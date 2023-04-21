Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian12:30Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 12:00 BST

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic323011102247891
2Rangers32254381324979
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts32136135048245
5St Mirren32128123847-944
6Hibernian32134154851-343
7Livingston32126143350-1742
8Motherwell32106164347-436
9St Johnstone3295183353-2032
10Dundee Utd3277183458-2428
11Kilmarnock3277182758-3128
12Ross County3276192746-1927
