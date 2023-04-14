Crusaders 0-2 Larne: Watch highlights as Larne seal their first Irish Premiership title

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch admits he "certainly didn't think we would do it in five years" as his side clinched the club's first ever Irish Premiership title.

Larne won the Gibson Cup with two games to spare after a 2-0 victory against Crusaders at Seaview.

And Lynch concedes that it will take some time to come to terms with the historic feat.

"It is surreal. It hasn't really sunk in, we have to enjoy tonight," he said.

The 43-year old acknowledged that the club's achievements to date have far exceeded his expectations when he first joined the club.

"When I walked in six years ago Kenny Bruce was talking about Champions League music at Inver Park and it seemed like a pipedream, so I couldn't be more pleased or proud of everyone involved.

"You always have dreams, whether I thought we were going to get here or not I wasn't sure, I certainly didn't think we would do it in five years," he added.

Lynch, who has guided Larne from Championship strugglers to Premiership champions praised players past and present, as well as owner Kenny Bruce for his sustained investment which enabled Larne to reach the pinnacle of Northern Irish football.

"I am absolutely delighted for this group of players who have been outstanding all year. They have a little bit of everything and they're hungry, they want more" said the Larne boss.

"It is also very important to talk about the players who were on this journey with us for five or six years, who helped build the foundation of what we have done here.

"It is all for the fans and people like Kenny who put his money where his mouth was and thankfully we were able to give him a little bit back tonight."