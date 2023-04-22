Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Stevie May broke the deadlock with an overhead kick that squirmed beyond David Marshall

Ten-man Hibernian squeezed into the Scottish Premiership's top six with a battling draw at manager-less St Johnstone.

Hibs started the day sixth, and a point was enough to climb a place and secure their berth in the top half of the table.

St Johnstone began life under interim boss Steven MacLean confidently, leading after Stevie May's overhead kick slithered beneath David Marshall.

Hibs levelled before the break through stalwart Lewis Stevenson, but lost James Jeggo to a red card three minutes into the second half.

St Johnstone pummelled away, but could not find a goal to snatch a first home win since November, or widen the gap to basement dwellers Ross County beyond six points.

They sit two clear of Dundee United and Kilmarnock in 10th and 11th respectively.

This was a contest laden with incident and narrative, if not searing quality.

Marshall epitomised its ebbs and flows, scuffing an early clearance to Drey Wright, who galloped towards the area and let fly. The Hibs captain was down smartly enough to atone for his error.

Marshall's game would soon go from shaky to shambolic. From a corner, May did well to steer an overhead kick towards goal, but it lacked any real venom. It drifted, innocuously enough, towards Marshall, but squirmed under him at the near post.

Hibs needed salvation, and found it seven minutes later from the unlikeliest of sources.

Lewis Stevenson last scored in a Europa League qualifier against Faroese opponents nearly five years ago, but his finish, high across Remi Matthews from just inside the box, was that of a predatory forward. Worth the 1738-day wait, certainly.

After the break, the game exploded. Wright drew a sound stop from Marshall on the break before Hibs were shorn of Jeggo.

The combative Australian slid into a 50-50 with Connor McLennan, won the ball, but connected with his opponent on the follow-through.

Craig Napier immediately brandished the red card, and VAR saw no clear and obvious evidence to the contrary. His challenge was similar, but not as forceful, as Graeme Shinnie's last Friday, but more debate will surely follow.

The dismissal imbued St Johnstone with more impetus. Wright hung a ball up for May, whose downward header was blocked by the leg of Marshall, who then leapt to deny Melker Hallberg from close range.

Graham Carey should have won it when free at the back post, but missed a teasing delivery entirely. Marshall made a stunning save from Hallberg's towering header. May swept low across the face of goal. Opportunities all spurned.

Man of the match - Stevie May

May was a tireless attacking option, running channels, stretching depleted Hibs, taking his goal well and almost playing a part in a winner. He even scurried back to halt a Hibs counter near the end.

Hibs roll up their sleeves - analysis

St Johnstone have toiled to create, and toiled even more to score, this season, a trait which contributed to Callum Davidson's departure this week.

Against a 10-man outfit defending deeper and deeper, they gave Hibs palpitations, but when it came to the crunch, failed to apply the killer touch. They may yet rue failing to do so with Dundee United and Kilmarnock picking up wins elsewhere.

When Jeggo was ordered off, Hibs had to show their psychological steel. They could not allow themselves to be buffeted off course, and their battling rearguard action bagged what proved a very handy point after last weekend's derby win.

What's next?

Both sides begin their post-split games over the first weekend in May, with the fixtures expected to be confirmed early next week.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Johnstone Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Matthews 13 McGowan 6 Gordon 4 Considine 19 Montgomery 34 Phillips 14 Wright 18 MacPherson 10 Wotherspoon 26 McLennan 7 May 1 Matthews

13 McGowan

6 Gordon

4 Considine

19 Montgomery

34 Phillips Booked at 59mins Substituted for Carey at 86' minutes Booked at 90mins

14 Wright

18 MacPherson

10 Wotherspoon Substituted for Hallberg at 61' minutes

26 McLennan Substituted for Murphy at 73' minutes

7 May Substitutes 2 Brown

3 Gallacher

16 Rudden

17 Bair

20 Sinclair

22 Hallberg

23 Carey

29 Murphy

31 Moreland Hibernian Formation 4-1-4-1 1 Marshall 26 Egan-Riley 25 Fish 4 Hanlon 16 Stevenson 14 Jeggo 12 Cadden 8 Doyle-Hayes 11 Newell 23 Youan 15 Nisbet 1 Marshall

26 Egan-Riley Booked at 65mins Substituted for Henderson at 68' minutes

25 Fish

4 Hanlon

16 Stevenson

14 Jeggo Booked at 48mins

12 Cadden Substituted for Hoppe at 90+1' minutes

8 Doyle-Hayes

11 Newell

23 Youan Substituted for Miller at 85' minutes

15 Nisbet Booked at 56mins Substitutes 2 Miller

3 Cabraja

10 Vieira Tavares

13 Hoppe

17 Devlin

18 Henderson

22 McKirdy

31 Johnson

