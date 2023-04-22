Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kevin van Veen's 24th goal of the season earned Motherwell a draw at Celtic Park

Celtic suffered a minor bump in their pursuit of back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles as they dropped points at home for the first time in almost a year in a draw with Motherwell.

Ange Postecoglou's side went into the game off the back of 12 straight league wins and were on track to extend that run to 13 when Callum McGregor's deflected first-half effort opened the scoring.

But the runaway league leaders were never at their free-flowing best and Kevin van Veen's 24th goal of the season levelled the game after the break and earned a point for the Fir Park club.

The draw stretches Celtic's lead at the top to 13 points, but victory for Rangers at Aberdeen on Sunday will cut that gap to 10 with five games to play.

That means Postecoglou's men need just two wins from their post-split fixtures to clinch successive Premiership titles.

Motherwell, meanwhile, continue their impressive form under Stuart Kettlewell and they remain eighth.

Kettlewell's men travelled to Glasgow's east end with a 15-game losing streak against their hosts hanging over them, but Saturday's result ended that wretched run.

Again, they had Van Veen to thank after the Dutchman carried the ball from just beyond halfway before finishing superbly past Joe Hart into the far corner.

Had the striker managed to beat Hart from a similar angle in the first half, the visitors would have taken the lead within the first minute.

Aside from that, Motherwell's impressive work came in their defending. Celtic needed a deflected effort from McGregor to beat Liam Kelly, who pulled off a number of smart stops throughout the 90 minutes.

The first of those came from a diving Daizen Maeda header in the first half with the game goalless. After the break, the visitors' captain was sharp off his line to get a strong hand to Kyogo Furuhashi's dinked finish with the score at 1-1.

As expected, Celtic ramped up the pressure as the game progressed, but Hyeon-gyu Oh and Carl Starfelt both failed to direct close-range headers on target late on.

It all added up to a frustrating day for Postecoglou, but a second title in his second season in Scotland still very much looks inevitable with just six points from a possible 15 required.

Player of the match - Kevin van Veen

Where would Motherwell be without the Dutchman? They would be 24 goals worse off for a start. Yet again the striker was the difference maker for his side.

Postecoglou won't allow complacency - analysis

It is hard to be too critical of a team who have now racked up a remarkable 92 points from a possible 99 on offer this term.

Bumps in the road are inevitable, but Postecoglou will be keen to ensure complacency doesn't creep into his players' mindset, especially with an Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final to come next Sunday.

A repeat of Saturday's performance at Hampden could end Celtic's hopes of a treble, but Postecoglou's men are still well on course for the title and may well smash club records in the process.

Five wins from their final five league games would beat the club's record points haul of 106, while they are also on course to score 119 league goals, which would beat the current record of 116.

Until Saturday, Celtic hadn't dropped points at home since a draw against Rangers in May last year. To become the first team to take anything away from the east end of Glasgow in almost 12 months is a mightily impressive feat.

The Fir Park club have lost just twice from nine games under the stewardship of Kettlewell and now look good to secure their top-flight status after the split.

There is still work to do, but with a six-point advantage and a superior goal difference than 10th-placed Dundee United and 11th-placed Kilmarnock, you have to imagine one win will be more than enough.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "First half was OK. We controlled the game really well, got our goal and had opportunities to get another.

"Then we conceded a really poor goal and that gives them something to hold on to. We had chances to go on and win it but there was desperation around our play. We lacked that composure in the box."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "To be the only team to pick up a point at Celtic Park this season is huge testament to our effort.

"It tells me what I already knew, that we have some excellent players in the group. It's having that togetherness and unity in what we do. That's the bit that pleases me most."

What's next?

Celtic are at Hampden next Sunday (13:30 BST) as they look to book a Scottish Cup final place by beating Rangers.

Motherwell will return to action the following weekend in their opening post-split fixture, with their first bottom-six opponent expected to be confirmed early next week.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 42 McGregor 24 Iwata 9 Haksabanovic 33 O'Riley 38 Maeda 8 Furuhashi 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers

4 Starfelt

3 Taylor Substituted for Turnbull at 87' minutes

42 McGregor

24 Iwata Substituted for Mooy at 65' minutes

9 Haksabanovic Substituted for Oh at 65' minutes

33 O'Riley Substituted for Vata at 79' minutes

38 Maeda

8 Furuhashi Booked at 64mins Substitutes 13 Mooy

14 Turnbull

18 Kobayashi

19 Oh

25 Bernabei

29 Bain

53 Summers

56 Ralston

69 Vata Motherwell Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Kelly 16 McGinn 66 Butcher 52 Casey 22 Johnston 27 Goss 8 Slattery 24 Furlong 53 Paton 7 Spittal 9 van Veen 1 Kelly

16 McGinn

66 Butcher

52 Casey Substituted for Blaney at 51' minutes

22 Johnston

27 Goss

8 Slattery Booked at 81mins Substituted for Aitchison at 90+3' minutes

24 Furlong Substituted for O'Donnell at 80' minutes

53 Paton Booked at 74mins Substituted for Miller at 79' minutes

7 Spittal

9 van Veen Booked at 90mins Substitutes 2 O'Donnell

4 Lamie

5 Mugabi

13 Oxborough

15 Aitchison

17 McKinstry

20 Blaney

21 Mandron

38 Miller Referee: John Beaton Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Motherwell 1. Post update Attempt missed. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rocco Vata. Post update Alistair Johnston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell). Post update Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic). Post update Paul McGinn (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card. Post update Carl Starfelt (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell). Substitution Substitution, Motherwell. Jack Aitchison replaces Callum Slattery. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Max Johnston. Post update Attempt missed. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Rocco Vata with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Greg Taylor. Post update Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Greg Taylor. Post update Attempt blocked. Lennon Miller (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin van Veen. Post update Attempt blocked. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Shane Blaney. Post update Attempt saved. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross. Booking Callum Slattery (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward