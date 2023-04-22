Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Forest Green Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth42278773452889
2Ipswich422513487335488
3Sheff Wed432512675363987
4Barnsley422571074383682
5Peterborough432341673512273
6Bolton4220121056332372
7Derby4320121165442172
8Wycombe432081557441368
9Portsmouth4316171057471065
10Charlton431513156359458
11Lincoln City421220104243-156
12Shrewsbury42168185055-556
13Fleetwood431315155047354
14Exeter431411186058253
15Bristol Rovers411410175564-952
16Burton411310185577-2249
17Cheltenham421211193754-1747
18Port Vale431210214365-2246
19MK Dons431110224061-2143
20Oxford Utd42914194152-1141
21Cambridge42117243663-2740
22Morecambe43814213971-3238
23Accrington42911223673-3738
24Forest Green4369283081-5127
