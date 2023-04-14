Cymru Premier round-up
JD Cymru Premier
Friday, 14 April
Championship Conference
Bala Town 0-2 The New Saints: Bala held out until the second half against leaders Saints but were undone as Declan McManus and Ryan Brobbel struck in quick succession.
Play-Off Conference
Airbus UK Broughton 1-3 Flint Town: Airbus's difficult season continued as they fell behind early to Flint midfielder Danny Harrison's fourth-minute goal. The Wingmakers did draw level through Beau Cornish moments into the second half, but were soon behind again as first Okera Simmonds and then Jean-Louis Akpro gave Flint the advantage.
Saturday, 15 April
Championship Conference
Newtown v Cardiff Met University (14:30):
Connah's Quay Nomads v Penybont (14:30):
Play-Off Conference
Caernarfon Town v Pontypridd United (14:30):
Haverfordwest County v Aberystwyth Town (17:15):
Wednesday, 19 April
Play-Off Conference
Flint Town v Caernarfon Town (19:30):
