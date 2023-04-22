Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic1MotherwellMotherwell1

Celtic 1-1 Motherwell: Hosts two wins from title despite dropping points at home for first time in a year

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen goal v Celtic
Kevin van Veen's 24th goal of the season earned Motherwell a draw at Celtic Park

Celtic suffered a minor bump in their pursuit of back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles as they dropped points at home for the first time in almost a year in a draw with Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou's side went into the game off the back of 12 straight league wins and were on track to extend that run to 13 when Callum McGregor's deflected first-half effort opened the scoring.

But the runaway league leaders were never at their free-flowing best and Kevin van Veen's 24th goal of the season levelled the game after the break and earned a point for the Fir Park club.

The draw stretches Celtic's lead at the top to 13 points, but victory for Rangers at Aberdeen on Sunday will cut that gap to 10 with five games to play.

That means Postecoglou's men need just two wins from their post-split fixtures to clinch successive Premiership titles.

Motherwell, meanwhile, continue their impressive form under Stuart Kettlewell and they remain eighth.

Kettlewell's men travelled to Glasgow's east end with a 15-game losing streak against their hosts hanging over them, but Saturday's result ended that wretched run.

Again, they had Van Veen to thank after the Dutchman carried the ball from just beyond halfway before finishing superbly past Joe Hart into the far corner.

Had the striker managed to beat Hart from a similar angle in the first half, the visitors would have taken the lead within the first minute.

Aside from that, Motherwell's impressive work came in their defending. Celtic needed a deflected effort from McGregor to beat Liam Kelly, who pulled off a number of smart stops throughout the 90 minutes.

The first of those came from a diving Daizen Maeda header in the first half with the game goalless. After the break, the visitors' captain was sharp off his line to get a strong hand to Kyogo Furuhashi's dinked finish with the score at 1-1.

As expected, Celtic ramped up the pressure as the game progressed, but Hyeon-gyu Oh and Carl Starfelt both failed to direct close-range headers on target late on.

It all added up to a frustrating day for Postecoglou, but a second title in his second season in Scotland still very much looks inevitable with just six points from a possible 15 required.

Player of the match - Kevin van Veen

Kevin van Veen
Where would Motherwell be without the Dutchman? They would be 24 goals worse off for a start. Yet again the striker was the difference maker for his side.

Postecoglou won't allow complacency - analysis

It is hard to be too critical of a team who have now racked up a remarkable 92 points from a possible 99 on offer this term.

Bumps in the road are inevitable, but Postecoglou will be keen to ensure complacency doesn't creep into his players' mindset, especially with an Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final to come next Sunday.

A repeat of Saturday's performance at Hampden could end Celtic's hopes of a treble, but Postecoglou's men are still well on course for the title and may well smash club records in the process.

Five wins from their final five league games would beat the club's record points haul of 106, while they are also on course to score 119 league goals, which would beat the current record of 116.

Until Saturday, Celtic hadn't dropped points at home since a draw against Rangers in May last year. To become the first team to take anything away from the east end of Glasgow in almost 12 months is a mightily impressive feat.

The Fir Park club have lost just twice from nine games under the stewardship of Kettlewell and now look good to secure their top-flight status after the split.

There is still work to do, but with a six-point advantage and a superior goal difference than 10th-placed Dundee United and 11th-placed Kilmarnock, you have to imagine one win will be more than enough.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "First half was OK. We controlled the game really well, got our goal and had opportunities to get another.

"Then we conceded a really poor goal and that gives them something to hold on to. We had chances to go on and win it but there was desperation around our play. We lacked that composure in the box."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "To be the only team to pick up a point at Celtic Park this season is huge testament to our effort.

"It tells me what I already knew, that we have some excellent players in the group. It's having that togetherness and unity in what we do. That's the bit that pleases me most."

What's next?

Celtic are at Hampden next Sunday (13:30 BST) as they look to book a Scottish Cup final place by beating Rangers.

Motherwell will return to action the following weekend in their opening post-split fixture, with their first bottom-six opponent expected to be confirmed early next week.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forTurnbullat 87'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 24IwataSubstituted forMooyat 65'minutes
  • 9HaksabanovicSubstituted forOhat 65'minutes
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forVataat 79'minutes
  • 38Maeda
  • 8FuruhashiBooked at 64mins

Substitutes

  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 53Summers
  • 56Ralston
  • 69Vata

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66Butcher
  • 52CaseySubstituted forBlaneyat 51'minutes
  • 22Johnston
  • 27Goss
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 81minsSubstituted forAitchisonat 90+3'minutes
  • 24FurlongSubstituted forO'Donnellat 80'minutes
  • 53PatonBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMillerat 79'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 9van VeenBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 4Lamie
  • 5Mugabi
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 20Blaney
  • 21Mandron
  • 38Miller
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rocco Vata.

  4. Post update

    Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jack Aitchison replaces Callum Slattery.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Max Johnston.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Rocco Vata with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Greg Taylor.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Greg Taylor.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin van Veen.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Shane Blaney.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross.

  20. Booking

    Callum Slattery (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

van VeenKevin van Veen

with an average of 8.07

Celtic

  1. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.83

  2. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    5.58

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    5.35

  4. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.24

  5. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    5.18

  6. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.13

  7. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    5.10

  8. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.06

  9. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    5.03

  10. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    4.99

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    4.85

  12. Squad number69Player nameVata
    Average rating

    4.21

  13. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    3.42

  14. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    3.41

  15. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    3.05

Motherwell

  1. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    8.07

  2. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    7.67

  3. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    7.28

  4. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    7.22

  5. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.15

  6. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.99

  7. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    6.98

  8. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    6.98

  9. Squad number52Player nameCasey
    Average rating

    6.95

  10. Squad number53Player namePaton
    Average rating

    6.92

  11. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.59

  12. Squad number38Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    6.56

  13. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    6.51

  14. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    6.50

  15. Squad number15Player nameAitchison
    Average rating

    6.35

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic333021103257892
2Rangers32254381324979
3Aberdeen32162145052-250
4Hearts33146135649748
5Hibernian33135154952-344
6St Mirren33128133849-1144
7Livingston33126153352-1942
8Motherwell33107164448-437
9St Johnstone3396183454-2033
10Dundee Utd3387183658-2231
11Kilmarnock3387182958-2931
12Ross County3376202852-2427
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport