St Mirren secured a top-six finish for the first time since the split was introduced, despite becoming the first team Kilmarnock have beaten away from home this season in the Scottish Premiership.
Stephen Robinson's side failed to produce a performance befitting of the sell-out crowd, but Livingston's defeat at Dundee United ensured their place in the top half.
Impressive forward play by Kyle Vassell set up Liam Donnelly to score the opener and silence the Paisley faithful.
Christian Doidge then scored with a towering header to make it 2-0 before half time, with the hosts' Thierry Small receiving two yellow cards in the space of 14 seconds just after hour.
Three points for Derek McInnes' side doesn't change their league position but moves them four clear of bottom side Ross County.
A frenetic start to the game was befitting of the sold-out crowd, with both home and away ends packed. Half-chances for both sides sparked the game into life within 20 seconds as David Watson's effort was saved by Trevor Carson.
Kilmarnock have seldom performed outside of Ayrshire this campaign but Vassell's hold-up play impressed as he swivelled around Alex Gogic on the edge of the area before releasing the ball for Donnelly to poke home from six yards.
The hosts had Curtis Main shot blocked but Kilmarnock continued to attack in waves. The aforementioned Vassell was often involved but it was his strike partner however that doubled their advantage.
Danny Armstrong was allowed too much space on the right-hand side, giving him time to pick out Doidge, who rose above his man to nod it in off a post.
St Mirren's Tony Watt squandered a back-post opportunity just moments before the break when his powerful effort sailed high over the bar.
Less than a minute after the restart Rory McKenzie passed up a chance from point-blank range but his shot was fired straight at Carson.
The second half wasn't as incident-packed as the opening 45 until half-time substitute Small picked up two yellow cards in the space of 14 seconds.
His first was for dissent and his second, immediately after the restart, was for a needless pull at Watson's jersey.
Player of the match - Kyle Vassell
St Mirren will need to strengthen their resolve - analysis
The outcome St Mirren wanted but definitely not the performance. Only one shot on target for the home side just about sums up their inept play in the final third as the league's worst away side dominated proceedings.
There was plenty of pressure on Robinson's side, regardless of how hard he tried to dissuade them of that notion. A packed stadium and a tangible goal. Their nerves may well face even tougher tests as they fight it out for a European spot.
An away league win seemed like it may elude Kilmarnock this season but they finally got rid of that hoodoo at perhaps a key time.
When the post-split fixtures are released the number of away games could have been a worry for McInnes' team but, with their record away from Rugby Park no longer reading as zero wins, this may be the momentum shift they need to rally.
All of the stats, including the crucial one of the score line, fell their way through hard work and a complete performance.
What's next
Both sides begin their post-split games over the first weekend in May, with the fixtures expected to be confirmed early next week.
Line-ups
St Mirren
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Carson
- 23Strain
- 22Fraser
- 4Shaughnessy
- 18DunneSubstituted forGreiveat 63'minutes
- 3TanserSubstituted forSmallat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 17BaccusSubstituted forKiltieat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 13GogicSubstituted forGallagherat 82'minutes
- 6O'Hara
- 9WattSubstituted forOffordat 81'minutes
- 10Main
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 8Flynn
- 11Kiltie
- 15Boyd-Munce
- 16Small
- 21Greive
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 31Gallagher
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 24Chambers
- 11Armstrong
- 4Power
- 22Donnelly
- 34Watson
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forJonesat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23VassellSubstituted forRobinsonat 72'minutes
- 26DoidgeSubstituted forLyonsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 3Dorsett
- 8Alston
- 10Jones
- 14Sanders
- 16Robinson
- 17Lyons
- 21McInroy
- 25Alebiosu
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 7,937
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
