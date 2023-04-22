Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Ginnelly doubled Hearts' lead and was a pest to the County defence

Lawrence Shankland scored a hat-trick as Hearts boosted their hopes of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing Ross County and giving Steven Naismith a first win as interim boss.

The striker netted twice in the first half, the second a penalty, after earlier strikes by Alex Cochrane and Josh Ginnelly.

Ginnelly added another and Shankland chipped in the hosts' sixth as they moved to within two points of Aberdeen.

Bottom side Ross County, who replied through Owura Edwards' late penalty, now face the prospect of falling further behind Kilmarnock and Dundee United. Both are a point ahead and play later on Saturday.

Hearts, who had lost six in a row in all competitions, seized control shortly after Barrie McKay had volleyed over the County bar.

Shankland and Ginnelly combined to set up Cochrane, who struck diagonally from the inside right channel to beat Ross Laidlaw.

Ginnelly then ran on to Cammy Devlin's intelligent through ball down the same channel, progressed into the box and turned back to finish well into the left corner. The forward was flagged offside but the goal was awarded after a VAR check.

And it got worse for the visitors when Cochrane clipped from the left for Shankland to head back across Laidlaw into the net.

Shankland was inches away from a spectacular second moments later, his lob from the right edge of the box beating the goalkeeper but smacking the crossbar.

Laidlaw kept out Devlin's low shot, Peter Haring fired over, Nathaniel Atkinson should have finished from Shankland's delightful backheel, and McKay and Shankland had further efforts blocked.

But the domination did yield a fourth goal before half-time. Dylan Smith's trailing leg tripped Shankland and, though play continued, a VAR review resulted in a penalty. Shankland made no mistake.

Hearts were hungry for more goals after the break with Ginnelly getting away from Alex Iacovitti too easily and burying from 20 yards.

Yutaro Oda then looked in line for his first Hearts goal but was blocked, the ball falling for Shankland to dink the ball into the net for his treble and a 25th goal of the season.

Edwards won County's spot-kick when he teased Cochrane on the right and the substitute converted the penalty well.

Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland

Hearts' recent malaise coincided with the striker's own dip in form but he was back to his best

Hearts back on song as County struggles continue - analysis

Hearts played with a freedom that belied their recent downturn in form. This was the Hearts of earlier in the season with Ginnelly and Shankland in full flow and Haring and Devlin providing solidity in midfield.

And they were not satisfied with six. Ginnelly was denied by Laidlaw; Devlin's rebound was touched on to the bar; Kye Rowles headed narrowly wide at a corner; Shankland forced another Laidlaw save; and substitute Stephen Humphrys went close twice. There was no respite for the visitors.

The challenge for Naismith's side is whether they can replicate this level of performance against top-six sides next month, with Aberdeen playing their game in hand against Rangers on Sunday.

County could take heart from their performances in recent losses to Aberdeen and Celtic but their visit to Tynecastle offered no solace at all.

They were passive, disjointed and square in defence, making it difficult for their attacking players to really affect the game. That said, Jordan White's header and George Harmon's cross hit the bar in the second half.

But, with five defeats from six since February, a daunting few weeks await Mackay and his players.

What the managers said

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith: "I could see that we were a team that can create chances and have got good forwards. We've got real quality players going forward and that showed today with the goals that we score.

"Everybody that played was excellent. We'll go into the split confident. There's loads to play for."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "They played well and we didn't. We were, to a man, off it all over the park. My regular players that give very consistent performances weren't at their best. There were too many of those and when you get too many of those, you get a performance like that.

"We've got a break next week. It gives us time to draw breath going into these last five games. We've got the teams round about us to play now."

What's next?

Both sides begin their post-split games over the first weekend in May, with the fixtures expected to be confirmed early next week.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hearts Formation 4-2-3-1 28 Clark 12 Atkinson 21 Sibbick 15 Rowles 19 Cochrane 14 Devlin 5 Haring 88 Oda 9 Shankland 18 McKay 30 Ginnelly 28 Clark

12 Atkinson Substituted for Hill at 58' minutes

21 Sibbick

15 Rowles

19 Cochrane

14 Devlin Substituted for Kiomourtzoglou at 67' minutes Booked at 90mins

5 Haring Substituted for Halliday at 75' minutes

88 Oda

9 Shankland Substituted for Grant at 76' minutes

18 McKay

30 Ginnelly Substituted for Humphrys at 66' minutes Substitutes 3 Kingsley

7 Grant

8 Kiomourtzoglou

13 Stewart

16 Halliday

17 Forrest

29 Humphrys

61 Kuol

72 Hill Ross County Formation 3-5-2 1 Laidlaw 2 Randall 30 Smith 6 Iacovitti 17 Murray 14 Loturi 4 Cancola 42 Kenneh 16 Harmon 26 White 11 Sims 1 Laidlaw

2 Randall Booked at 38mins

30 Smith Substituted for Edwards at 72' minutes

6 Iacovitti

17 Murray Substituted for Stones at 45' minutes Booked at 55mins

14 Loturi

4 Cancola Substituted for Baldwin at 45' minutes

42 Kenneh Substituted for Tillson at 67' minutes Booked at 90mins

16 Harmon

26 White

11 Sims Substituted for Watson at 67' minutes Substitutes 5 Baldwin

7 Edwards

10 Dhanda

15 Watson

19 Hiwula-Mayifuila

21 Munro

22 Tillson

25 Samuel

49 Stones Referee: Don Robertson Attendance: 18,316 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 6, Ross County 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 6, Ross County 1. Booking Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card. Booking Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian). Post update Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jordan Tillson. Post update Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay. Post update Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw. Post update Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay. Post update Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Alex Cochrane. Post update Goal! Heart of Midlothian 6, Ross County 1. Owura Edwards (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Penalty conceded by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area. Post update Penalty Ross County. Owura Edwards draws a foul in the penalty area. Post update Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Baldwin. Post update Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Hill. Post update Attempt saved. Yutaro Oda (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou. Post update Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County). Post update Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Baldwin. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward