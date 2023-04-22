Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian6Ross CountyRoss County1

Hearts 6-1 Ross County: Lawrence Shankland hat-trick as Steven Naismith secures first win

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Josh Ginnelly scores
Josh Ginnelly doubled Hearts' lead and was a pest to the County defence

Lawrence Shankland scored a hat-trick as Hearts boosted their hopes of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing Ross County and giving Steven Naismith a first win as interim boss.

The striker netted twice in the first half, the second a penalty, after earlier strikes by Alex Cochrane and Josh Ginnelly.

Ginnelly added another and Shankland chipped in the hosts' sixth as they moved to within two points of Aberdeen.

Bottom side Ross County, who replied through Owura Edwards' late penalty, now face the prospect of falling further behind Kilmarnock and Dundee United. Both are a point ahead and play later on Saturday.

Hearts, who had lost six in a row in all competitions, seized control shortly after Barrie McKay had volleyed over the County bar.

Shankland and Ginnelly combined to set up Cochrane, who struck diagonally from the inside right channel to beat Ross Laidlaw.

Ginnelly then ran on to Cammy Devlin's intelligent through ball down the same channel, progressed into the box and turned back to finish well into the left corner. The forward was flagged offside but the goal was awarded after a VAR check.

And it got worse for the visitors when Cochrane clipped from the left for Shankland to head back across Laidlaw into the net.

Shankland was inches away from a spectacular second moments later, his lob from the right edge of the box beating the goalkeeper but smacking the crossbar.

Laidlaw kept out Devlin's low shot, Peter Haring fired over, Nathaniel Atkinson should have finished from Shankland's delightful backheel, and McKay and Shankland had further efforts blocked.

But the domination did yield a fourth goal before half-time. Dylan Smith's trailing leg tripped Shankland and, though play continued, a VAR review resulted in a penalty. Shankland made no mistake.

Hearts were hungry for more goals after the break with Ginnelly getting away from Alex Iacovitti too easily and burying from 20 yards.

Yutaro Oda then looked in line for his first Hearts goal but was blocked, the ball falling for Shankland to dink the ball into the net for his treble and a 25th goal of the season.

Edwards won County's spot-kick when he teased Cochrane on the right and the substitute converted the penalty well.

Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland

Lawrence Shankland score
Hearts' recent malaise coincided with the striker's own dip in form but he was back to his best

Hearts back on song as County struggles continue - analysis

Hearts played with a freedom that belied their recent downturn in form. This was the Hearts of earlier in the season with Ginnelly and Shankland in full flow and Haring and Devlin providing solidity in midfield.

And they were not satisfied with six. Ginnelly was denied by Laidlaw; Devlin's rebound was touched on to the bar; Kye Rowles headed narrowly wide at a corner; Shankland forced another Laidlaw save; and substitute Stephen Humphrys went close twice. There was no respite for the visitors.

The challenge for Naismith's side is whether they can replicate this level of performance against top-six sides next month, with Aberdeen playing their game in hand against Rangers on Sunday.

County could take heart from their performances in recent losses to Aberdeen and Celtic but their visit to Tynecastle offered no solace at all.

They were passive, disjointed and square in defence, making it difficult for their attacking players to really affect the game. That said, Jordan White's header and George Harmon's cross hit the bar in the second half.

But, with five defeats from six since February, a daunting few weeks await Mackay and his players.

What the managers said

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith: "I could see that we were a team that can create chances and have got good forwards. We've got real quality players going forward and that showed today with the goals that we score.

"Everybody that played was excellent. We'll go into the split confident. There's loads to play for."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "They played well and we didn't. We were, to a man, off it all over the park. My regular players that give very consistent performances weren't at their best. There were too many of those and when you get too many of those, you get a performance like that.

"We've got a break next week. It gives us time to draw breath going into these last five games. We've got the teams round about us to play now."

What's next?

Both sides begin their post-split games over the first weekend in May, with the fixtures expected to be confirmed early next week.

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forHillat 58'minutes
  • 21Sibbick
  • 15Rowles
  • 19Cochrane
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5HaringSubstituted forHallidayat 75'minutes
  • 88Oda
  • 9ShanklandSubstituted forGrantat 76'minutes
  • 18McKay
  • 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 29Humphrys
  • 61Kuol
  • 72Hill

Ross County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2RandallBooked at 38mins
  • 30SmithSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 17MurraySubstituted forStonesat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 14Loturi
  • 4CancolaSubstituted forBaldwinat 45'minutes
  • 42KennehSubstituted forTillsonat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Harmon
  • 26White
  • 11SimsSubstituted forWatsonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Baldwin
  • 7Edwards
  • 10Dhanda
  • 15Watson
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 22Tillson
  • 25Samuel
  • 49Stones
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
18,316

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home30
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

