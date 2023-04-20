Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia has said his team "need the points" from their trip to Craven Cottage

TEAM NEWS

On-loan Fulham winger Daniel James is ineligible to face his parent club, while Aleksandar Mitrovic serves the fourth game of an eight-match suspension.

Layvin Kurzawa remains sidelined.

Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia has said he is unsure if Patrick Bamford will be fit enough to feature due to an ongoing calf issue.

Max Wober may return after four games out with a hamstring injury but Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Fulham's win at Everton last week surprised the life out of me. Where on earth did that come from after four straight league defeats!?

Marco Silva's side thoroughly deserved it too, and they will have their confidence back now. That doesn't make them any easier to read though, and I don't really know what to expect from them next.

Leeds, meanwhile, have absolutely fallen to bits. I was a long way out when I predicted they would draw with Liverpool on Monday but I don't think many people could have seen them capitulating the way they did.

They surely cannot concede another five or six, but I really don't see them keeping Fulham quiet.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham can complete the league double over Leeds United for the first time since 1960, when the Yorkshire side were relegated from the top flight.

Leeds could win consecutive league visits to Fulham for the first time since 1956 in the second tier.

Fulham have already beaten Leeds twice this season: 3-2 in the league and 2-0 in the FA Cup. As a top-flight side, the Cottagers have beaten a team three times in one season on three previous occasions - Blackburn in 1961-62, Charlton Athletic in 2002-03 and Norwich City in 2013-14.

Fulham

Fulham's win at Everton last weekend ended a run of five straight defeats in all competitions.

The victory at Goodison Park was just a third in nine league games without Aleksandar Mitrovic this season.

Fulham's points tally of 42 is their highest after 30 matches of a Premier League campaign. The club's record points total is 53 in 2008-09, a season in which they had 40 points after 30 games.

They are just two wins shy of equalling the club record of 14 victories in a Premier League season.

The Cottagers have lost their last two home league fixtures, as many as they had in their previous nine.

Their five home league defeats this season have either come in London derbies (versus Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham), or against top-four teams (Newcastle United and Manchester United).

Leeds United

Leeds United have won just twice in 15 Premier League away games this season.

They have conceded 16 goals in four league matches this month, conceding at least four goals in three of those fixtures.

The Whites already hold the record for most Premier League goals conceded in a calendar month, letting in 20 in February 2022.

Leeds have kept just one away clean sheet this season, the lowest tally of any top-flight team.

They have lost all five of their Premier League games in London this season, conceding 16 goals. The last time they lost five in a row in a single campaign in the capital was in 2020-21, a run which ended with a 2-1 win at Fulham.

Luis Sinisterra has scored twice in three matches, as many goals as in his opening 14 appearances for the club.

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leeds United line-up Predict Leeds' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team