective squad.
Gnonto on bench again and once on tempo is up.
70 minutes with zero threat at all.
How Gracia got a licence to manage is a joke.
Kamikaze defence plus Useless management equals Championship here we come