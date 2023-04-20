Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City manager Dean Smith has said he wants to "give fans something to shout about" against Wolves

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes will miss a second match with the hamstring injury sustained during the home defeat against Bournemouth.

Jannik Vestergaard is out for the rest of the season due to a calf injury, while Ricardo Pereira, James Justin and Ryan Bertrand remain sidelined.

Wolves forward Diego Costa is set to feature after recovering from a knock against Brentford.

Ruben Neves and Jonny are both available after serving suspensions.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Wolves look safe already but Leicester are in deep trouble and about to start a run of games against teams around them at the bottom of the table.

The Foxes really need to win this game for starters, but do I trust them defensively enough for them to do it? No, I don't - I am expecting Wolves to score.

Leicester have been leaky all season, and their form at King Power Stadium is poor - only Southampton have a worse home record - so just because they badly need a win does not mean any of that will change.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City can complete a league double over Wolves for the first time since 1996, and for the first time in the top flight for 42 years.

Wolves have won just one of their last 25 away league games at Leicester and have never scored in their five Premier League trips to the Foxes.

Leicester City

Leicester can equal the club league record of five successive home defeats, set from January to March 1959 in the top flight.

They have taken only one point from their past nine Premier League games. They have won just two of their last 16 league matches.

The Foxes have lost 20 Premier League games this season. It is their highest number of defeats in a 38-game season since losing 24 times in 1914-15 in the second tier.

Leicester are the only side of the 98 in the top five European leagues without a clean sheet following the World Cup.

Jamie Vardy has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games against Wolves, with Leicester winning all three matches. His only league goal in 30 appearances so far this season was in the Foxes' 4-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Dean Smith has won only one of his seven Premier League matches as a manager against Wolves. That was Aston Villa's 1-0 victory at Molineux in December 2020 via a 94th-minute penalty scored by Anwar El Ghazi.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won their last two Premier League games, beating Chelsea 1-0 and Brentford 2-0. They could equal the club Premier League record of three straight wins.

They have taken 24 points from 16 league fixtures under Julen Lopetegui. Only seven teams have fared better since his arrival.

Wolves are undefeated in all nine Premier League matches when taking the lead under Lopetegui.

They are one short of 100 Premier League wins.

Eight of Wolves' nine Premier League clean sheets this season have come at home.

Wolves have scored seven of their 18 Premier League goals under Lopetegui by substitutes. Only Brighton, with eight, have scored more.

Diego Costa scored his first goal for Wolves on his 19th appearance against Brentford last weekend. It was his first Premier League goal in five years and 342 days.

Raul Jimenez has failed to score in his last 21 Premier League games since netting against Watford in March last season.

