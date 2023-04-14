Chesterfield will play one game less and have a home game in the National League play-off semi-finals if they finish third

Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb says the club can ensure the "whole town" is "bouncing" in their National League promotion push.

The Spireites will automatically qualify for the play-off semi-finals if they can overhaul third-placed Woking.

Webb's side can go two points clear of the Cards by beating Eastleigh at home on Saturday before Woking visit Notts County, who are 24 points above them.

"If we win, we can sit back and watch their game," said Webb.

The right-hand man to manager Paul Cook added: "We will be watching intently. Whatever the results, we still will have the job to try and secure third place. At 5 o'clock tomorrow, we want this whole town to be bouncing."

A point from their remaining four games of the regular league season would guarantee Chesterfield a play-off place, with the teams finishing second and third advancing straight to the semi-finals while the clubs between fourth and seventh play each other in a set of two initial single game ties.

Chesterfield, who are in their fourth season as a National League team following their relegation from League Two in 2018, have kept clean sheets in four consecutive games and won their past three.

Woking are also unbeaten in four matches but have dropped two more points than Chesterfield since losing the teams' meeting 1-0 at home on 18 March, making their rivalry for third place even tighter.

Fifth-placed Barnet are six points behind Chesterfield and have not won in four games.

County have lost once at home all season and will be all but out of title contention if they lose to Woking and Wrexham win at Barnet in the early kick-off.

Wrexham beat County on Monday to move three points above them with a game in hand and take a huge step towards claiming the single automatic promotion place in the division.