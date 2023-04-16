Match ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 1.
Holders Chelsea booked their place in the Women's FA Cup final with a narrow victory over Aston Villa and remain on course to win the trophy for the third year in a row.
Sam Kerr headed in the winner at the back post in the second half but there were chances for both sides throughout an evenly-matched encounter at Bescot Stadium.
First-time semi-finalists Villa almost took the lead when Rachel Daly's effort was blocked by defender Magdalena Eriksson, before Chelsea's Eve Perisset sliced a golden opportunity over the bar on the brink of half-time.
Carla Ward's Villa side grew into the match but lacked quality in decisive moments which proved costly as they looked to cause an upset.
In contrast, Blues striker Kerr only needed one chance to make her mark, rising highest to meet Guro Reiten's cross for her 24th goal in all competitions this season.
It came after Villa's Alisha Lehmann had fired inches wide at the other end - and the Swiss winger had another chance later on but fizzed it across the face of the goal in the 77th minute.
Chelsea were forced to hold on in the latter stages as Villa pushed desperately for an equaliser, with full-back Sarah Mayling striking the post, but the Blues held their nerve to reach another final.
They will meet Manchester United at Wembley on 14 May after the Red Devils' dramatic late victory over Brighton on Saturday.
Chelsea find a way to win… again
This was not a vintage Chelsea performance but the Blues have been in this position several times before this season and usually found a way through.
They did so again on Sunday although Villa gave them a real test in the second half, creating a number of chances and building pressure in front of a crowd of more than 5,000.
On-loan Manchester United winger Kirsty Hanson was the hosts' most dangerous outlet, causing havoc on the left and putting crosses into the box which team-mates Daly, Kenza Dali and Lehmann failed to capitalise on.
But Chelsea did enough to ensure their quest for a third successive FA Cup crown continues - and they remain in the hunt for three trophies this season.
Jelena Cankovic hit the post within minutes of the restart in the second half and Kerr was denied one-on-one with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton in the final seconds of stoppage time - but Villa had the best of the chances in between.
Under manager Emma Hayes, Chelsea have won three of the past five FA Cups and the holders will face a United side at Wembley who will be competing in their first major final.
In the meantime, the Blues' attentions turn to the Champions League where they face Barcelona in the semi-finals, while they remain in a four-way battle for the Women's Super League title.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 14Turner
- 15Patten
- 33Pacheco
- 10Dali
- 12Staniforth
- 88Nobbs
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde Brown
- 21Leat
- 22Magill
- 24Keitley
- 31Littlejohn
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1MusovicBooked at 84mins
- 15Périsset
- 18Mjelde
- 16Eriksson
- 7Carter
- 8LeupolzSubstituted forIngleat 64'minutes
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forFlemingat 70'minutes
- 10JamesSubstituted forCharlesat 65'minutes
- 28Cankovic
- 11ReitenSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 88'minutes
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 5Ingle
- 17Fleming
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 21Charles
- 23Harder
- 27Abdullina
- 32Orman
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
- Attendance:
- 5,292
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Post update
Foul by Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd replaces Guro Reiten.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Guro Reiten tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.
Booking
Zecira Musovic (Chelsea Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Niamh Charles.
Post update
Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sarah Mayling.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Niamh Charles tries a through ball, but Sam Kerr is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jordan Nobbs.