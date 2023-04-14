Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Max Ehmer has started all but one of Gillingham's 40 League Two games this season

Gillingham centre-back Max Ehmer has signed a new contract with the League Two club.

The 31-year-old German has made 350 appearances in all competitions for the Kent club, spread across three spells, and has scored 17 goals.

"I feel at home here," he told the club website. external-link

"I have a great relationship with the fans and I will continue to give my very best to achieve our collective goals."

Ehmer first joined the Gills in 2014 on loan from Queens Park Rangers and made the switch permanent in the summer of 2015.

He departed for Bristol Rovers at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but returned to Gillingham a year later on a two-year deal.

The Gills have not disclosed the length of Ehmer's new contract at MEMS Priestfield Stadium.