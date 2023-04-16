Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sam Kerr has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season

Holders Chelsea booked their place in the Women's FA Cup final with a narrow victory over Aston Villa and remain on course to win the trophy for the third year in a row.

Sam Kerr headed in the winner at the back post in the second half but there were chances for both sides throughout an evenly-matched encounter at Bescot Stadium.

First-time semi-finalists Villa almost took the lead when Rachel Daly's effort was blocked by defender Magdalena Eriksson, before Chelsea's Eve Perisset sliced a golden opportunity over the bar on the brink of half-time.

Carla Ward's Villa side grew into the match but lacked quality in decisive moments which proved costly as they looked to cause an upset.

In contrast, Blues striker Kerr only needed one chance to make her mark, rising highest to meet Guro Reiten's cross for her 24th goal in all competitions this season.

It came after Villa's Alisha Lehmann had fired inches wide at the other end - and the Swiss winger had another chance later on but fizzed it across the face of the goal in the 77th minute.

Chelsea were forced to hold on in the latter stages as Villa pushed desperately for an equaliser, with full-back Sarah Mayling striking the post, but the Blues held their nerve to reach another final.

They will meet Manchester United at Wembley on 14 May after the Red Devils' dramatic late victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Chelsea find a way to win… again

This was not a vintage Chelsea performance but the Blues have been in this position several times before this season and usually found a way through.

They did so again on Sunday although Villa gave them a real test in the second half, creating a number of chances and building pressure in front of a crowd of more than 5,000.

On-loan Manchester United winger Kirsty Hanson was the hosts' most dangerous outlet, causing havoc on the left and putting crosses into the box which team-mates Daly, Kenza Dali and Lehmann failed to capitalise on.

But Chelsea did enough to ensure their quest for a third successive FA Cup crown continues - and they remain in the hunt for three trophies this season.

Jelena Cankovic hit the post within minutes of the restart in the second half and Kerr was denied one-on-one with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton in the final seconds of stoppage time - but Villa had the best of the chances in between.

Under manager Emma Hayes, Chelsea have won three of the past five FA Cups and the holders will face a United side at Wembley who will be competing in their first major final.

In the meantime, the Blues' attentions turn to the Champions League where they face Barcelona in the semi-finals, while they remain in a four-way battle for the Women's Super League title.