LeicesterLeicester City2WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers1

Leicester City 2-1 Wolves: Foxes move out of bottom three with crucial win

By Sam DruryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City's Timothy Castagne celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
Timothy Castagne's goal moves Leicester out of the relegation zone on goal difference

Leicester boosted their Premier League survival chances after fighting back to beat Wolves in Dean Smith's first home game in charge.

Timothy Castagne's goal 15 minutes from time secured the three points for the Foxes which lifts them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Wolves had gone in front after 13 minutes when Youri Tielemens was caught in possession inside his own half, allowing Matheus Cunha to drive forward and finish from the edge of the box.

The goal shook Leicester, who had started brightly, but they were offered a way back into the game when Jamie Vardy went around Jose Sa and was brought down by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Kelechi Iheanacho coolly dispatched the penalty and Leicester regained the upper hand before half-time.

It was a more even contest after the break but the home side always looked the more likely and found the decisive goal thanks to some nice interplay down the left to free Victor Kristiansen and the full-back's cut-back was smartly finished by Castagne.

Julen Lopetegui's Wolves came close to an equaliser when Ruben Neves' free-kick was tipped over the bar by Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen but the Foxes held on for a precious win.

Leicester are up to 17th while Wolves stay 13th, six points clear of the drop zone.

Leicester give fans something to shout about

The noise from the home fans at the King Power at full-time was proof Smith had delivered on his promise before the game to give them something to shout about.

It was a different sort of noise half an hour into the game as the crowd voiced their frustrations at a nervy showing from the hosts, who were without James Maddison due to a sickness bug.

There had been few signs of such tension in the opening five minutes as Leicester moved the ball quickly and should have gone in front when Vardy, released down the left channel by Iheanacho, opted to pass with only Sa to beat and Tete's shot was blocked by Toti.

Wolves soon settled, though, and Leicester, perhaps spooked as much by the nature of it as much as the goal itself, appeared to lose all confidence.

But a swift counter-attack and Sa's inadvertent trip of Vardy changed the game - even if it did likely result in the striker's half-time substitution.

Iheanacho made no mistake from the spot and suddenly Leicester's belief returned.

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho scores their first goal v Wolves from the penalty spot
Kelechi Iheanacho brought Leicester level from the penalty spot with his fifth Premier League goal of the season

They were nearly in front at half-time but Sa clawed Iheanacho's curling effort away and recovered quickly to thwart Patson Daka on the follow-up.

Sa had to be alert to save from Daka again in the second half before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall blazed the rebound over.

There was a sharpness to some of Leicester's play that had deserted them for much of the opening 45 minutes and that was in evidence with the winning goal as Daka and Boubakary Soumare combined to set Kristiansen away to set up Castagne.

With six games to go and their top-flight status on the line, results are far more important than performances but Leicester's showing from the equaliser onwards will give Smith hope his team can keep the supporters shouting all their way to safety in the coming weeks.

Wolves miss opportunity to leave relegation battle behind them

Back-to-back wins had given Wolves a reasonable cushion over the sides in the bottom three and a third victory on the bounce would have put them on the brink of safety.

For much of the first half, they looked on track to do just that as they swarmed all over Leicester following Cunha's opener.

The smart pressing that created the goal was repeated countless times but despite winning the ball back in promising areas, Wolves were unable to force a second goal and kill the game off.

After centre-back Craig Dawson lashed two left-footed efforts just wide, Cunha came closest to doing so when he received a clever pass from Matheus Nunes, only for Wout Faes to get across to make a vital block.

Sa's clumsy challenge allowed Leicester the opportunity to level and shifted the momentum in the game, and although Wolves still provided a threat on the break, they were unable to fashion any clear-cut chances.

Although Lopetegui insists his side have a lot of work still to do, Wolves remain well-placed to secure their place in the Premier League next season in the next few weeks.

But this will feel like a missed opportunity to get a whole lot closer to achieving that aim.

Player of the match

Matheus CunhaMatheus Cunha

with an average of 6.71

Leicester City

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    6.43

  4. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    6.36

  7. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    6.14

  9. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    6.10

  10. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    6.06

  11. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    6.04

  12. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    6.03

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    5.93

  14. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    5.92

  15. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    5.90

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    6.71

  2. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.62

  3. Squad number35Player nameJoão Gomes
    Average rating

    6.61

  4. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    6.56

  5. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.53

  6. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.35

  8. Squad number24Player nameToti
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    6.25

  10. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.08

  12. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.00

  13. Squad number7Player namePedro Neto
    Average rating

    5.51

  14. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    5.37

  15. Squad number11Player nameHwang Hee-chan
    Average rating

    5.32

  16. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    4.96

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Iversen
  • 27Castagne
  • 3Faes
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forNdidiat 67'minutes
  • 42SoumaréBooked at 60mins
  • 37TetêSubstituted forPraetat 76'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forMendyat 85'minutes
  • 20Daka
  • 9VardySubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 15Souttar
  • 18Amartey
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 26Praet
  • 33Thomas
  • 40Marçal-Madivadua

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Booked at 34mins
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Kilman
  • 24GomesBooked at 42minsSubstituted forNetoat 84'minutes
  • 27NunesSubstituted forPodenceat 81'minutes
  • 35João Gomes
  • 5LeminaSubstituted forNevesat 45'minutes
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forHwang Hee-chanat 58'minutes
  • 12Matheus CunhaBooked at 65mins
  • 29Diego CostaSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Collins
  • 7Neto
  • 8Neves
  • 10Podence
  • 11Hwang Hee-chan
  • 25Bentley
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 37Traoré
  • 64Bueno
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
32,053

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home15
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Podence with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Gomes.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  10. Post update

    Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Maximilian Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  18. Post update

    Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross following a set piece situation.

Comments

Join the conversation

159 comments

  • Comment posted by Towelie, today at 17:02

    Rodgers is a fool for not playing Soyuncu all season.

    Best player on the pitch today.

    Great comeback - the great escape is on!

    • Reply posted by Watsit, today at 17:28

      Watsit replied:
      He was also a fool for sticking with Ward in goal all season. Iversen is much better and should remain first choice.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy of HP17, today at 17:02

    Good to see Dean Smith on the up again - genuinely good guy

  • Comment posted by blueboy, today at 17:01

    Massive win

    • Reply posted by Your Display Name, today at 17:11

      Your Display Name replied:
      A great win for Leicester Square and Dean “The Next Pep” Smith.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 17:03

    Just when you think Wolves are free & clear of the drop....

    Reality bites.

    They really need a haul out this summer....whatever division they'll be in.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:19

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      A game that if Wolves had won they would have been 99.999% safe, but as they didn’t the wait for those final few points for safety continues.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:02

    The Foxes are staying up and if they had got rid of Rodgers earlier they would not be in this mess !

    • Reply posted by Cornishfoxfan, today at 17:48

      Cornishfoxfan replied:
      Precisely! That was down to this Chairman who isn't even in the shadow of his father the great man himself!

  • Comment posted by The King of Scotland, today at 17:18

    Well done Foxes and well done Dean Smith for going for it with three strikers...this is exactly what we need to stay up. (Rodgers would never have had the guts to play three up front btw). Same again against Leeds and we will be well on our way to staying in the Premiership. Mention for John Terry as we looked stronger in defence and DS for selecting Soyuncu which BR wouldn't had never done.

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 18:17

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      Yes mate - laughed out lous - front FOUR
      Daka, Nacho, Vardy and Teti on the wing,
      When did that last happen??
      Great job Dean Smith !!!

  • Comment posted by ONualian, today at 17:07

    Söyüncü In
    Rodgers Out

    • Reply posted by Oncha, today at 17:35

      Oncha replied:
      Leicester need him to be on the field not on the bench. Managers can often ruin or inspire players.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 17:03

    This might prove to be a crucial win for Leicester. First of all to restore some hope/morale and secondly if Leicester can avoid losing to “relegation rivals” in their coming games, then this game may have just been the edge to guarantee safety. Congratulations on the 3pts, Foxes!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:05

    Is this the start of the famous great Leicester escape? If so, the everybody knows what happens the following season, right? 😉

    • Reply posted by BBCaregutterPress, today at 17:09

      BBCaregutterPress replied:
      chelsea players give up to get their manager sacked handing leicester the title you mean???????????????????????

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 17:06

    Massive win for Leicester. Good to see all their players fighting like they know what's at stake. And the manager got his selections and changes spot on. With this spirit, they won't be going down.

  • Comment posted by cordelia, today at 17:18

    Wolves looked good in the first half but we fell away after the penalty. Disappointing after recent results but that's football and Leicester took their chances well.

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 17:30

    Congrats to Leicester 👍.

    • Reply posted by Victims of Football, today at 17:43

      Victims of Football replied:
      Great result for LCFC 👍

  • Comment posted by DaveTheFox, today at 17:32

    Faes was a beast. Soumare was a beast. Nacho did well to calmly convert that peno. Brilliant team goal for Castagne. Well done lads, fighting from behind under immense pressure. Lets f'in go.

  • Comment posted by TimT, today at 17:13

    Sounded like the 'old' fighting spirit was re-emerging. Hope the crowd get behind them again as they have in the past, especially in the next two games. Having to support from Cornwall. Want to make a pilgrimage next season - hopefully in the PL. Haven't yet been to the KPS (but was at Wembley in 61, 63 and 69). Fingers crossed.

    • Reply posted by Cornishfoxfan, today at 17:34

      Cornishfoxfan replied:
      Same here, they always put on a good show at the end of the season..

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 17:32

    I told you Dean Smith would keep us up. Up the 🦊

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 17:36

      Eloy replied:
      Foxes on the run again. Great. 💪👏

  • Comment posted by John Marriott, today at 17:37

    Well done, Leicester City. Fingers crossed for the game against Everton. Sadly, even if they stay up, there is likely to be an exodus of the top players, starting with James Maddison and possibly Harvey Barnes.

  • Comment posted by sesfonts, today at 17:25

    OK Leicester Players, listen up.
    What you have experienced today is called a 'Win' that's W-I-N
    A Win is often associated with a feeling of elation which is enjoyable.
    The trick now is to keep winning and thus the feeling of elation will grow not just with yourselves but also with your supporters.
    Got It?
    If not, read back from the top

  • Comment posted by bungle99, today at 17:02

    Daka should have scored a few to make it less nervy. But all in all job done.

    • Reply posted by Wombat_LCFC, today at 17:15

      Wombat_LCFC replied:
      yes Bungle - three shots on goal, all weak and easily saved efforts.

  • Comment posted by sat, today at 17:29

    Long way to go but so much a better performance. Rodgers was poison.