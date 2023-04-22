Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1HibernianHibernian1

St Johnstone 1-1 Hibernian: Ten-man Hibs make top six after edgy Perth draw

By Jamie LyallBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stevie May
Stevie May broke the deadlock with an overhead kick that squirmed beyond David Marshall

Ten-man Hibernian squeezed into the Scottish Premiership's top six with a battling draw at manager-less St Johnstone.

Hibs started the day sixth, and a point was enough to climb a place and secure their berth in the top half of the table.

St Johnstone began life under interim boss Steven MacLean confidently, leading after Stevie May's overhead kick slithered beneath David Marshall.

Hibs levelled before the break through stalwart Lewis Stevenson, but lost James Jeggo to a red card three minutes into the second half.

St Johnstone pummelled away, but could not find a goal to snatch a first home win since November, or widen the gap to basement dwellers Ross County beyond six points.

They sit two clear of Dundee United and Kilmarnock in 10th and 11th respectively.

This was a contest laden with incident and narrative, if not searing quality.

Marshall epitomised its ebbs and flows, scuffing an early clearance to Drey Wright, who galloped towards the area and let fly. The Hibs captain was down smartly enough to atone for his error.

Marshall's game would soon go from shaky to shambolic. From a corner, May did well to steer an overhead kick towards goal, but it lacked any real venom. It drifted, innocuously enough, towards Marshall, but squirmed under him at the near post.

Hibs needed salvation, and found it seven minutes later from the unlikeliest of sources.

Lewis Stevenson last scored in a Europa League qualifier against Faroese opponents nearly five years ago, but his finish, high across Remi Matthews from just inside the box, was that of a predatory forward. Worth the 1738-day wait, certainly.

After the break, the game exploded. Wright drew a sound stop from Marshall on the break before Hibs were shorn of Jeggo.

The combative Australian slid into a 50-50 with Connor McLennan, won the ball, but connected with his opponent on the follow-through.

Craig Napier immediately brandished the red card, and VAR saw no clear and obvious evidence to the contrary. His challenge was similar, but not as forceful, as Graeme Shinnie's last Friday, but more debate will surely follow.

The dismissal imbued St Johnstone with more impetus. Wright hung a ball up for May, whose downward header was blocked by the leg of Marshall, who then leapt to deny Melker Hallberg from close range.

Graham Carey should have won it when free at the back post, but missed a teasing delivery entirely. Marshall made a stunning save from Hallberg's towering header. May swept low across the face of goal. Opportunities all spurned.

Man of the match - Stevie May

Stevie May
May was a tireless attacking option, running channels, stretching depleted Hibs, taking his goal well and almost playing a part in a winner. He even scurried back to halt a Hibs counter near the end.

Hibs roll up their sleeves - analysis

St Johnstone have toiled to create, and toiled even more to score, this season, a trait which contributed to Callum Davidson's departure this week.

Against a 10-man outfit defending deeper and deeper, they gave Hibs palpitations, but when it came to the crunch, failed to apply the killer touch. They may yet rue failing to do so with Dundee United and Kilmarnock picking up wins elsewhere.

When Jeggo was ordered off, Hibs had to show their psychological steel. They could not allow themselves to be buffeted off course, and their battling rearguard action bagged what proved a very handy point after last weekend's derby win.

What's next?

Both sides begin their post-split games over the first weekend in May, with the fixtures expected to be confirmed early next week.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Matthews
  • 13McGowan
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 34PhillipsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forCareyat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Wright
  • 18MacPherson
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forHallbergat 61'minutes
  • 26McLennanSubstituted forMurphyat 73'minutes
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Gallacher
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 22Hallberg
  • 23Carey
  • 29Murphy
  • 31Moreland

Hibernian

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 26Egan-RileyBooked at 65minsSubstituted forHendersonat 68'minutes
  • 25Fish
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 14JeggoBooked at 48mins
  • 12CaddenSubstituted forHoppeat 90+1'minutes
  • 8Doyle-Hayes
  • 11Newell
  • 23YouanSubstituted forMillerat 85'minutes
  • 15NisbetBooked at 56mins

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 3Cabraja
  • 10Vieira Tavares
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17Devlin
  • 18Henderson
  • 22McKirdy
  • 31Johnson
  • 36Delferriere
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
6,787

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 1, Hibernian 1.

  3. Booking

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ewan Henderson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Ewan Henderson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Matthew Hoppe replaces Chris Cadden.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Graham Carey following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by David Marshall.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Drey Wright with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey replaces Daniel Phillips.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hibernian. Lewis Miller replaces Élie Youan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).

  14. Post update

    Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by William Fish.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

