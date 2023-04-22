Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 6, Ross County 1.
Lawrence Shankland scored a hat-trick as Hearts boosted their hopes of finishing third in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing Ross County and giving Steven Naismith a first win as interim boss.
The striker netted twice in the first half, the second a penalty, after earlier strikes by Alex Cochrane and Josh Ginnelly.
Ginnelly added another and Shankland chipped in the hosts' sixth as they moved to within two points of Aberdeen.
Bottom side Ross County, who replied through Owura Edwards' late penalty, now face the prospect of falling further behind Kilmarnock and Dundee United. Both are a point ahead and play later on Saturday.
Hearts, who had lost six in a row in all competitions, seized control shortly after Barrie McKay had volleyed over the County bar.
Shankland and Ginnelly combined to set up Cochrane, who struck diagonally from the inside right channel to beat Ross Laidlaw.
Ginnelly then ran on to Cammy Devlin's intelligent through ball down the same channel, progressed into the box and turned back to finish well into the left corner. The forward was flagged offside but the goal was awarded after a VAR check.
And it got worse for the visitors when Cochrane clipped from the left for Shankland to head back across Laidlaw into the net.
Shankland was inches away from a spectacular second moments later, his lob from the right edge of the box beating the goalkeeper but smacking the crossbar.
Laidlaw kept out Devlin's low shot, Peter Haring fired over, Nathaniel Atkinson should have finished from Shankland's delightful backheel, and McKay and Shankland had further efforts blocked.
But the domination did yield a fourth goal before half-time. Dylan Smith's trailing leg tripped Shankland and, though play continued, a VAR review resulted in a penalty. Shankland made no mistake.
Hearts were hungry for more goals after the break with Ginnelly getting away from Alex Iacovitti too easily and burying from 20 yards.
Yutaro Oda then looked in line for his first Hearts goal but was blocked, the ball falling for Shankland to dink the ball into the net for his treble and a 25th goal of the season.
Edwards won County's spot-kick when he teased Cochrane on the right and the substitute converted the penalty well.
Player of the match - Lawrence Shankland
Hearts back on song as County struggles continue - analysis
Hearts played with a freedom that belied their recent downturn in form. This was the Hearts of earlier in the season with Ginnelly and Shankland in full flow and Haring and Devlin providing solidity in midfield.
And they were not satisfied with six. Ginnelly was denied by Laidlaw; Devlin's rebound was touched on to the bar; Kye Rowles headed narrowly wide at a corner; Shankland forced another Laidlaw save; and substitute Stephen Humphrys went close twice. There was no respite for the visitors.
The challenge for Naismith's side is whether they can replicate this level of performance against top-six sides next month, with Aberdeen playing their game in hand against Rangers on Sunday.
County could take heart from their performances in recent losses to Aberdeen and Celtic but their visit to Tynecastle offered no solace at all.
They were passive, disjointed and square in defence, making it difficult for their attacking players to really affect the game. That said, Jordan White's header and George Harmon's cross hit the bar in the second half.
But, with five defeats from six since February, a daunting few weeks await Mackay and his players.
What the managers said
Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith: "I could see that we were a team that can create chances and have got good forwards. We've got real quality players going forward and that showed today with the goals that we score.
"Everybody that played was excellent. We'll go into the split confident. There's loads to play for."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "They played well and we didn't. We were, to a man, off it all over the park. My regular players that give very consistent performances weren't at their best. There were too many of those and when you get too many of those, you get a performance like that.
"We've got a break next week. It gives us time to draw breath going into these last five games. We've got the teams round about us to play now."
What's next?
Both sides begin their post-split games over the first weekend in May, with the fixtures expected to be confirmed early next week.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forHillat 58'minutes
- 21Sibbick
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 14DevlinSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5HaringSubstituted forHallidayat 75'minutes
- 88Oda
- 9ShanklandSubstituted forGrantat 76'minutes
- 18McKay
- 30GinnellySubstituted forHumphrysat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 29Humphrys
- 61Kuol
- 72Hill
Ross County
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 2RandallBooked at 38mins
- 30SmithSubstituted forEdwardsat 72'minutes
- 6Iacovitti
- 17MurraySubstituted forStonesat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
- 14Loturi
- 4CancolaSubstituted forBaldwinat 45'minutes
- 42KennehSubstituted forTillsonat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Harmon
- 26White
- 11SimsSubstituted forWatsonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Baldwin
- 7Edwards
- 10Dhanda
- 15Watson
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 25Samuel
- 49Stones
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 18,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 6, Ross County 1.
Booking
Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barrie McKay.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Alex Cochrane.
Post update
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 6, Ross County 1. Owura Edwards (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Ross County. Owura Edwards draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Hill.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yutaro Oda (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
Post update
Andrew Halliday (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Owura Edwards (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Baldwin.
Player of the match
ShanklandLawrence Shankland
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number7Player nameGrantAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number29Player nameHumphrysAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number16Player nameHallidayAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
5.52
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
4.40
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number30Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number17Player nameMurrayAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number42Player nameKennehAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number49Player nameStonesAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
3.15