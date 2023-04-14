Close menu

Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United defender out for rest of season with fractured foot

Lisandro Martinez is carried off the pitch against Sevilla
Lisandro Martinez has made 45 appearances for Manchester United since joining the club last summer

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in United's 2-2 Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag's side were reduced to 10 men when Martinez was helped off in the 86th minute with United leading 2-1.

Martinez's centre-back partner Raphael Varane also sustained an injury and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

"Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes for a speedy recovery," the club said.

Martinez, a World Cup winner with Argentina, was helped off the pitch at Old Trafford by Sevilla's Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna, his international team-mates.

He was then placed on a stretcher and carried away for treatment.

Martinez joined United from Ajax last July in a deal worth up to £57m and has played in 27 of United's Premier League matches this season.

France defender Varane, who joined the club from Real Madrid in August 2021, has made 21 league appearances this season.

He picked up an injury just before half-time and was replaced by Harry Maguire at the interval.

United are fourth in the Premier League with nine games remaining and the club are still in the FA Cup as well as the Europa League.

Speaking before United's league game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, manager Ten Hag said: "We have a lot of decent centre-halves. We have proved in the past and in this season that we have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job."

Centre-backs Maguire and Victor Lindelof are the likely options to fill in for Martinez and Varane.

Left-back Luke Shaw, who has played at centre-back at times this season, has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but Ten Hag said the England international could return on Sunday.

The club are also without their top scorer Marcus Rashford, who sustained a muscle injury in United's win over Everton on Saturday.

After the Forest game, United travel to Sevilla on Thursday for the return leg of their Europa League quarter-final before facing Brighton three days later in an FA Cup semi-final, for which Maguire is suspended.

  • Comment posted by Heisenberg77, today at 20:49

    Disgusting, but not shocking, to see people already celebrating an injury like this. I'd never want to see any rival player get injured. Just another sad indictment of Internet, tough guy culture.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 20:53

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Just a lot of ignorant people

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 20:46

    Bad news for all. Get well soon Lica!

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 20:49

      Blockfeet replied:
      Not bad news for any of Man Utd’s upcoming opponents or those battling against them in cup or league 🤷🏼‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 20:52

    Why do we need a HYS on a player’s injury?

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 20:53

      Justfacts replied:
      It's United. BBC obsessed

  • Comment posted by Bobbington, today at 20:48

    Nice that the metatarsal is making a comeback

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:15

      Celts replied:
      Even better, Harry Maguire is making a come back!!!

  • Comment posted by Gazza, today at 20:46

    Major Headline and Breaking News! BBC United why don’t injuries at other clubs not even make the news?

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 20:48

      Woo87 replied:
      Because you wouldn't click on them and leave a comment... United draw in the crowd, as you prove ;)

  • Comment posted by oldbob, today at 20:45

    Bad news at this stage of season he has been ever so reliable and committed. Get back soon lad.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 21:16

      Celts replied:
      "All clubs get injuries, stop making excuses, get over it"

      All least that's what Man United fans said constantly, when Liverpool had so many injuries they started playing Henderson and Fabinho as the centerbacks.....

  • Comment posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 20:49

    What's the actual purpose of this HYS?

    Players get injured day in/ day out..it's part of the terrain.

    • Reply posted by geow93, today at 21:15

      geow93 replied:
      Bbc Man Utd love in

  • Comment posted by hakuna_matata, today at 20:45

    This will be a massive loss, given that we don't have a suitable replacement. Maguire has the talent but lacks the confidence under a United shirt. For some reason, he cannot replicate the England form. Such a shame.

    • Reply posted by Gazza, today at 20:50

      Gazza replied:
      When did Maguire start playing for United? He scored a great goal for Sevilla last night!

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 20:58

    That’s a shame, he has been a very good player for United.

    Get better soon Lisandro.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:32

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That World Cup medal will console him

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 20:46

    Pity.
    Was having a good season.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:17

      Justfacts replied:
      How?

  • Comment posted by uke_hunt, today at 20:49

    Breaking? The only thing 'breaking' about this is his metatarsal!

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 20:46

    Time for Harry to step up

    • Reply posted by BBC State Propaganda, today at 20:57

      BBC State Propaganda replied:
      The maguire and lindelof comedy act get to do an encore!

      Bring it on!

  • Comment posted by recruitmentch, today at 21:20

    People laughing at or celebrating a person injured whilst doing their job is the lowest of the low. You aren't football fans. Just lowlife hooligans.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Spiffinger, today at 21:12

    Liverpool supporter here. Hope he gets well soon. Loyalties aside, never nice to see this stuff.

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 21:19

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      Respect that lad, appreciate it

  • Comment posted by PeeWee, today at 21:00

    Steve Bruce isn't doing anything at the moment

    • Reply posted by Lord Elpus, today at 21:03

      Lord Elpus replied:
      Jaap Stam looked good in a friendly a couple of years ago

  • Comment posted by TheMassDebator, today at 20:50

    At least its the tail end of the season and now the beginning. Imagine having to play a full season with Harry Maguire's £80m forehead at the centre of your defence

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about playing Maguire when they are ten important games left of the season

  • Comment posted by Loony BoB, today at 20:45

    Oof, that's gonna hurt more than any other potential injury we could have had.

    • Reply posted by Ballabbott, today at 20:49

      Ballabbott replied:
      I've been diagnosed with arthritis in my matatasals. Have to have injections every 6 months. 🥵

  • Comment posted by michael5698, today at 21:06

    The one billion ponds of debt the Glazer’s have left behind is more concerning.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:19

      Justfacts replied:
      Yet they've outspent all othe clubs in their time there. Great owners.

  • Comment posted by Warren Clayden, today at 20:47

    That’s a real shame. Our best player this season along with Rashford… let’s hope the other centre halves we have can step up… but I doubt it with Maguire and/or Lindelof as the alternatives…😱

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 20:48

    Ah, that's a shame. Shaw, Garnacho, Rashford, Martinez, and Varane injured, Casemiro still suspended in the league...Man United not having a fun time of it lately.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 20:51

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Casemiro has served his suspension, I know that you will be relieved

