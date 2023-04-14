Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League matches

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "will not be champions" if they lose to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

A win against the Foxes would leave Guardiola's side three points behind leaders Arsenal, with both on 30 games.

"Everybody knows that if we lose games we lose competitions," he said.

City, who beat the Gunners 3-1 earlier in the season, face Mikel Arteta's side in a potential title-deciding game on Wednesday, 26 April.

Guardiola added: "It's the same tomorrow - if we lose the game, we will not be champions. If we win we could still be there.

"That's why our attention to details is higher."

City are still in the Champions League and FA Cup, while Arsenal, who visit West Ham on Sunday, are out of all cup competitions and have only eight games remaining this season.

"We are six points behind Arsenal, a team who have dropped few points during the season and have one game a week, with a lot of time for recovery, to analyse and prepare for games," Guardiola added.

"It's so difficult if you drop points. That's why you have to be there as much as possible."

However, the City boss is hoping his team's history of dealing with a busy schedule will work in their favour.

"Sometimes our experience, when we are [playing] games every three days, every four days, we are in rhythm and focus and that helps us. In the past it was like that, playing competitions until the end," he said.

"Sometimes when you have a week [between games] you lose this type of feeling."

Leicester, who are 19th in the table, will be playing their first game under new boss Dean Smith, who was appointed on Tuesday following Brendan Rodgers' sacking earlier this month.

Guardiola said: "They are in a difficult situation but he's going to help Leicester a lot.

"When you have a new manager in this situation, I am pretty sure it will have a massive impact on the players."